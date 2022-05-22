for your sake i hope that's the least you do, tho i think you could be on the money in your assessment
ideally two strikers, two starting central mids (i'd want one to be a dm type), a solid left back and saliba back would be a good window
I've not watched Shaws video you talk about in an earlier post, but I think we can all see what's going to happen with the Elneny & Nketiah renewals.
We will now sign 1 forward likely Jesus, 1 midfielder likely Tielemans, & 1 full back, maybe Hickey, & introduce Saliba back in the team.
I totally agree with you, those players you listed are exactly what we need in this window. When you read the Ornstein articles that say not qualifying for the Champions League means we can still get our main targets, but it might be 1 or 2 players less, I think this is exactly that scenario.
I think anything else relies on like for like replacements. So if Pepe leaves, we'll sign another forward, if Xhaka leaves we sign another midfielder etc. And unfortunately, given our recent history, Im not confident in the club doing that, so I don't think that's will be enough to properly strengthen, when the likes of Spurs, Chelsea & Utd might spend close to £200M. While I think the targets are good players, it doesn't address the issues that Arteta has just said we lack, mainly the physicality. Our worst performances of the season are when teams come at us with intensity, & are in our face, we just struggle to cope with that. The games at Brentford, Everton, Palace, Spurs & Newcastle immediately spring to mind. Signing these 3 don't address that.
A reminder what Arteta said only last week.
Now we have cleared the deck and now we have a squad balance that is much more like what we want and much more affordable than what we had before.
Now we have to start to add the top-quality pieces that they are not necessarily at 18, 19 or 20-years-old.
We will do what it takes to get better in every department. Not only the age group but in terms of the quality, in terms of the leadership, in terms of the goal threat of this team, in terms of the physicality of the team that we need to improve as well so there are a lot of areas.