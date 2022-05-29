« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet  (Read 4844832 times)

Offline tonysleft

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62640 on: May 29, 2022, 07:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 29, 2022, 09:50:59 am
The league cup I understand - its a nice bonus to win it, but I feel the FA Cup has had a bit of a renaissance in recent years and is definitely worth winning. Dismissing it as a major trophy is hubris of the highest order, especially when the most successful teams of recent years have all won an FA Cup and put everything into doing so - Liverpool, Arsenal, Leicester, Chelsea, Abu Dhabi, Man Utd.
And perhaps over the last 12 hours  ;) Yeah I don't mean that I don't care at all, I remember fondly the 2016 FA Cup Final and the 2017 Europa (less so) but if we weren't a pile of shite the last 9 years and had actually been managing to win something big they'd be way more of a footnote. any cup win is obviously a great day. even the famous Moyes charity shield over Wigan
Offline Shankly998

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62641 on: May 29, 2022, 09:46:23 pm »
This season will really cost them going forward great opportunity to get into the top 4 which they blew. Can't see them getting in when there are coaches such as Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and Conte who they'd have to get past.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62642 on: Yesterday at 02:58:43 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on May 29, 2022, 07:18:41 pm
And perhaps over the last 12 hours  ;) Yeah I don't mean that I don't care at all, I remember fondly the 2016 FA Cup Final and the 2017 Europa (less so) but if we weren't a pile of shite the last 9 years and had actually been managing to win something big they'd be way more of a footnote. any cup win is obviously a great day. even the famous Moyes charity shield over Wigan

It'll go on even longer if you're diminishing the others - several decades, even.
Offline El Lobo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62643 on: Yesterday at 10:31:51 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on May 29, 2022, 07:18:41 pm
And perhaps over the last 12 hours  ;) Yeah I don't mean that I don't care at all, I remember fondly the 2016 FA Cup Final and the 2017 Europa (less so) but if we weren't a pile of shite the last 9 years and had actually been managing to win something big they'd be way more of a footnote. any cup win is obviously a great day. even the famous Moyes charity shield over Wigan

Actually think they're more of an importance when you are a top side (surprisingly). Under the hard shoulder shitter you won both 3 or 4 times, its nice to couple them with league titles but its also good to keep things ticking along in the seasons that you perhaps dont win the league title or European Cup. Keeps that winning mentality.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62644 on: Yesterday at 12:07:25 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on May 29, 2022, 07:18:41 pm
And perhaps over the last 12 hours  ;) Yeah I don't mean that I don't care at all, I remember fondly the 2016 FA Cup Final and the 2017 Europa (less so) but if we weren't a pile of shite the last 9 years and had actually been managing to win something big they'd be way more of a footnote. any cup win is obviously a great day. even the famous Moyes charity shield over Wigan

I want to win every competition we enter, and then if we do happen to win anything, League Cup, Europa League whatever, I'd be made up.

Think the more success you have a certain arrogance can creep in, a club like Spurs would be ecstatic at League cup or FA Cup win for instance, and I wouldn't blame them.

Life can be a pretty miserable existence sometimes, so if you can't enjoy and celebrate your victories, then what's the point, especially after a Pandemic.

Scenes like in Liverpool yesterday should be what it's all about. I won't criticise anyone for celebrating cups or competitions that might be seen as secondary.

Success should breed success after all!  :champ
Offline El Lobo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62645 on: Yesterday at 12:51:32 pm »
I think the point is that this team we're watching is absolutely incredible, nearly won the quadruple, and didn't get a parade when we won the title. So it made sense to have one this time. I dare say if we finished 6th next season, went out in the CL group stage, lost in the FA Cup 3rd round but beat Middlesbrough in the EFL Final we probably wouldnt have a parade (and if we did probably wouldnt get anywhere near the same turnout).
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62646 on: Yesterday at 01:20:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:51:32 pm
I think the point is that this team we're watching is absolutely incredible, nearly won the quadruple, and didn't get a parade when we won the title. So it made sense to have one this time. I dare say if we finished 6th next season, went out in the CL group stage, lost in the FA Cup 3rd round but beat Middlesbrough in the EFL Final we probably wouldnt have a parade (and if we did probably wouldnt get anywhere near the same turnout).

Yep. Although i can't have the league win the season before as part of the reason to have a parade (I know your not saying that, but I've read that a few times online). I can't imagine Rangers fans using that as a reason after Celtic won the current league for instance.
Offline El Lobo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62647 on: Yesterday at 02:00:20 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 01:20:31 pm
Yep. Although i can't have the league win the season before as part of the reason to have a parade (I know your not saying that, but I've read that a few times online). I can't imagine Rangers fans using that as a reason after Celtic won the current league for instance.

I'm sure its something no-one would vocalise or advertise, but why not? If you'd won your first European Cup during lockdown and hadn't been allowed a parade because of COVID, and then had reason for a parade two years later, I'm sure you'd feel the same. That those players deserved that recognition. That parade wasn't just for winning the two domestic cups, it was to recognise this team over the last 3/4 years and rightly so.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62648 on: Yesterday at 03:07:04 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:00:20 pm
I'm sure its something no-one would vocalise or advertise, but why not? If you'd won your first European Cup during lockdown and hadn't been allowed a parade because of COVID, and then had reason for a parade two years later, I'm sure you'd feel the same. That those players deserved that recognition. That parade wasn't just for winning the two domestic cups, it was to recognise this team over the last 3/4 years and rightly so.

Think a European trophy would be slightly different. Think Rangers is a great example. Stopped 10 in a row during lockdown, won their first title since starting again from the bottom, & certainly partied hard at Ibrox & George Square in spite of restrictions.

However, I can't imagine a celebration of the title win now, after our great rivals Celtic have already won it back, they would be laughing at us for that. But a celebration of some sorts for winning the Scottish Cup & making a European final, I'm certainly all for that.
Online Ghost Town

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62649 on: Today at 01:28:32 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 03:07:04 pm
Think a European trophy would be slightly different. Think Rangers is a great example. Stopped 10 in a row during lockdown, won their first title since starting again from the bottom, & certainly partied hard at Ibrox & George Square in spite of restrictions.

However, I can't imagine a celebration of the title win now, after our great rivals Celtic have already won it back, they would be laughing at us for that. But a celebration of some sorts for winning the Scottish Cup & making a European final, I'm certainly all for that.
So what? Fuck 'em!

Online The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62650 on: Today at 06:11:57 am »
Theres nothing wrong with Liverpool fans thanking their team for ending their long wait for the title, because they couldnt do so during Covid. Its not so much a celebration, I think its more an appreciation of what they done. Theyre not wheeling out the premier league trophy for it ,they just didnt get the chance to say thanks till the other day. Dont see anything wrong with that.

If I ever run into Arsene Wenger id thank him for everything he did for my club, even now.
