General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62560 on: Yesterday at 10:22:00 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:17:28 pm
It was kind of money wasted if you spend 80m on Ramsdale and Ben White, But you still spent it. And £150m is not an insignificant amount in order to challenge for the top 4. You're not competing with Man City or Chelsea, they were expected to be going for the title at the beginning of the season, you're competing with Tottenham and given what you've spent, it can't be anything other than a disappointment you didn't get into the top 4. The less said about the comedy show that is Man Utd the better, they've woefully underperformed for the amount they've spent as well, a heck of a lot moreso than you.

Spurs spent nearly what we spent when you add in their January transfers, & the fact Romero & Kulusevski are loans that they'll make permanent this summer.
Hazell

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62561 on: Yesterday at 10:25:47 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:22:00 pm
Spurs spent nearly what we spent when you add in their January transfers, & the fact Romero & Kulusevski are loans that they'll make permanent this summer.

Well yeah exactly, you're competing with them. And you're right, they brought in a couple of signings in January, you let a few of your players go. I have no love for Tottenham and would rather you got 4th but it seems to me that Arsenal got their decisions wrong in the summer and in January and it cost you a Champions League place.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62562 on: Yesterday at 10:28:34 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm
You're missing the point. With 10 to go you had a shoe in...an absolute cake walk to top four and you blew it. In your last 10 games your form was on par with Leeds and one more point then the Ev.

Arteta fucked it. Simple as that.

With our injuries , We had to rely on El neny cedric nketiah xhaka tavares holding etc to get top 4, they're Everton/leeds level players. I think we did well to get the wins we did in the last 10, we never really looked in control of any game, till today, when everton were on the beach.  Spurs went on some run of form too, including getting a point at Anfield and beating City away, without those points wed have finished ahead of them still. Their front 2 are in the top 3 scorers in the league this season, this is the area we need to fix first.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62563 on: Yesterday at 10:31:54 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:25:47 pm
Well yeah exactly, you're competing with them. And you're right, they brought in a couple of signings in January, you let a few of your players go. I have no love for Tottenham and would rather you got 4th but it seems to me that Arsenal got their decisions wrong in the summer and in January and it cost you a Champions League place.

I dont think we were expecting to be close to a CL place when we let all those players go out on loan/leave in January. In hindsight im sure Arteta would keep one or two. We did bid for Vlahovic but he chose Juve. Beyond that there seemed to be a determination not to change our plans in pursuit of a CL place that might have come sooner than expected, but this summer is massive. I expect us to be the busiest team,  along with Man utd.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62564 on: Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:25:47 pm
Well yeah exactly, you're competing with them. And you're right, they brought in a couple of signings in January, you let a few of your players go. I have no love for Tottenham and would rather you got 4th but it seems to me that Arsenal got their decisions wrong in the summer and in January and it cost you a Champions League place.

We must have got some decisions right to be competing for it in the first place. January our problem was not replacing any of what we let go, Spurs bringing in 2 players gave everyone a lift, we failed to do that, totally agreed.

The narrative in here is our players are shite, our squad is shite, our manager is shite, but somehow we were close. I think sometimes it's forgotten that you guys are spoiled & have different standards to us currently. Everyone bar City are shite compared to you's.
Schmidt

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62565 on: Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
I think the emergence of Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli and Nketiah has been the only clear positive and has kept Arteta in the job, without them they would be one of the most toothless teams in the league.

The two questions I'd ask are:
Could those players have broken through without Arteta? Was their quality always going to tell or would they have languished in the reserves without him giving them a chance?
From a completely ruthless perspective, does his role in them breaking through matter? They're established first team players now, if he's not capable of making the team better than the sum of its parts then does it make sense to stick with him?

He'll be around for a while yet regardless, he's got a new contract and he'll at least get a summer window to fill in some of the gaps he created in January, but I don't really see them going anywhere under him.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62566 on: Today at 09:08:39 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
I think the emergence of Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli and Nketiah has been the only clear positive and has kept Arteta in the job, without them they would be one of the most toothless teams in the league.

The two questions I'd ask are:
Could those players have broken through without Arteta? Was their quality always going to tell or would they have languished in the reserves without him giving them a chance?
From a completely ruthless perspective, does his role in them breaking through matter? They're established first team players now, if he's not capable of making the team better than the sum of its parts then does it make sense to stick with him?

He'll be around for a while yet regardless, he's got a new contract and he'll at least get a summer window to fill in some of the gaps he created in January, but I don't really see them going anywhere under him.

Think the answer to your questions just fully depend on your view of Arteta. If your view is he's a fraud and is shite you'd argue those players are coming in despite him, if you think he's doing ok then you say that's 1 of he good things he's done in his role.
Yorkykopite

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62567 on: Today at 10:00:16 am
I wonder what Wenger is thinking?
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62568 on: Today at 10:08:08 am
Stole this off twitter

"If Gabriel Jesus signs, Mohammed Elneny re-signs then it's only right to sign Tammy Abraham to complete the holy trio"
El Lobo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62569 on: Today at 11:21:13 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
I think the emergence of Saka, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli and Nketiah has been the only clear positive and has kept Arteta in the job, without them they would be one of the most toothless teams in the league.

The two questions I'd ask are:
Could those players have broken through without Arteta? Was their quality always going to tell or would they have languished in the reserves without him giving them a chance?
From a completely ruthless perspective, does his role in them breaking through matter? They're established first team players now, if he's not capable of making the team better than the sum of its parts then does it make sense to stick with him?

He'll be around for a while yet regardless, he's got a new contract and he'll at least get a summer window to fill in some of the gaps he created in January, but I don't really see them going anywhere under him.

They all did.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62570 on: Today at 01:00:51 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:00:16 am
I wonder what Wenger is thinking?

Wenger statue to be unveiled this summer outside Emirates. Joining Henry Bergkamp and Adams. Long overdue, Id add one more player to this set.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62571 on: Today at 01:06:39 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:00:51 pm
Wenger statue to be unveiled this summer outside Emirates. Joining Henry Bergkamp and Adams. Long overdue, Id add one more player to this set.

Micheal Thomas or Charlie George?
jillc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62572 on: Today at 01:22:31 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:00:16 am
I wonder what Wenger is thinking?

Why is that even relevant?
