I think that Arteta is still their weakest point. For some weird reason, most of their fans seem to trust him ...



We wouldnt have signed Jesus if it wasnt for Arteta.Hes been there less than 3 years, the team has been totally overhauled from one of ageing depression to to one with an exciting future. He also won a trophy and got us fighting for CL places with a team thats only getting better.Arsenal fans realize where we were/are, no point living in the past, we had to restart from a very low point and now we are on an upward curve, even the disappointment of missing out on CL last season has been replaced with a lot of optimism. Both Arteta and Edu are doing the right things, and the board to be fair, after silent Stan failed miserably for a decade, his son josh seem to be on the ball. Their teams have won the nfl and the nhl in the US this season and they seem to be getting smarter at putting winning teams together.