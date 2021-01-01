« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm
Who is getting the Arsenal goals?

And so it proved 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:27:27 pm
Yeah, they've a wealth of experience, they've proved they are so much better, but this novice / fraud is tucked up right behind 2 of them who have better squads than him.
How does that work though, that can't be right, he's one of the worst managers in the league? And if the likes of Moyes & Thomas Frank are much better than Arteta, then they would have us what, clear in 3rd? Challenging Klopp & Pep? That must be how football works eh?

You're where you are because of payroll, not because Arteta did anything. You're saying if you give all those other managers the same payroll they wouldn't do better? That's some gall to say the least.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 11:46:02 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm
City or Liverpool.

He will play week in week out at Arsenal. He is young enough to stay longer there.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm
You're where you are because of payroll, not because Arteta did anything. You're saying if you give all those other managers the same payroll they wouldn't do better? That's some gall to say the least.

But we'd have the same payroll under them. And the other teams would still have more payroll than us. So how does that work?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Yesterday at 11:51:19 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:27:27 pm
Yeah, they've a wealth of experience, they've proved they are so much better, but this novice / fraud is tucked up right behind 2 of them who have better squads than him.
How does that work though, that can't be right, he's one of the worst managers in the league? And if the likes of Moyes & Thomas Frank are much better than Arteta, then they would have us what, clear in 3rd? Challenging Klopp & Pep? That must be how football works eh?


What are you suggesting ?

Where would you say Arteta ranks in the league as manager ? (1 being best, 20 worst).
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 12:05:55 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:51:19 pm
What are you suggesting ?

Where would you say Arteta ranks in the league as manager ? (1 being best, 20 worst).

Im not ranking anything, because its all subjective, and there's no point, how can you prove anything?
It depends on a number of different factors. Ancelotti is a great manager for instance at big clubs, but not at one like Everton. Moyes is a good manager at Everton & West Ham, but out his depth at Utd.

I'm saying Arteta has Arsenal 5th, probably should have been 4th, but I keep getting told he's 1 of the worst managers in the league, but there's only Conte, Tuchel, Klopp & Pep ahead of him.

Then I'm getting told its because of the payroll, fair enough, but if its thats the case then he's finishing were he should be finishing. So then I look at the squad, and say, is he underachieving with that, and I say, well its certainly not better than Liverpools, City's or Chelsea's, & Spurs have difference makers so again, not really.

So you would say Arteta is performing at par, would you not? So my next question is, are the likes of Frank, Moyes etc good enough, that it would take Arsenal above par, and above the likes of Conte & Tuchel? So they would need to out manage them? Are they good enough for that?

Maybe you guys are right and they would.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 12:19:15 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm
But we'd have the same payroll under them. And the other teams would still have more payroll than us. So how does that work?

ManC have more payroll than us, how does that work? Bayern could pay way more than Dortmund when Klopp was there, how did that work? Just because your chances are small doesn't mean you can't make 5% say 10% with a better hire and then maybe in years like this where everything aligns (ManU and Spurs both struggling) then you're there to take advantage. You can't say that the presumed outcome here, Arsenal in the EL, isn't anything but a failure considering how Spurs and ManU played this year regardless of what the pre-season predictions said.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 12:22:45 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:05:55 am
Im not ranking anything, because its all subjective, and there's no point, how can you prove anything?
It depends on a number of different factors. Ancelotti is a great manager for instance at big clubs, but not at one like Everton. Moyes is a good manager at Everton & West Ham, but out his depth at Utd.

I'm saying Arteta has Arsenal 5th, probably should have been 4th, but I keep getting told he's 1 of the worst managers in the league, but there's only Conte, Tuchel, Klopp & Pep ahead of him.

Then I'm getting told its because of the payroll, fair enough, but if its thats the case then he's finishing were he should be finishing. So then I look at the squad, and say, is he underachieving with that, and I say, well its certainly not better than Liverpools, City's or Chelsea's, & Spurs have difference makers so again, not really.

So you would say Arteta is performing at par, would you not? So my next question is, are the likes of Frank, Moyes etc good enough, that it would take Arsenal above par, and above the likes of Conte & Tuchel? So they would need to out manage them? Are they good enough for that?

Maybe you guys are right and they would.

This is my first venture on this topic. Dont be bundling me into others opinions Ive already been through this with someone on another subject. A pet hate of mine ;D

Id say youre about right. But youre summation that you probably Shouldve been 4th is a big player in the subject

You were 3pts clear with a game in hand had Palace, Brighton and Southampton next. Lost them all. Now that is not something you can just lump on the players come out in interviews and do the whole We were not good enough thing hoping people will be refreshed by your honesty. After the palace 3-0 there had to be a reaction from the manager to the players being in the ascendant position you were in.

Most certainly not worst in the league. I would suggest that honour goes to Lampard

What I think people are maybe confusing it with is overhyped, over rated. Certainly by the likes of yourself as hes got Arsenal playing sporadically. I personnel think Eddie Howe would do a better job at Arsenal. Frank at Brentford, well see how he deals with the 2nd season

Moyes? Hes not done bad tbf to him at West Ham youve hit to admit. But he burns in the spotlight as you say
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 02:05:08 am
Looking forward to more briefings from Arsenal PR saying getting Champions League wouldve been ahead of schedule for this team. Anyway, hope they batter the Ev on the weekend.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 02:54:34 am
Has anyone seen or heard from TNB?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 03:12:47 am
down at A and E i think

with the rest of his squad

they'll finish fifth and they'll finish below that next season

DOF - an apprentice
Manager - an apprentice
Players - too apprentice heavy

i'd be most worried at how much damage arteta will do before he moves on

third biggest club in the league and that's at the helm - 'ahead of schedule'? you're in the dark ages lads, you just dont know it yet

pity
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 03:37:34 am
Didnt deserve anything yesterday it was a very poor show. I think weve been unlucky with injuries and officials but we didnt step up when it mattered still . Need a big summer of transfers as we have nothing in central midfield and upfront at the moment.
The huge blow is that the lack of CL will mean that a lot of the better players will not be keen on joining now so thats a set back , but there are still plenty of players out there that can improve us and the board who showed constructive ambition for the first time last summer need to step it up again, if they do next season could be very good.
The only positive is that we were never going to win CL but wed be one of the favorites in EL seeing how west ham and rangers have done, its a chance of a trophy and another route back in CL.

No question at the moment that Arteta is the right man, the players havent been right so far, but next season we need to start to deliver, starting with a top 4 place. The rebuilding of the team should be complete, the squad will still have some way to go but that can be improved while achieving CL.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 04:16:40 am
Maybe Norwich will play out of their skin in their last home match to give their fans something.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 04:39:39 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:37:34 am
No question at the moment that Arteta is the right man, the players havent been right so far, but next season we need to start to deliver, starting with a top 4 place. The rebuilding of the team should be complete, the squad will still have some way to go but that can be improved while achieving CL.

not gonna boot you while you're down, but this sounds very reminiscent of utd fans when blindly watching shit fall apart under ole - even tho they finished 2nd! yes, 2nd but every liverpool fan wanted him to stay, we could clearly see what utd fans couldn't. if i hated arsenal, i'd want arteta to stay, i suspect all liverpool fans would be happy with that if they considered arsenal a threat. you can't see it yet, you will eventually. if he stays long enough, he will damage your club like ole has utd.

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:16:40 am
Maybe Norwich will play out of their skin in their last home match to give their fans something.

liverpool considerations aside and assuming arsenal beat everton (even im not sure about that anymore), i couldn't wish for more than norwich doing them, it would be most excellent
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 06:08:22 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:19:15 am
ManC have more payroll than us, how does that work? Bayern could pay way more than Dortmund when Klopp was there, how did that work? Just because your chances are small doesn't mean you can't make 5% say 10% with a better hire and then maybe in years like this where everything aligns (ManU and Spurs both struggling) then you're there to take advantage. You can't say that the presumed outcome here, Arsenal in the EL, isn't anything but a failure considering how Spurs and ManU played this year regardless of what the pre-season predictions said.

My main point is that you are presuming things as well. Yeah, another hire might have got an extra 5-10% out the players, but another hire might have equally have bombed like Nuno did at Spurs, or Ralf has done at Utd.

At the end of the day, what we do know as fact Arteta improved the points total & improved league position, & achieved the target set out by the board. Generally, managers don't get sacked when they do that.

Listen, if there's no improvement next year, then yeah I'll be saying the same. And let's be honest, you are all right, there's plenty of room for improvement, in terms of the quality of players, of consistent style of play & results. If we don't show signs of progression, then the fans will demand a change is made, regardless of a 3 year contract.

Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:39:39 am
not gonna boot you while you're down, but this sounds very reminiscent of utd fans when blindly watching shit fall apart under ole - even tho they finished 2nd! yes, 2nd but every liverpool fan wanted him to stay, we could clearly see what utd fans couldn't. if i hated arsenal, i'd want arteta to stay, i suspect all liverpool fans would be happy with that if they considered arsenal a threat. you can't see it yet, you will eventually. if he stays long enough, he will damage your club like ole has utd.

Like I said above, it's usually a very simple formula. If a manager does well, meets his goals, progresses league position & points total, then he's usually ok. If he doesn't, starts to regress, wheels come off, then they will lose their jobs. That can be Ole, that can be Rafa, that can be Rodgers, that can be Mourinho, that can be Emery, that can be Poch, that can be Conte, that can be Wenger even.

So yeah, if it turns into a shit show next year, move on. That's how most other clubs operate.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 06:47:46 am
not all managers leave a club in an utter mess, this geezer will if they let him stay long enough, ole is your warning and i see red flags all over your guy

btw, for someone who loves to micromanage the fuck out of games, 90 mins arm folded doing fuckall when you were desperate for direction/answers

team capitulated in the image of their manager, statues

dude is a fraud and he'll do some fucking damage in his stubborness to prove that his way is right

he's gonna set you back years (you're nearly on three years already and you haven't progressed so far with him)

you better pray a top manager is available in the summer and your owners see it as an opportunity too good to pass up, sadly even then i think they keep him cos he's a company man and suits them down to the ground
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 07:06:39 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 06:47:46 am
not all managers leave a club in an utter mess, this geezer will if they let him stay long enough, ole is your warning and i see red flags all over your guy

btw, for someone who loves to micromanage the fuck out of games, 90 mins arm folded doing fuckall when you were desperate for direction/answers

team capitulated in the image of their manager, statues

dude is a fraud and he'll do some fucking damage in his stubborness to prove that his way is right

he's gonna set you back years (you're nearly on three years already and you haven't progressed so far with him)

you better pray a top manager is available in the summer and your owners see it as an opportunity too good to pass up, sadly even then i think they keep him cos he's a company man and suits them down to the ground

The board won't change him in the summer. And when the time comes, we won't need a top manager to be better than Arteta though, apparently everyone apart from Lampard is a better manager so it's fine.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 07:16:41 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:45:05 pm
A player all the Arsenal support wanted last summer & in January, of course he was going to punish us tonight.

Unfortunately Arsenal were destroyed by the likes of Burn, Targett, Longstaff and in particular Joelinton. Too much power, way more desire, way more energy.

Too many flakes and low standard players on that pitch for Arsenal.

Extremely questionable squad-building from Arteta.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 07:28:44 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:37:34 am
Didnt deserve anything yesterday it was a very poor show. I think weve been unlucky with injuries and officials but we didnt step up when it mattered still . Need a big summer of transfers as we have nothing in central midfield and upfront at the moment.
The huge blow is that the lack of CL will mean that a lot of the better players will not be keen on joining now so thats a set back , but there are still plenty of players out there that can improve us and the board who showed constructive ambition for the first time last summer need to step it up again, if they do next season could be very good.
The only positive is that we were never going to win CL but wed be one of the favorites in EL seeing how west ham and rangers have done, its a chance of a trophy and another route back in CL.

No question at the moment that Arteta is the right man, the players havent been right so far, but next season we need to start to deliver, starting with a top 4 place. The rebuilding of the team should be complete, the squad will still have some way to go but that can be improved while achieving CL.

Why?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 07:29:37 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:16:41 am
Unfortunately Arsenal were destroyed by the likes of Burn, Targett, Longstaff and in particular Joelinton. Too much power, way more desire, way more energy.

Too many flakes and low standard players on that pitch for Arsenal.

Extremely questionable squad-building from Arteta.

Of course, but its clearly a work in progress. No-one will have been happy with what they've seen at times this season. This summer will be his defining summer.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 07:31:14 am
From 8th to 5th, and one game from 4th is a huge improvement.

He's done wonders getting rid of most of the shit in that squad too which was half the battle, their squad was bloated with absolutely average players, maybe even moreso than current Utd when he took over.

I do think Arteta deserves some credit there, but the manner in which they have given up a 4 point lead with 3 games to go will be very frustrating, I'd be raging.

They were even 6 points with a game in hand clear for 4th at one point too, they should never have given up that position, but you can argue they did an incredible job to be in that position in the first place.

Their squad is tiny so lets see how they do playing more than a game a week next year.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 07:55:02 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 10:28:25 pm
Kinda felt sorry for Arteta during his interview there. The reporter kept asking him why it all failed, and he tried his best to say Newcastle were better.
But the reporter kept asking him why this was so, and why their form earlier was bad, etc. hehe.

I have absolutely no sympathy for him. The reason the interview (Patrick Robertson I think?) was able to keep asking him why they failed is because he kept not answering the question. And you don't even have to answer the question, you just have to come out and talk for 3-5 minutes and give Sky enough audio to fill their interview slot.

But instead of being essentially saying "I don't know why we were so shit", why not say something like:

"We are a young team and sometimes football is cruel and your mistakes get exposed. Newcastle were really hungry and we were a little bit hesitant. I thought we had survived the onslaught at half-time but one unlucky deflection and we're behind, and then with a great atmosphere at this great stadium on their last game of the season at home, it was really tough. They were really committed in the tackle and with powerful running and we couldn't get our passing rhythm going, and injuries and changes did not help. But we're going to fight until the last second and we have qualified for European competition after two season outside. This young team will keep fighting."

In two minutes over my cornflakes I've written something more fucking compelling and inspiring (yet of course utterly inane footballspeak) than that charmless Thunderbird prick could muster.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 08:04:43 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:31:14 am
From 8th to 5th, and one game from 4th is a huge improvement.

He's done wonders getting rid of most of the shit in that squad too which was half the battle, their squad was bloated with absolutely average players, maybe even moreso than current Utd when he took over.

I do think Arteta deserves some credit there, but the manner in which they have given up a 4 point lead with 3 games to go will be very frustrating, I'd be raging.

They were even 6 points with a game in hand clear for 4th at one point too, they should never have given up that position, but you can argue they did an incredible job to be in that position in the first place.

Their squad is tiny so lets see how they do playing more than a game a week next year.
It's a terrible season because this was their best chance to get in. The likes of Spurs, and Leicester will be better next season and Arsenal may lose Saka.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 08:13:33 am
Weird club this

Crap for ages then you think maybe they're finally pulling something together then well big fat NOPE
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 08:24:37 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:04:43 am
It's a terrible season because this was their best chance to get in. The likes of Spurs, and Leicester will be better next season and Arsenal may lose Saka.

I think we ll improve more than those 2 because our weaknesses are clearer and our main players younger, but the recruitment needs to be spot on. We can probably tell how next season will go by where we are when the window shuts. Saka isnt going anywhere.
Looking forward to seeing William Saliba finally play for us. Hes gotten into the france team before our team and just won ligue 1 young player of the year.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 08:33:30 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:24:37 am
I think we ll improve more than those 2 because our weaknesses are clearer and our main players younger, but the recruitment needs to be spot on. We can probably tell how next season will go by where we are when the window shuts. Saka isnt going anywhere.
Looking forward to seeing William Saliba finally play for us. Hes gotten into the france team before our team and just won ligue 1 young player of the year.

I'd be worried about your recruitment. Even the players you're linked with but lose out on are crap. Vlahovic...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 08:41:16 am
Xhaka calling out his teammates is a bit rich. The guy, if we didn't already know it, seems like an absolute wanker.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 08:43:24 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:33:30 am
I'd be worried about your recruitment. Even the players you're linked with but lose out on are crap. Vlahovic...
Vlahovic has been scoring pretty freely in Italy, hardly crap.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 08:46:51 am
I just don't see any way Arsenal get 4th next season.

City and Liverpool will be 15+ points clear of everyone else.
If Spurs keep Conte & Kane (which is almost certain after being handed top-4) I think they are practically guaranteed top 4 next season.
Chelsea admittedly is very hard to predict what's going to happen with the off-field stuff over the summer but thus far there are no signs that they are going to just collapse and I don't see their players rushing to get out of the club, for now at least.
United have literally had their worst season in almost 50 years. It's almost impossible for them not to improve, even if they themselves miss out on top 4 which I think they will due to the scale of the job needed there.

Arsenal on the other hand have to contend with Europa League this time and also need at least 2 high world class signings (striker & centre-mid).

Its probably a season too early, but considering the change in fortune for Newcastle already and considering they will spunk a £200m net spend this summer I would not be surprised at all if they make at least Europa next season.

I just don't see it for Arsenal.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 08:47:20 am
Wey aye man!    :P
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 08:47:30 am
This season was Arsenal's chance.  They had to take it.  Next season you're going to have Newcastle after a chance to spend, Utd with a new manager bounce and Tottenham with the right manager from the start of the campaign.  Top 4 is going to be a lot harder, even if Chelsea fall away.

On top of that, you've got a squad so thin that you need to bring in half a dozen players and get every one of them right.  And you're going to have to trust the scouting team with one of the worst track records ever to do it.  All the while coping with the Thursday Sunday routine that the EL brings.

That Arteta contract is going to become a running joke by around Christmas.  I don't know exactly what they needed to tie him down for, was anyone really knocking on the door for him?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 09:03:55 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:46:51 am
I just don't see any way Arsenal get 4th next season.

City and Liverpool will be 15+ points clear of everyone else.
If Spurs keep Conte & Kane (which is almost certain after being handed top-4) I think they are practically guaranteed top 4 next season.
Chelsea admittedly is very hard to predict what's going to happen with the off-field stuff over the summer but thus far there are no signs that they are going to just collapse and I don't see their players rushing to get out of the club, for now at least.
United have literally had their worst season in almost 50 years. It's almost impossible for them not to improve, even if they themselves miss out on top 4 which I think they will due to the scale of the job needed there.

Arsenal on the other hand have to contend with Europa League this time and also need at least 2 high world class signings (striker & centre-mid).

Its probably a season too early, but considering the change in fortune for Newcastle already and considering they will spunk a £200m net spend this summer I would not be surprised at all if they make at least Europa next season.

I just don't see it for Arsenal.

If they get promoted, I actually can see Nottingham Forest coming up and having one of those wonder promotion seasons where they finish 8th then fight relegation the season after. So to have Newcastle, Wolves, Leicester and Forest (for one season) clipping at their heels while they get lost in the maelstrom of fighting Spurs and United for 4th is not looking good.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Today at 09:09:12 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:46:51 am
I just don't see any way Arsenal get 4th next season.

City and Liverpool will be 15+ points clear of everyone else.
If Spurs keep Conte & Kane (which is almost certain after being handed top-4) I think they are practically guaranteed top 4 next season.
Chelsea admittedly is very hard to predict what's going to happen with the off-field stuff over the summer but thus far there are no signs that they are going to just collapse and I don't see their players rushing to get out of the club, for now at least.
United have literally had their worst season in almost 50 years. It's almost impossible for them not to improve, even if they themselves miss out on top 4 which I think they will due to the scale of the job needed there.

Arsenal on the other hand have to contend with Europa League this time and also need at least 2 high world class signings (striker & centre-mid).

Its probably a season too early, but considering the change in fortune for Newcastle already and considering they will spunk a £200m net spend this summer I would not be surprised at all if they make at least Europa next season.

I just don't see it for Arsenal.

As far as Spurs are concerned it depends as to whether Conte can keep on the right side of everyone, he does tend to fall out with people. He has a somewhat frosty relationship with Levy they still need signings and I can see more problems up ahead for them. Whether Conte can keep the show on track while he's raging with all that, remains to be seen. It would be interesting to see if anyone else can make a step up, outside the usual clubs.
