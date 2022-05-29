And perhaps over the last 12 hours Yeah I don't mean that I don't care at all, I remember fondly the 2016 FA Cup Final and the 2017 Europa (less so) but if we weren't a pile of shite the last 9 years and had actually been managing to win something big they'd be way more of a footnote. any cup win is obviously a great day. even the famous Moyes charity shield over Wigan



I want to win every competition we enter, and then if we do happen to win anything, League Cup, Europa League whatever, I'd be made up.Think the more success you have a certain arrogance can creep in, a club like Spurs would be ecstatic at League cup or FA Cup win for instance, and I wouldn't blame them.Life can be a pretty miserable existence sometimes, so if you can't enjoy and celebrate your victories, then what's the point, especially after a Pandemic.Scenes like in Liverpool yesterday should be what it's all about. I won't criticise anyone for celebrating cups or competitions that might be seen as secondary.Success should breed success after all!