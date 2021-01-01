« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet

rushyman

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62320 on: Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm
Who is getting the Arsenal goals?

And so it proved 
Dave McCoy

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62321 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:27:27 pm
Yeah, they've a wealth of experience, they've proved they are so much better, but this novice / fraud is tucked up right behind 2 of them who have better squads than him.
How does that work though, that can't be right, he's one of the worst managers in the league? And if the likes of Moyes & Thomas Frank are much better than Arteta, then they would have us what, clear in 3rd? Challenging Klopp & Pep? That must be how football works eh?

You're where you are because of payroll, not because Arteta did anything. You're saying if you give all those other managers the same payroll they wouldn't do better? That's some gall to say the least.
jillc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62322 on: Yesterday at 11:46:02 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:13:34 pm
City or Liverpool.

He will play week in week out at Arsenal. He is young enough to stay longer there.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62323 on: Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm
You're where you are because of payroll, not because Arteta did anything. You're saying if you give all those other managers the same payroll they wouldn't do better? That's some gall to say the least.

But we'd have the same payroll under them. And the other teams would still have more payroll than us. So how does that work?
rushyman

Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
Reply #62324 on: Yesterday at 11:51:19 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:27:27 pm
Yeah, they've a wealth of experience, they've proved they are so much better, but this novice / fraud is tucked up right behind 2 of them who have better squads than him.
How does that work though, that can't be right, he's one of the worst managers in the league? And if the likes of Moyes & Thomas Frank are much better than Arteta, then they would have us what, clear in 3rd? Challenging Klopp & Pep? That must be how football works eh?


What are you suggesting ?

Where would you say Arteta ranks in the league as manager ? (1 being best, 20 worst).
