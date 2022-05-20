« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62520 on: Yesterday at 10:39:37 am
Quote from: Hazell on May 20, 2022, 06:54:09 pm
Watching Arsenal and Man Utd fans fighting with each other about who's more crap is the happiest I've ever been.
;D
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62521 on: Yesterday at 11:07:32 am
United-Arsenal.  Two bald men fighting over a comb.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62522 on: Yesterday at 11:24:00 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:37:49 am
If I was gonna pay 55M for a City forward, I would rather bid for Haaland.
They paid 51m for him so 4m profit in a week is not bad for City.

Of course, so would I. But unfortunately the £40M agent fees, the £400k a week and the fact Haaland wouldn't entertain us probably puts a wee bit of a spanner in the works there.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62523 on: Yesterday at 12:07:09 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:24:00 am
Of course, so would I. But unfortunately the £40M agent fees, the £400k a week and the fact Haaland wouldn't entertain us probably puts a wee bit of a spanner in the works there.

It is £40 million agent fee, £30 million signing-on fee, and wages of £700,000 per week, to be precise ...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62524 on: Yesterday at 12:09:08 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:07:09 pm
It is £40 million agent fee, £30 million signing-on fee, and wages of £700,000 per week, to be precise ...

Have you seen his contract? Those figures are never reliable only the people concerned know the true cost.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62525 on: Yesterday at 12:11:32 pm
Just beat Everton on Sunday will yas for god sake.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62526 on: Yesterday at 12:26:53 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:09:08 pm
Have you seen his contract? Those figures are never reliable only the people concerned know the true cost.

This is what Raiola demanded from Real Madrid. Reported by both Marca and Bild. Considering that Mbappe is getting more, hardly a surprise ...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62527 on: Yesterday at 04:22:18 pm
i have a question

at the beginning of the season arsenal DOF categorically stated there 'is no target for the season'

so how does the manager now say they 'overachieved this season'?
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62528 on: Yesterday at 04:31:19 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on May 20, 2022, 08:19:35 pm
same as Liverpool had zero chance of winning the league by any projection or financial analysis in 2015
So you think Erik Ten Months is as good a manager as Klopp? His career managerial achievements are less impressive than Frank De Boer's; would you be happy to get De Boer? They're the same age btw.

Do you think United's behind the scenes structure is as good as Liverpool's? Do you think your recruitment is as good as Liverpool's? Because it needs to be if you want to challenge in the next few years. Remember, you're up against Klopp's Liverpool, your oil cheat neighbours and by 2027 surely, the Saudi Barcodes.

Since this is the Arsenal thread  ;D Any chance Spurs do a Spurs tomorrow? It would be the most Spurs thing for them to do that I can remember but there's always a chance they'll somehow fuck it up. I think Arsenal will give the bitters a hiding to be honest.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62529 on: Yesterday at 04:36:46 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 04:31:19 pm
So you think Erik Ten Months is as good a manager as Klopp? His career managerial achievements are less impressive than Frank De Boer's; would you be happy to get De Boer? They're the same age btw.

Do you think United's behind the scenes structure is as good as Liverpool's? Do you think your recruitment is as good as Liverpool's? Because it needs to be if you want to challenge in the next few years. Remember, you're up against Klopp's Liverpool, our oil cheat neighbours and by 2027 surely, the Saudi Barcodes.

People seem to forget Klopp worked wonders at EVERY job he had prior, Ten Hag has had two first team jobs, he done quite well at both, but he certainly hasn't done enough to hang your hat on.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62530 on: Yesterday at 04:38:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:26:53 pm
This is what Raiola demanded from Real Madrid. Reported by both Marca and Bild. Considering that Mbappe is getting more, hardly a surprise ...

Of course, we all know these papers never exaggerate.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62531 on: Yesterday at 04:43:36 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:38:34 pm
Of course, we all know these papers never exaggerate.

Well, it seems that Mbappe will be earning more than the papers reported ...

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/61522315
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62532 on: Yesterday at 06:02:10 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:26:37 am
I thought your point was that Arsenal have baulked at Man City's asking price and are discussing looking elsewhere, whereas this article is saying they are confident a deal can be done?

Did you actually read the article? For starters it's just gunnerblog on the byline and he basically says almost everything I'm saying but the part about looking for different targets. Though the same thing is repeated on ESPN and the Guardian with the part about balking at the £55m price which gunnerblog just says they'll now be constrained by not having CL. I don't know, seems to be the same briefing to me but one is spinning it more positive than others.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62533 on: Yesterday at 10:53:01 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:02:10 pm
Did you actually read the article? For starters it's just gunnerblog on the byline and he basically says almost everything I'm saying but the part about looking for different targets. Though the same thing is repeated on ESPN and the Guardian with the part about balking at the £55m price which gunnerblog just says they'll now be constrained by not having CL. I don't know, seems to be the same briefing to me but one is spinning it more positive than others.

55m for Jesus with a year left on his contract is too much. Not getting CL will constrain our spending, and briefing that we have limited money might mean we get fleeced less because selling clubs know how desperate we are so theres nothing wrong with it.

Theres no hiding place for board, they showed some ambition last summer after fleecing the club for so many years of being in CL and selling our best players. They need to step up again or face the backlash.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62534 on: Today at 06:39:31 pm
Ouch.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62535 on: Today at 06:48:14 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:53:01 pm
55m for Jesus with a year left on his contract is too much. Not getting CL will constrain our spending, and briefing that we have limited money might mean we get fleeced less because selling clubs know how desperate we are so theres nothing wrong with it.

Theres no hiding place for board, they showed some ambition last summer after fleecing the club for so many years of being in CL and selling our best players. They need to step up again or face the backlash.
I think Nketiah will score more goals than Jesus if we manage to keep him. After all, he is now our top scoring striker in PL with 5 goals.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62536 on: Today at 06:54:45 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:39:31 pm
Ouch.

Im more gutted for you than for me, I still havent got over missing out on the title by 1 point in 99.... Missing out on qualifying for CL feels a bit....meh.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62537 on: Today at 06:55:32 pm
At least the BS got battered today. Thanks Arsenal.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62538 on: Today at 06:56:24 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:55:32 pm
At least the BS got battered today. Thanks Arsenal.

Everton fans suddenly started celebrating at 5-1 down, I kind of knew then that city were winning the league.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62539 on: Today at 07:00:12 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:54:45 pm
Im more gutted for you than for me, I still havent got over missing out on the title by 1 point in 99.... Missing out on qualifying for CL feels a bit....meh.

I know what you are saying but Im used to it now and we were never in control.

Yous on the other hand, sheeeeesshhhhh.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62540 on: Today at 07:08:10 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:56:24 pm
Everton fans suddenly started celebrating at 5-1 down, I kind of knew then that city were winning the league.

They are just sad arses. Expected nothing less.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
