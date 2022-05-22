I think the emergence of Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli and Nketiah has been the only clear positive and has kept Arteta in the job, without them they would be one of the most toothless teams in the league.



The two questions I'd ask are:

Could those players have broken through without Arteta? Was their quality always going to tell or would they have languished in the reserves without him giving them a chance?

From a completely ruthless perspective, does his role in them breaking through matter? They're established first team players now, if he's not capable of making the team better than the sum of its parts then does it make sense to stick with him?



He'll be around for a while yet regardless, he's got a new contract and he'll at least get a summer window to fill in some of the gaps he created in January, but I don't really see them going anywhere under him.