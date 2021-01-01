« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62240 on: Today at 10:14:47 pm »
Cant even imagine how sick Arsenal fans must feel tonight. Not just the result and likely outcome from it but the fact they extended Lego head a week ago. An absolute shambles of a club.

The managers of the following clubs would all do better than Arteta: Wolves, Brighton, Leicester, Brentford, Newcastle. I would also argue that Moyes, Vieira and Southampton are better.

Shocking. Do Arsenal fans realise they are easily cruising to our 30 year title drought? Theyll be paying the price for the last month on and off the pitch for a decade.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62241 on: Today at 10:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:12:56 pm
Wasn't scoring goals.

Scored goals his entire career before Arteta arrives... scores goals after leaving Arteta. Lacazette; scored goals by the bucket for Lyon and was respectable at Arsenal before Arteta, now can't hit a cow's arse with a banjo. Maybe there's a theme emerging.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62242 on: Today at 10:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:13:40 pm
What did Pochettino win in England?

It doesn't matter when you have Mikel Arteta in charge.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62243 on: Today at 10:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:06:02 pm
The team just doesn't have a goal scorer. The main midfielder is out. None of the two center backs were expected to be fit today. The two full backs have had injury issues.

Honestly, this team shouldn't finish fourth or even fifth. At least, that's the way I see it.

If there is a legitimate critique of Arteta, it's that he doesn't know how to turn games around when the team is a goal behind.
I really agree with this. It's somewhat like how our last season panned out. People thought we'd fight for fourth this season, calling the injuries last season an excuse. Injuries are important factors.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62244 on: Today at 10:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:05:25 pm
But maybe they should accept that Europa is their level at the moment, embrace it and let their young players get some European experience and aim to win it.
It certainly is.

If this team can't win relatively easy games when under pressure, it's definitely not ready for Champions League.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62245 on: Today at 10:16:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:05:32 pm
Really?

Just in the PL Potter, Vieira, Rodgers, probably Howe when he gets sacked for a flashier name, Franck, Hassenhutl, Gerrard. Dyche is available.
Rafa would've guaranteed them top 4 I reckon
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62246 on: Today at 10:17:07 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:03:30 pm
I thought there was a plan, I could see signs of things clicking, but it seems to be 1 step forwards 2 steps back sometimes.

Our squad options are shite, we know that, but our supposed main players have been dragged down to that level the last few weeks.

He achieved the boards target of European football this season, so he'll be there next season with his new contract, but feck me it needs to be better than the least few games.

I said before, I'm not even bothered about the Europa League, it's probably the step this squad needs, but I just wanted the money & draw that Champions League brings, & certainly didn't want Spurs & Conte to have that because he has potential to really improve them.

The thing is when you are rebuilding, it often is one step forward two steps back. I remember it being that way for us initially especially after that disastrous season with Brendan after we narrowly lost the title. It whether you now have a good system in place at the club. A lot of injuries can mess any season up, look at us last season. As you say, I can't see them replacing him next season so this will be the clinching year for him I suspect. You may have to reconsider your signings for next season as it's looking likely you won't get fourth now.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62247 on: Today at 10:18:16 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 10:15:01 pm
It doesn't matter when you have Mikel Arteta in charge.
It does.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62248 on: Today at 10:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:15:47 pm
It certainly is.

If this team can't win relatively easy games when under pressure, it's definitely not ready for Champions League.

What's difficult though is when you have a season out of Europe to then build a squad who can deal with all the extra games. Arsenal have a small squad (numbers reduced heavily to the point where they were able to take the piss over getting that Spurs game called off which has come back to bite them).

Arsenal will need to spend big again but what with? They gambled heavily on getting back in top 4 with the outlay given to Arteta while making use of being out of Europe.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62249 on: Today at 10:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:14:55 pm
Scored goals his entire career before Arteta arrives... scores goals after leaving Arteta. Lacazette; scored goals by the bucket for Lyon and was respectable at Arsenal before Arteta, now can't hit a cow's arse with a banjo. Maybe there's a theme emerging.

Well tbf, it works both ways, that argument.
Arteta as manager, before those 2 came to Arsenal, had won.....and after Auba left, has won....
Oh, wait...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62250 on: Today at 10:19:42 pm »
always gonna be a hard game and was in the realms of likelihood that arsenal wouldn't win, it happens

but

weak, soft, gutless, brain dead, tactically shite, wasn't even competitive

waiting for the "top 6 is fine seeing as we were 8th twice in the previous seasons and top 4 was overachieving" (arteta positions btw)

really, 3 games in hand and sitting there, to win out from there is overachieving?

terrible decisions in january haunted the run in

arteta blamed the ref at spurs (bullshit btw), wonder what he says tonite

arsenal are a huge club and that geezer aint the one, he'll end up being their ole as i've said before, nothing about him convinces me otherwise

gabriel jesus deleting arsenal's phone number as i type, as are all the rest of the players with major ambition

same old arsenal relying on spurs to do the ultimate spurs
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62251 on: Today at 10:20:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:03:54 pm
Is the quality of opposition fairly evenly spread? I seem to recall them having a tough start?
That rang a bell, I remember them having a nightmare first three - but I had a look and it started with a defeat at Brentford?  Then home to Chelsea and then away to City in fairness.

Their five defeats in the past nine have been Palace, Brighton, Southampton, Spurs and Newcastle though.  For the business end of the season that is appalling - especially when even after that theyre only four points behind Chelsea, it was on a plate for them.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62252 on: Today at 10:22:44 pm »
North Banks posts always seem to come back and bite him in the arse  :-X

Remember the cockiness not long ago that they had top 4 in the bag  :butt

Mentality midgets  :butt
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62253 on: Today at 10:22:53 pm »
just why on earth did they extend Arteta's contract?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62254 on: Today at 10:23:48 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 10:19:05 pm
Well tbf, it works both ways, that argument.
Arteta as manager, before those 2 came to Arsenal, had won.....and after Auba left, has won....
Oh, wait...
if Gerry Attrick were to argue that Arteta is rigid about the style/system he wants to play and is clueless about adapting to the personnel available, yeah, I'll agree. That's something a seasoned manager like Conte will be better at.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62255 on: Today at 10:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:18:16 pm
It does.

It's a superficial argument which should be apparent to anyone that saw that Spurs side progress right up till the moment Levy decided to sabotage a team that reached a Champions League final. Sure he should have won the league in 2016, but then again the likes of Wenger, van Gaal, Pellegrini and Klopp also underachieved that year. Pochettino's obviously a tier below Guardiola or Klopp, but he's several levels more competent than Arteta, who blagged his way to a job based on blind hope by the Arsenal management that his apprenticeship at City made him somehow qualified to manage a club as big as Arsenal.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62256 on: Today at 10:24:43 pm »
I cant understand how they managed to fuck this up. Its a mysteron
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62257 on: Today at 10:25:44 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 10:24:43 pm
I cant understand how they managed to fuck this up. Its a mysteron

There is no Mysteron.
There is only Almiron.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62258 on: Today at 10:25:49 pm »
Is Pepe the worst signing in the history of the Premier League?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62259 on: Today at 10:26:13 pm »
Spurs have a goal difference of +24 and Arsenal +9.  Kane and Son have 37 PL goals.  Next most has 3.

Arsenal have 8 players with 4 goals or more compared to Spurs' 2, but their strikers:  Lacazette 4 in 28, Nketiah 4 in 19, Aubameyang 4 in 14;  Saka and Smith-Rowe have scored 21 in between them but Son has that by himself.

Spurs' are clinical enough to score enough goals.  Arsenal really don't have a top striker.  With CL football, they could've gotten one.  Without it, they still could, but it may be harder.

Their issue is somewhat Brighton-esque:  they want to play this system, but in it, they basically need a striker that can be an all-arounder and hard worker but also score goals, which is obviously hard to find.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62260 on: Today at 10:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:18:17 pm
What's difficult though is when you have a season out of Europe to then build a squad who can deal with all the extra games. Arsenal have a small squad (numbers reduced heavily to the point where they were able to take the piss over getting that Spurs game called off which has come back to bite them).

Arsenal will need to spend big again but what with? They gambled heavily on getting back in top 4 with the outlay given to Arteta while making use of being out of Europe.

We didn't gamble heavily on top 4 though. The goal was European football, we got European football. There's been interviews done saying they were a bit ahead of schedule being so close to top 4.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62261 on: Today at 10:26:50 pm »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62262 on: Today at 10:26:54 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:22:53 pm
just why on earth did they extend Arteta's contract?

company man, he's perfect for them, look how much he reduced the wage bill...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62263 on: Today at 10:26:54 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 10:16:19 pm
Rafa would've guaranteed them top 4 I reckon
As much as I like Rafa, I don't think he is a manager that belongs to this era. Same with Mourinho, except I dislike him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62264 on: Today at 10:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:23:48 pm
if Gerry Attrick were to argue that Arteta is rigid about the style/system he wants to play and is clueless about adapting to the personnel available, yeah, I'll agree. That's something a seasoned manager like Conte will be better at.

My point is Arteta seems to be the total opposite of a striking whisperer. He's turned 2 pretty good, maybe even better than that centre forwards into nothing through sub standard man management skills and I've no idea in Lacazette's case. You look at Pepe; undoubtedly a colossal overplay but now doesn't even look like a pro some games and when he does play well he doesn't reward him with starts. I find the way Arsenal play football very much reflects Arteta as a character; totally lacking in flair, substance and nuance.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62265 on: Today at 10:27:35 pm »
As much as I dont warm to Arteta, I feel for him on a personal level being demolished in that sky interview. He shouldnt have been so cocky, but he was given that job too soon.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62266 on: Today at 10:27:40 pm »
Arteta's biggest claim to fame as a manager even still, as Martin Tyler said multiple times, is he was Pep's assistant. That's it, that's all that's there. He learned from Pep so he must have the makings of someone just as good. There was only a 1% chance that would ever be true, 99% of the other times he'd be anywhere from not as great to terrible. Maybe he's just mediocre as most managers are? Good at some things and bad at others? Now maybe if you have a huge talent advantage you can get away with those shortcomings but if you're counting on your manager to lift up a talent level to be greater than multiple other teams to do anything then having a mediocre manager probably isn't ideal.

Post game it sounded to me like he's out of ideas and knows the season is effectively over. Spurs are really going to drop points to Norwich? I mean I'd love to see it as it would be hilarious but the odds of that actually happening are so remote to be almost laughable itself.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62267 on: Today at 10:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:26:50 pm

The funny thing is that match going fans overwhelmingly back him. Rest is just social media noise that swings either way.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - fucking useless, managed by a cryarsing Captain Scarlet
« Reply #62268 on: Today at 10:28:25 pm »
Kinda felt sorry for Arteta during his interview there. The reporter kept asking him why it all failed, and he tried his best to say Newcastle were better.
But the reporter kept asking him why this was so, and why their form earlier was bad, etc. hehe.
