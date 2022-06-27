« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

Hoenheim

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
June 27, 2022, 08:57:36 am
Quote from: PaulF on June 27, 2022, 08:17:09 am
To be fair, he'll be done be Easter.

He's a tough lad, he'll bounce back in 3 days
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
June 27, 2022, 10:52:31 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 26, 2022, 10:08:36 pm
Their signings have been good thus far. Im yet to really understand what it is Arteta is trying to do, but looking at squad strength they should really be fighting for top 4 again.

If Chelsea implode, as theres very much the possibility of them doing this season, then that really opens up 3rd and 4th.

I think that Arteta is still their weakest point. For some weird reason, most of their fans seem to trust him ...
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
June 27, 2022, 11:03:33 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 27, 2022, 10:52:31 am
I think that Arteta is still their weakest point. For some weird reason, most of their fans seem to trust him ...

We wouldnt have signed Jesus if it wasnt for Arteta.
Hes been there less than 3 years, the team has been totally overhauled from one of ageing depression to to one with an exciting future. He also won a trophy and got us fighting for CL places with a team thats only getting better.
Arsenal fans realize where we were/are, no point living in the past, we had to restart from a very low point and now we are on an upward curve, even the disappointment of missing out on CL last season has been replaced with a lot of optimism. Both Arteta and Edu are doing the right things, and the board to be fair, after silent Stan failed miserably for a decade, his son josh seem to be on the ball. Their teams have won the nfl and the nhl in the US this season and they seem to be getting smarter at putting winning teams together.
DelTrotter

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
June 27, 2022, 11:30:07 am
Quote from: The North Bank on June 27, 2022, 11:03:33 am
We wouldnt have signed Jesus if it wasnt for Arteta.


 ;D Ronaldo and Varane went to Utd as they had a life long dream of working with Ole Solskjaer too.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
June 27, 2022, 11:44:58 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on June 27, 2022, 11:30:07 am
;D Ronaldo and Varane went to Utd as they had a life long dream of working with Ole Solskjaer too.

They went to United at the end of their career for one final pay day. Not at 25 with their best years ahead of them.
gazzalfc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
June 27, 2022, 11:49:29 am
Quote from: Hoenheim on June 27, 2022, 08:57:36 am
He's a tough lad, he'll bounce back in 3 days

True but after that he disappears and you'll never see him again
Dim Glas

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
June 27, 2022, 11:53:02 am
Quote from: The North Bank on June 27, 2022, 11:44:58 am
They went to United at the end of their career for one final pay day. Not at 25 with their best years ahead of them.

From that comment, Im guessing you dont know how old Varane was when he went there  ;D

Doesnt really matter why Jesus signed for Arsenal really does it, Im sure hell say it was cos of the manager, it makes a great soundbite, all that matters is whether he does the business for your team and ends up being a better signing than a few others have been for you in recent seasons.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
June 27, 2022, 01:33:13 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 27, 2022, 11:53:02 am
From that comment, Im guessing you dont know how old Varane was when he went there  ;D

Doesnt really matter why Jesus signed for Arsenal really does it, Im sure hell say it was cos of the manager, it makes a great soundbite, all that matters is whether he does the business for your team and ends up being a better signing than a few others have been for you in recent seasons.

Fuck me hes 29, why does he play like a 37 year old.

Jesus will do the biz, its an exciting signing.
PeterTheRed

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
June 27, 2022, 01:47:26 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on June 27, 2022, 11:03:33 am
We wouldnt have signed Jesus if it wasnt for Arteta.
Hes been there less than 3 years, the team has been totally overhauled from one of ageing depression to to one with an exciting future. He also won a trophy and got us fighting for CL places with a team thats only getting better.
Arsenal fans realize where we were/are, no point living in the past, we had to restart from a very low point and now we are on an upward curve, even the disappointment of missing out on CL last season has been replaced with a lot of optimism. Both Arteta and Edu are doing the right things, and the board to be fair, after silent Stan failed miserably for a decade, his son josh seem to be on the ball. Their teams have won the nfl and the nhl in the US this season and they seem to be getting smarter at putting winning teams together.

Look, I don't mind you. You've spent a fortune in recent years (admittedly, your own money), and you are nowhere near challenging us. You can go on like this for another 10 years, and I won't be bothered ...
Dim Glas

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
June 27, 2022, 02:11:27 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on June 27, 2022, 01:33:13 pm
Fuck me hes 29, why does he play like a 37 year old.

Jesus will do the biz, its an exciting signing.

he does seem to have been around forever, as I remember being surprised when I realised he was just 28 when he went there, which for a central defender is basically supposed to be starting their prime years! But I guess he might have used many of his up.
elsewhere

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 06:11:58 pm
so they now have Jesus and Mohamed (Elneny), who do they need next?
capt k

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 06:23:56 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:11:58 pm
so they now have Jesus and Mohamed (Elneny), who do they need next?
could get Luke Shaw in and have the trilogy: Jesus , Mohamed and Bhudda
JRed

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 06:34:42 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:11:58 pm
so they now have Jesus and Mohamed (Elneny), who do they need next?
Is Victor Moses still playing?
PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 07:29:05 pm
Get Fowler in too.
elsewhere

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 08:40:53 pm
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 06:23:56 pm
could get Luke Shaw in and have the trilogy: Jesus , Mohamed and Bhudda
;D
Ghost Town

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 09:10:16 pm
Harry K?
afc turkish

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 09:24:40 pm
Gili Gulu

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 08:10:15 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:11:58 pm
so they now have Jesus and Mohamed (Elneny), who do they need next?
Tammy Abraham?
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 08:29:28 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:11:58 pm
so they now have Jesus and Mohamed (Elneny), who do they need next?

A new pivot midfielder might be next on the agenda.

If we need to rely on Elneny long term....well we can cue the Jesus turning water into wine jokes.
GreatEx

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 10:37:07 am
Danny Drinkwater?
elsewhere

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 10:49:49 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:29:28 am
A new pivot midfielder might be next on the agenda.

If we need to rely on Elneny long term....well we can cue the Jesus turning water into wine jokes.
Is there something Arteta sees in Elneny and Xhaka that we all don't see? I think Goundouzi was twice the player of both of them.
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 10:59:38 am
Yeah Guendouzi is a good young player, excellent at times. The fee Marseille have paid is a steal. He apparently had his attitude issues but he was still young. Genuine question - did Arteta try and work this through and discipline him or just bomb him out straight away?

He's a twat by all accounts but only just turned 23. Rumours were that Arteta wasn't going to give Saliba another crack of the whip but that seems to be untrue based on early murmurs for this season.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 11:32:36 am
Guendouzi is an idiot, Saliba is top class and was never leaving, Sampaoli even quit because they couldnt sign him permanently.


In other news, very bad reports , footballer arrested in north London accusation of rape. Name unconfirmed but its looking likely that it might be one of ours.
PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 11:35:17 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:32:36 am
Guendouzi is an idiot, Saliba is top class and was never leaving, Sampaoli even quit because they couldnt sign him permanently.


In other news, very bad reports , footballer arrested in north London accusation of rape. Name unconfirmed but its looking likely that it might be one of ours.

They won't say who it is, but revealed his age, he's an international (aren't most PL players?) , and he was arrested at a property in Barnet I think. Can't be too wide a field after that.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 11:42:59 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:35:17 am
They won't say who it is, but revealed his age, he's an international (aren't most PL players?) , and he was arrested at a property in Barnet I think. Can't be too wide a field after that.

If it is an Arsenal player it's one of two.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 11:44:19 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:49:49 am
Is there something Arteta sees in Elneny and Xhaka that we all don't see? I think Goundouzi was twice the player of both of them.

Guendouzi wasn't shifted because of his football ability. He was shifted because he didn't toe the party line. There were a few different incidents including on tour in the middle east, then the Brighton incident happened and instead of climbing down I think he went all confrontational. There was only going to be 1 winner then with a new manager trying to establish his authority.

The obligation deals for Guendouzi and Mavropanos were shocking bits of business, there was no need to agree so little a fee for both, just don't include the obligation in the first place. We've probably lost about £20M off the market value of them both, and I'd say that's me being generous.

 
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:32:36 am

In other news, very bad reports , footballer arrested in north London accusation of rape. Name unconfirmed but its looking likely that it might be one of ours.

Thats what I was hinting at with my post looking for a new pivot, I just didn't want to bring it up because threads are being shut down because of it elsewhere.
[new username under construction]

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 11:48:22 am
Who's 29 at Arsenal?
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 12:03:22 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:48:22 am
Who's 29 at Arsenal?

Who plays as our holding midfielder, and why I'm saying we might need a replacement?
El Lobo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 12:03:56 pm
I really can't stand when they do that. Its not fucking Cluedo, if a woman's been sexually assaulted we shouldn't really be playing Guess Who based on a few little snippets of information, and equally we shouldn't be going 'Oh so its someone from North London, age 29, going to the WC' and then just guessing at names.
[new username under construction]

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 12:14:25 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:03:22 pm
Who plays as our holding midfielder, and why I'm saying we might need a replacement?

I think he needed replacing about 5 years ago :D
newterp

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 12:17:18 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:03:22 pm
Who plays as our holding midfielder, and why I'm saying we might need a replacement?

There are no rock-solid links are there?
