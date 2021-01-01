Arteta's biggest claim to fame as a manager even still, as Martin Tyler said multiple times, is he was Pep's assistant. That's it, that's all that's there. He learned from Pep so he must have the makings of someone just as good. There was only a 1% chance that would ever be true, 99% of the other times he'd be anywhere from not as great to terrible. Maybe he's just mediocre as most managers are? Good at some things and bad at others? Now maybe if you have a huge talent advantage you can get away with those shortcomings but if you're counting on your manager to lift up a talent level to be greater than multiple other teams to do anything then having a mediocre manager probably isn't ideal.



Post game it sounded to me like he's out of ideas and knows the season is effectively over. Spurs are really going to drop points to Norwich? I mean I'd love to see it as it would be hilarious but the odds of that actually happening are so remote to be almost laughable itself.