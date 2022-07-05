« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 5, 2022, 06:49:00 pm
Whoever the player is, another woman has come forward with a similar allegation, apparently.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 5, 2022, 06:50:59 pm
Looks like club-record signing Pepe is looking for an exit - 2 years left on his contract.
First it was Aubameyang, after him Lacazette - don't feed me the too old bullshit. Pepe now.

Torreira and Guendouzi don't/ didn't want to know - what are they smoking their @ the Emirates???
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 5, 2022, 06:57:44 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  5, 2022, 06:50:54 pm

All 29 in the Arsenal squad,
how is it known that it's an Arsenal player the allegation is being made against?


I was just wondering if I'd find similar speculation if I wandered into the Spurs thread.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 5, 2022, 07:01:24 pm
Quote from: dimitri on July  5, 2022, 06:50:59 pm
Looks like club-record signing Pepe is looking for an exit - 2 years left on his contract.
First it was Aubameyang, after him Lacazette - don't feed me the too old bullshit. Pepe now.

Torreira and Guendouzi don't/ didn't want to know - what are they smoling their @ the Emirates???

Theyre all trouble makers
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 5, 2022, 07:02:02 pm
Maybe it's best not to speculate about this.

Quote from: dimitri on July  5, 2022, 06:50:59 pm
Looks like club-record signing Pepe is looking for an exit - 2 years left on his contract.
First it was Aubameyang, after him Lacazette - don't feed me the too old bullshit. Pepe now.

And more fun to discuss what a colossal waste of money Pepe has been.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 5, 2022, 07:02:25 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on July  5, 2022, 07:01:24 pm
Theyre all trouble makers
Lacazette & Pepe??
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 5, 2022, 07:07:13 pm
Quote from: dimitri on July  5, 2022, 06:50:59 pm
Looks like club-record signing Pepe is looking for an exit - 2 years left on his contract.
First it was Aubameyang, after him Lacazette - don't feed me the too old bullshit. Pepe now.

Torreira and Guendouzi don't/ didn't want to know - what are they smoking their @ the Emirates???

Your mistaking them wanting out with the club wanting rid.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 5, 2022, 07:24:57 pm
Quote from: dimitri on July  5, 2022, 07:02:25 pm
Lacazette & Pepe??

Big time. Saliba too (if he ends up being shit). And Leno, hes a trouble maker
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 5, 2022, 07:41:10 pm
I suppose Arteta should be looking at Ronaldo then - proper hard worker, leads by example - never causes issues.  :D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 5, 2022, 09:45:28 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July  5, 2022, 06:57:44 pm
I was just wondering if I'd find similar speculation if I wandered into the Spurs thread.

The reason that the speculation is that it's an Arsenal player is because the man in question was arrested at his home in Barnet, which is mainly populated by Arsenal players. As others have said though, it's foolish and possibly even defamatory to start bandying names about, so there's that to consider.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 5, 2022, 10:35:37 pm
Was Linekar's tweet about this?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 5, 2022, 10:57:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  5, 2022, 06:09:06 pm
When Danny thirsty.

Tbf who isn't? We all need a bit of Acquafresca.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 5, 2022, 10:57:10 pm
I'm not sure we should be discussing this folks.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 5, 2022, 11:19:04 pm
Not naming names because getting a name wrong when it comes to something as serious as this is unforgivable, but the same player has now been rearrested for 2 more rape allegations against a different woman. If its anyone at my club then they need to be sacked sharpish.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 6, 2022, 12:15:04 pm
Quote from: newterp on July  5, 2022, 10:35:37 pm
Was Linekar's tweet about this?

That was to do with the Tories having their meltdown.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 6, 2022, 12:47:48 pm
Quote from: jillc on July  5, 2022, 10:57:10 pm
I'm not sure we should be discussing this folks.

Agreed.

We haven't spoke about anything similar in the past, so why should this be any different.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 7, 2022, 05:50:53 pm
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 7, 2022, 09:20:46 pm
https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1545037159307939840

dunno whether to feel happy or sad about Arteta bossing our training session....
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 7, 2022, 09:43:14 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on July  7, 2022, 09:20:46 pm
https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1545037159307939840

dunno whether to feel happy or sad about Arteta bossing our training session....

He'd get into your midfield now. And he was shit even in his prime.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 7, 2022, 09:58:10 pm
Quote from: amir87 on July  7, 2022, 09:43:14 pm
He'd get into your midfield now. And he was shit even in his prime.
;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
July 7, 2022, 11:28:25 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on July  7, 2022, 09:20:46 pm
https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1545037159307939840

dunno whether to feel happy or sad about Arteta bossing our training session....

Basically explains everything though to a neutral observer. Arteta thinks pretty highly of himself as a player. His ideal therefore is 11 Artetas on the field. Hence modern Arsenal.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 01:47:34 am
I think Arteta was a decent player for us before he lost his legs in the third season. Wenger played him in a deeper role and he adjusted well.

Can't be a fraud with that hairline.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 10:27:30 am
'Bossing training' = Turns one player when receiving the ball not tightly marked then presumably finds an open player with a short pass 5 yards away.

Looks in great shape for his age but these sort of over-blown social media clips are embarrassing.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62863 on: Yesterday at 07:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:27:30 am
'Bossing training' = Turns one player when receiving the ball not tightly marked then presumably finds an open player with a short pass 5 yards away.

Looks in great shape for his age but these sort of over-blown social media clips are embarrassing.
Shouldn't be able to do that either!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62864 on: Yesterday at 08:43:13 pm »
Do modern day coaches get involved in training games?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 09:25:10 pm
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 11:33:37 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:43:13 pm
Do modern day coaches get involved in training games?
Apparently Zidane was still some player - as youd imagine - into his mid 40s training with some of the best players on the planet at Madrid.

Arsenal and Spurs have both had decent windows. Id back Spurs to perform better in the now due mainly to Conte, but hell find a reason to implode soon enough.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 02:53:09 am
I know it's preseason but...


USMNT keeper Matt Turner made his unofficial Arsenal debut in Friday's pre-season friendly against Nurnberg in Germany.

Turner started in a strong Gunners XI at the Max-Morlock-Stadion.

But Arsenal fell behind after just 23 minutes when Johannes Geis flashed a long-range effort past Turner.

It was a good strike, made to look even better by the way it clipped the underside of the crossbar on its way into the net.

But Turner will be disappointed that he was unable to get a hand to the ball.


Turner was beaten again before the half-hour mark.

Kwadwo Duah, a Nurnberg summer signing from St. Gallen, collected a loose ball near the halfway line before running clear and firing a low drive beyond Turner.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 10:59:53 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:53:09 am
I know it's preseason but...


USMNT keeper Matt Turner made his unofficial Arsenal debut in Friday's pre-season friendly against Nurnberg in Germany.

Turner started in a strong Gunners XI at the Max-Morlock-Stadion.

But Arsenal fell behind after just 23 minutes when Johannes Geis flashed a long-range effort past Turner.

It was a good strike, made to look even better by the way it clipped the underside of the crossbar on its way into the net.

But Turner will be disappointed that he was unable to get a hand to the ball.


Turner was beaten again before the half-hour mark.

Kwadwo Duah, a Nurnberg summer signing from St. Gallen, collected a loose ball near the halfway line before running clear and firing a low drive beyond Turner.

Jesus looked sharp as a tack when he came on mind you. Grabbing a double certainly won't harm his confidence.
