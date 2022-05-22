« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 22, 2022, 10:22:00 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 22, 2022, 10:17:28 pm
It was kind of money wasted if you spend 80m on Ramsdale and Ben White, But you still spent it. And £150m is not an insignificant amount in order to challenge for the top 4. You're not competing with Man City or Chelsea, they were expected to be going for the title at the beginning of the season, you're competing with Tottenham and given what you've spent, it can't be anything other than a disappointment you didn't get into the top 4. The less said about the comedy show that is Man Utd the better, they've woefully underperformed for the amount they've spent as well, a heck of a lot moreso than you.

Spurs spent nearly what we spent when you add in their January transfers, & the fact Romero & Kulusevski are loans that they'll make permanent this summer.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 22, 2022, 10:25:47 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May 22, 2022, 10:22:00 pm
Spurs spent nearly what we spent when you add in their January transfers, & the fact Romero & Kulusevski are loans that they'll make permanent this summer.

Well yeah exactly, you're competing with them. And you're right, they brought in a couple of signings in January, you let a few of your players go. I have no love for Tottenham and would rather you got 4th but it seems to me that Arsenal got their decisions wrong in the summer and in January and it cost you a Champions League place.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 22, 2022, 10:28:34 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on May 22, 2022, 10:19:31 pm
You're missing the point. With 10 to go you had a shoe in...an absolute cake walk to top four and you blew it. In your last 10 games your form was on par with Leeds and one more point then the Ev.

Arteta fucked it. Simple as that.

With our injuries , We had to rely on El neny cedric nketiah xhaka tavares holding etc to get top 4, they're Everton/leeds level players. I think we did well to get the wins we did in the last 10, we never really looked in control of any game, till today, when everton were on the beach.  Spurs went on some run of form too, including getting a point at Anfield and beating City away, without those points wed have finished ahead of them still. Their front 2 are in the top 3 scorers in the league this season, this is the area we need to fix first.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 22, 2022, 10:31:54 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 22, 2022, 10:25:47 pm
Well yeah exactly, you're competing with them. And you're right, they brought in a couple of signings in January, you let a few of your players go. I have no love for Tottenham and would rather you got 4th but it seems to me that Arsenal got their decisions wrong in the summer and in January and it cost you a Champions League place.

I dont think we were expecting to be close to a CL place when we let all those players go out on loan/leave in January. In hindsight im sure Arteta would keep one or two. We did bid for Vlahovic but he chose Juve. Beyond that there seemed to be a determination not to change our plans in pursuit of a CL place that might have come sooner than expected, but this summer is massive. I expect us to be the busiest team,  along with Man utd.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 22, 2022, 10:31:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 22, 2022, 10:25:47 pm
Well yeah exactly, you're competing with them. And you're right, they brought in a couple of signings in January, you let a few of your players go. I have no love for Tottenham and would rather you got 4th but it seems to me that Arsenal got their decisions wrong in the summer and in January and it cost you a Champions League place.

We must have got some decisions right to be competing for it in the first place. January our problem was not replacing any of what we let go, Spurs bringing in 2 players gave everyone a lift, we failed to do that, totally agreed.

The narrative in here is our players are shite, our squad is shite, our manager is shite, but somehow we were close. I think sometimes it's forgotten that you guys are spoiled & have different standards to us currently. Everyone bar City are shite compared to you's.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 22, 2022, 11:12:12 pm
I think the emergence of Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli and Nketiah has been the only clear positive and has kept Arteta in the job, without them they would be one of the most toothless teams in the league.

The two questions I'd ask are:
Could those players have broken through without Arteta? Was their quality always going to tell or would they have languished in the reserves without him giving them a chance?
From a completely ruthless perspective, does his role in them breaking through matter? They're established first team players now, if he's not capable of making the team better than the sum of its parts then does it make sense to stick with him?

He'll be around for a while yet regardless, he's got a new contract and he'll at least get a summer window to fill in some of the gaps he created in January, but I don't really see them going anywhere under him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 23, 2022, 09:08:39 am
Quote from: Schmidt on May 22, 2022, 11:12:12 pm
I think the emergence of Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli and Nketiah has been the only clear positive and has kept Arteta in the job, without them they would be one of the most toothless teams in the league.

The two questions I'd ask are:
Could those players have broken through without Arteta? Was their quality always going to tell or would they have languished in the reserves without him giving them a chance?
From a completely ruthless perspective, does his role in them breaking through matter? They're established first team players now, if he's not capable of making the team better than the sum of its parts then does it make sense to stick with him?

He'll be around for a while yet regardless, he's got a new contract and he'll at least get a summer window to fill in some of the gaps he created in January, but I don't really see them going anywhere under him.

Think the answer to your questions just fully depend on your view of Arteta. If your view is he's a fraud and is shite you'd argue those players are coming in despite him, if you think he's doing ok then you say that's 1 of he good things he's done in his role.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 23, 2022, 10:00:16 am
I wonder what Wenger is thinking?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 23, 2022, 10:08:08 am
Stole this off twitter

"If Gabriel Jesus signs, Mohammed Elneny re-signs then it's only right to sign Tammy Abraham to complete the holy trio"
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 23, 2022, 11:21:13 am
Quote from: Schmidt on May 22, 2022, 11:12:12 pm
I think the emergence of Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli and Nketiah has been the only clear positive and has kept Arteta in the job, without them they would be one of the most toothless teams in the league.

The two questions I'd ask are:
Could those players have broken through without Arteta? Was their quality always going to tell or would they have languished in the reserves without him giving them a chance?
From a completely ruthless perspective, does his role in them breaking through matter? They're established first team players now, if he's not capable of making the team better than the sum of its parts then does it make sense to stick with him?

He'll be around for a while yet regardless, he's got a new contract and he'll at least get a summer window to fill in some of the gaps he created in January, but I don't really see them going anywhere under him.

They all did.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 23, 2022, 01:00:51 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 23, 2022, 10:00:16 am
I wonder what Wenger is thinking?

Wenger statue to be unveiled this summer outside Emirates. Joining Henry Bergkamp and Adams. Long overdue, Id add one more player to this set.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 23, 2022, 01:06:39 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on May 23, 2022, 01:00:51 pm
Wenger statue to be unveiled this summer outside Emirates. Joining Henry Bergkamp and Adams. Long overdue, Id add one more player to this set.

Micheal Thomas or Charlie George?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 23, 2022, 01:22:31 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 23, 2022, 10:00:16 am
I wonder what Wenger is thinking?

Why is that even relevant?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 23, 2022, 01:38:00 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 23, 2022, 10:00:16 am
I wonder what Wenger is thinking?

we need more World Cups
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 23, 2022, 02:06:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 23, 2022, 10:00:16 am
I wonder what Wenger is thinking?
Dreaming up some insane plan to ruin football I expect.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 23, 2022, 02:08:53 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 23, 2022, 01:06:39 pm
Micheal Thomas or Charlie George?

Patrick Vieira actually. But that probably wont happen for a while, given hes in the managerial game and doing well.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 23, 2022, 06:46:18 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on May 22, 2022, 10:31:54 pm
I dont think we were expecting to be close to a CL place when we let all those players go out on loan/leave in January. In hindsight im sure Arteta would keep one or two. We did bid for Vlahovic but he chose Juve. Beyond that there seemed to be a determination not to change our plans in pursuit of a CL place that might have come sooner than expected, but this summer is massive. I expect us to be the busiest team,  along with Man utd.

Quote from: ScottishGoon on May 22, 2022, 10:31:57 pm
We must have got some decisions right to be competing for it in the first place. January our problem was not replacing any of what we let go, Spurs bringing in 2 players gave everyone a lift, we failed to do that, totally agreed.

The narrative in here is our players are shite, our squad is shite, our manager is shite, but somehow we were close. I think sometimes it's forgotten that you guys are spoiled & have different standards to us currently. Everyone bar City are shite compared to you's.

You do have some fine young players in Smith Rowe, Martinelli and Saka in particular and other decent players in Partey and Tierney and I quite like Odegaard as well. Aligned with the money you spent in the summer, top 4 should really have been the target at the beginning of the season. I don't think that last paragraph is correct either, I said earlier you're not competing with us or Man City or Chelsea and I didn't expect you to be perfect but you were competing with Tottenham and ultimately, they won out. I know it was tight but I'd be feeling that you should have got top 4 if I were an Arsenal fan.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 23, 2022, 07:17:37 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on May 23, 2022, 10:08:08 am
Stole this off twitter

"If Gabriel Jesus signs, Mohammed Elneny re-signs then it's only right to sign Tammy Abraham to complete the holy trio"
Stay away from Alisson Ramses Becker!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 24, 2022, 05:09:45 pm
The biggest issue with Arsenal next season could be that they will need to add 4-5 good players just to tread water because of additional games in Europe. Every time they are missing 1-to 2 key players, they look poor.

They won't have the luxury of a full week's rest and preparation next season.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 24, 2022, 05:17:10 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 22, 2022, 10:25:47 pm
I have no love for Tottenham and would rather you got 4th but it seems to me that Arsenal got their decisions wrong in the summer and in January and it cost you a Champions League place.
Got them right in the summer to get us competing for a CL place. Got them wrong in January which perhaps cost us the CL place.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 24, 2022, 06:38:48 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 22, 2022, 10:25:47 pm
Well yeah exactly, you're competing with them. And you're right, they brought in a couple of signings in January, you let a few of your players go. I have no love for Tottenham and would rather you got 4th but it seems to me that Arsenal got their decisions wrong in the summer and in January and it cost you a Champions League place.

and the problem they now have, that so long as Conte stays next season, then its going to be tough for them again, although they may hope for a Chelsea implosion I suppose.

They really did fuck it up this season.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 24, 2022, 07:38:37 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on May 24, 2022, 05:09:45 pm
The biggest issue with Arsenal next season could be that they will need to add 4-5 good players just to tread water because of additional games in Europe. Every time they are missing 1-to 2 key players, they look poor.

They won't have the luxury of a full week's rest and preparation next season.

The good thing about Europa in the group stages you can play squad players and young guys, guys that are needing minutes to develop..

You don't really get that luxury in the Champions League because the games are much more competitive.

Quote from: Bullet500 on May 24, 2022, 05:17:10 pm
Got them right in the summer to get us competing for a CL place. Got them wrong in January which perhaps cost us the CL place.

Quite a good summary actually.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 24, 2022, 07:54:06 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May 24, 2022, 07:38:37 pm
The good thing about Europa in the group stages you can play squad players and young guys, guys that are needing minutes to develop..

You don't really get that luxury in the Champions League because the games are much more competitive.

Quite a good summary actually.

With the addition of the Europa Conference I don't think this is all that true anymore. A lot of the real trash are pushed into that and the EL as a whole was much more competitive as Leicester found out. Not to say Arsenal shouldn't already be one of the favorites to go far in it but the thought you can just roll out your scrubs to get into the knockouts probably isn't all that accurate depending on who you draw.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 24, 2022, 08:56:04 pm
In the new EL format , group winners go straight to the last 16 while group runners up go to a round of 32. Not a fan of this weird arrangement but winning the group becomes very important.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 25, 2022, 03:32:50 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 24, 2022, 07:54:06 pm
With the addition of the Europa Conference I don't think this is all that true anymore. A lot of the real trash are pushed into that and the EL as a whole was much more competitive as Leicester found out. Not to say Arsenal shouldn't already be one of the favorites to go far in it but the thought you can just roll out your scrubs to get into the knockouts probably isn't all that accurate depending on who you draw.

Yeah, it is a bit tougher. Like any other group stage in Europe I'd say aim to win your 3 home games and draw 1 away sees you through, an away victory usually sees you top the group.

The squad does need reinforcements so it's deeper with better quality, so the 'scrubs' should be of better quality if the rumoured deals come off. I'm not just taking about a team of U21's, I'm talking about guys potentially the likes of Saliba, Hickey, Lokonga, Smith-Rowe, Nketiah or his replacement, all who need the game time to keep progressing.

We need to get players like Sambi to a standard like Jones, Saliba like Konaté, where they become properly part of the first team mix so you can rotate the team if needed without the big drop off in quality. And the only way you get these players to that standard is by them having proper game time, like Nketiah got at the end of the season (ironically who'll likely leave anyway).
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
May 25, 2022, 10:55:12 pm
i was going to comment on the Nketiah deal announced today and what that likely signals for arsenal's transfer window but this guy covers it well imo

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5-DpfdRuN_0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5-DpfdRuN_0</a>
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 08:20:35 am
Quote from: Armand9 on May 25, 2022, 10:55:12 pm
i was going to comment on the Nketiah deal announced today and what that likely signals for arsenal's transfer window but this guy covers it well imo

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5-DpfdRuN_0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5-DpfdRuN_0</a>

He always speaks very well Curtis Shaw. I do agree with everything hes said, Id have let Nketiah go, but not because of the money involved in the new deal, more because it means we ll probably get one striker in (Gabriel Jesus). I dont think thats enough, Nketiah as second choice is underwhelming. Hes 22 and could improve, but its not a great start for the window.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 09:07:58 am
pretty sure that's his main point (and was my main take on it), altho he does accentuate how ridiculous the pay hike is

there's no way nketiah is gonna stay as third striker, so yeah, as seems obvious to us all, you're only getting one main striker in where you need two, well more than two actually but with other transfer concerns, two is about right

with regard to the transfer window overall Shaw's podcast earlier that day (going into the elneny extension and possible ramifications) was a really good listen that highlighted a lot of concerns that probably are even more supported after the nketiah deal later that day - well worth a listen for arsenal fans and others who are interested in arsenal
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 09:17:06 am
£100k a week?!  :o

Just never, ever seem to learn. Fully expecting them to sign Dybala for £350k a week to much fanfare, good six months, then bomb him out, leak stories that he's a disruptive influence, make him public enemy number one because of the wages they've given him and bump him off on a free in 18 months to Inter Milan (where he subsequently smashes it).
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 09:20:20 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 09:07:58 am
pretty sure that's his main point (and was my main take on it), altho he does accentuate how ridiculous the pay hike is

there's no way nketiah is gonna stay as third striker, so yeah, as seems obvious to us all, you're only getting one main striker in where you need two, well more than two actually but with other transfer concerns, two is about right

with regard to the transfer window overall Shaw's podcast earlier that day (going into the elneny extension and possible ramifications) was a really good listen that highlighted a lot of concerns that probably are even more supported after the nketiah deal later that day - well worth a listen for arsenal fans and others who are interested in arsenal

I think we ll get in Jesus and Tielemens, which at least would be very positive because they are two positions we severely lack in. We ll end up with a good first 11 for the first time in years. But the squad will still be padded up with rubbish as I see a lot of loanees coming back just to make up the numbers due to the number of games next season. The Saliba saga will be interesting as I think hes going to be a top defender and Im not sold on Ben White yet so hopefully he does come back.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 09:44:54 am
Are the Jesus links strong? Just think sometimes its hard to sign someone who (even as a slight bit part) has played Champions League for years and been competing at the top. Is he hungry enough to take a step down (no offence!) in order to play more regularly? Age old debate I guess but he doesnt strike me as someone who would.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 10:42:15 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:44:54 am
Are the Jesus links strong? Just think sometimes its hard to sign someone who (even as a slight bit part) has played Champions League for years and been competing at the top. Is he hungry enough to take a step down (no offence!) in order to play more regularly? Age old debate I guess but he doesnt strike me as someone who would.

Very strong links yes, Id be very surprised if it doesnt happen.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 11:01:24 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:20:20 am
I think we ll get in Jesus and Tielemens, which at least would be very positive because they are two positions we severely lack in. We ll end up with a good first 11 for the first time in years. But the squad will still be padded up with rubbish as I see a lot of loanees coming back just to make up the numbers due to the number of games next season. The Saliba saga will be interesting as I think hes going to be a top defender and Im not sold on Ben White yet so hopefully he does come back.

for your sake i hope that's the least you do, tho i think you could be on the money in your assessment

ideally two strikers, two starting central mids (i'd want one to be a dm type), a solid left back and saliba back would be a good window
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 11:11:13 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 11:01:24 am
for your sake i hope that's the least you do, tho i think you could be on the money in your assessment

ideally two strikers, two starting central mids (i'd want one to be a dm type), a solid left back and saliba back would be a good window

I've not watched Shaws video you talk about in an earlier post, but I think we can all see what's going to happen with the Elneny & Nketiah renewals.

We will now sign 1 forward likely Jesus, 1 midfielder likely Tielemans, & 1 full back, maybe Hickey, & introduce Saliba back in the team.

I totally agree with you, those players you listed are exactly what we need in this window. When you read the Ornstein articles that say not qualifying for the Champions League means we can still get our main targets, but it might be 1 or 2 players less, I think this is exactly that scenario.

I think anything else relies on like for like replacements. So if Pepe leaves, we'll sign another forward, if Xhaka leaves we sign another midfielder etc. And unfortunately, given our recent history, Im not confident in the club doing that, so I don't think that's will be enough to properly strengthen, when the likes of Spurs, Chelsea & Utd might spend close to £200M. While I think the targets are good players, it doesn't address the issues that Arteta has just said we lack, mainly the physicality. Our worst performances of the season are when teams come at us with intensity, & are in our face, we just struggle to cope with that. The games at Brentford, Everton, Palace, Spurs & Newcastle immediately spring to mind. Signing these 3 don't address that.

A reminder what Arteta said only last week.

Quote from: Arteta
Now we have cleared the deck and now we have a squad balance that is much more like what we want and much more affordable than what we had before.

Now we have to start to add the top-quality pieces that they are not necessarily at 18, 19 or 20-years-old.

We will do what it takes to get better in every department. Not only the age group but in terms of the quality, in terms of the leadership, in terms of the goal threat of this team, in terms of the physicality of the team that we need to improve as well so there are a lot of areas.


Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 12:39:21 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:42:15 am
Very strong links yes, Id be very surprised if it doesnt happen.

Forgot City have signed two strikers the poor no number 9 little mites.

Its in our interests for you, Spurs, United...ok not United to get your acts together and make things more competitive so wouldnt begrudge you signing him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 07:46:19 pm
33 years ago today ... 26 May 1989 .

The real most dramatic end to the season. Not that Shite aguerroooo , against 10 men QPR with nothing to play for.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 07:49:37 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:46:19 pm
33 years ago today ... 26 May 1989 .

The real most dramatic end to the season. Not that Shite aguerroooo , against 10 men QPR with nothing to play for.
Agreed mate!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 01:25:00 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:11:13 am
I've not watched Shaws video you talk about in an earlier post, but I think we can all see what's going to happen with the Elneny & Nketiah renewals.

We will now sign 1 forward likely Jesus, 1 midfielder likely Tielemans, & 1 full back, maybe Hickey, & introduce Saliba back in the team.

I totally agree with you, those players you listed are exactly what we need in this window. When you read the Ornstein articles that say not qualifying for the Champions League means we can still get our main targets, but it might be 1 or 2 players less, I think this is exactly that scenario.

I think anything else relies on like for like replacements. So if Pepe leaves, we'll sign another forward, if Xhaka leaves we sign another midfielder etc. And unfortunately, given our recent history, Im not confident in the club doing that, so I don't think that's will be enough to properly strengthen, when the likes of Spurs, Chelsea & Utd might spend close to £200M. While I think the targets are good players, it doesn't address the issues that Arteta has just said we lack, mainly the physicality. Our worst performances of the season are when teams come at us with intensity, & are in our face, we just struggle to cope with that. The games at Brentford, Everton, Palace, Spurs & Newcastle immediately spring to mind. Signing these 3 don't address that.

A reminder what Arteta said only last week.
Signing Tielemans to play the 8 next to Partey? I think he improves the MF but i would still have concerns about him
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 05:29:39 am
tielemens clearly improves that midfield in that he's better than xhaka and elneny but alone he isn't the answer and has something to prove after last season anyway

can be a quality player but i dont know if he's at his ceiling or he has more, he's 25, so you imagine he's near to what he is or at least thereabouts

i dont even see him as being the cm they need, if there's more coming in to fill that need, fine, if he's it, kinda meh really, tho improvement
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 05:53:46 am
Tielemens has been excellent for Leicester. Scored some big goals too in big games. The biggest obviously that thunderbolt against Chelsea to win the cup. Last season he didnt play well, but no one did at Leicester. Hes got the vision and passing range to control games, something we lost when Partey got injured. Together they would be formidable. I think hes probably the second best player we could get in our position this summer, after Ruben Neves, but neves would cost 60m + and Tielemens half that because of hes coming into the last year in his contract.
