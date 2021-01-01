ManC have more payroll than us, how does that work? Bayern could pay way more than Dortmund when Klopp was there, how did that work? Just because your chances are small doesn't mean you can't make 5% say 10% with a better hire and then maybe in years like this where everything aligns (ManU and Spurs both struggling) then you're there to take advantage. You can't say that the presumed outcome here, Arsenal in the EL, isn't anything but a failure considering how Spurs and ManU played this year regardless of what the pre-season predictions said.
My main point is that you are presuming things as well. Yeah, another hire might have got an extra 5-10% out the players, but another hire might have equally have bombed like Nuno did at Spurs, or Ralf has done at Utd.
At the end of the day, what we do know as fact Arteta improved the points total & improved league position, & achieved the target set out by the board. Generally, managers don't get sacked when they do that.
Listen, if there's no improvement next year, then yeah I'll be saying the same. And let's be honest, you are all right, there's plenty of room for improvement, in terms of the quality of players, of consistent style of play & results. If we don't show signs of progression, then the fans will demand a change is made, regardless of a 3 year contract.
not gonna boot you while you're down, but this sounds very reminiscent of utd fans when blindly watching shit fall apart under ole - even tho they finished 2nd! yes, 2nd but every liverpool fan wanted him to stay, we could clearly see what utd fans couldn't. if i hated arsenal, i'd want arteta to stay, i suspect all liverpool fans would be happy with that if they considered arsenal a threat. you can't see it yet, you will eventually. if he stays long enough, he will damage your club like ole has utd.
Like I said above, it's usually a very simple formula. If a manager does well, meets his goals, progresses league position & points total, then he's usually ok. If he doesn't, starts to regress, wheels come off, then they will lose their jobs. That can be Ole, that can be Rafa, that can be Rodgers, that can be Mourinho, that can be Emery, that can be Poch, that can be Conte, that can be Wenger even.
So yeah, if it turns into a shit show next year, move on. That's how most other clubs operate.