And perhaps over the last 12 hours Yeah I don't mean that I don't care at all, I remember fondly the 2016 FA Cup Final and the 2017 Europa (less so) but if we weren't a pile of shite the last 9 years and had actually been managing to win something big they'd be way more of a footnote. any cup win is obviously a great day. even the famous Moyes charity shield over Wigan
I want to win every competition we enter, and then if we do happen to win anything, League Cup, Europa League whatever, I'd be made up.
Think the more success you have a certain arrogance can creep in, a club like Spurs would be ecstatic at League cup or FA Cup win for instance, and I wouldn't blame them.
Life can be a pretty miserable existence sometimes, so if you can't enjoy and celebrate your victories, then what's the point, especially after a Pandemic.
Scenes like in Liverpool yesterday should be what it's all about. I won't criticise anyone for celebrating cups or competitions that might be seen as secondary.
Success should breed success after all!