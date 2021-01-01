Kinda felt sorry for Arteta during his interview there. The reporter kept asking him why it all failed, and he tried his best to say Newcastle were better.

But the reporter kept asking him why this was so, and why their form earlier was bad, etc. hehe.



I have absolutely no sympathy for him. The reason the interview (Patrick Robertson I think?) was able to keep asking him why they failed is because he kept not answering the question. And you don't even have to answer the question, you just have to come out and talk for 3-5 minutes and give Sky enough audio to fill their interview slot.But instead of being essentially saying "I don't know why we were so shit", why not say something like:"We are a young team and sometimes football is cruel and your mistakes get exposed. Newcastle were really hungry and we were a little bit hesitant. I thought we had survived the onslaught at half-time but one unlucky deflection and we're behind, and then with a great atmosphere at this great stadium on their last game of the season at home, it was really tough. They were really committed in the tackle and with powerful running and we couldn't get our passing rhythm going, and injuries and changes did not help. But we're going to fight until the last second and we have qualified for European competition after two season outside. This young team will keep fighting."In two minutes over my cornflakes I've written something more fucking compelling and inspiring (yet of course utterly inane footballspeak) than that charmless Thunderbird prick could muster.