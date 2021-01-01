was hoping for a good game there and after a bright start from arsenal, clearly the better side in the first 15 and then all went mehthat ex pro player who's an arsenal fan i listen to a fair bit, his take when he saw the teamsheet was interesting, his two key points being - rob holding wont be able to handle a game like this and tomiyasu has to play on the right, not the left as set up. he has to be on Son's side, even more so now with holding being the CB on that side.and his biggest fear wasn't spurs, it was arsenal, 'it's arsenal that scares me, not 'them' ' as he puts itwas a clear pen, maybe when emotions have settled arsenal fans who still think it wasn't may see it for what it was - doesn't play the ball, isn't interested in the ball, stands there and shoves the player, if he goes in the air and tries for the ball and does the same, unlikely a pen gets called, dumb play, call it a soft pen if you want, it's a penholding played dumb start to finish for him, as soon as he was on a yellow that dude said hook him now, dont care who plays, he's defo gonna red himself, you have to get him off now. holding proves himself dumb as well as cedric and rightly is sent off.game over, i was pissed, really wanted an arsenal win there, draw was fine, once again very poor decisions letting them down - under arteta's reign self infliction has been a problem, is that 13 or 14 red cards since he took over? nutson that point tho, i think there is some blame on the tactics here, whether that's from arteta or the management team, the way holding is playing Son shows he has clearly been told 'dont let him turn', i have no doubt whatsoever about that, and he's overplaying Son throughout, a smart CB gives Son a nudge to put him off his stride and gives himself a yard.we have a young CB called konate, he's very good but this is weakness in his game that sometimes shows up, he gets sucked in and then is committed to playing the man which can result in freekicks and on occasion getting spun and the forward is in. he is young and learning at 22, holding should know better. arteta micro manages games all the time and im surprised that 1. he didn't tell holding to play Son differently considering the shitshow that was happening and 2. swap fullbacks overplaying the oil team of the NE next is gonna be a real tough game now, esp considering your injuries in defence. everton on the last day if you won in the NE i see you winning.spurs could lose to burnley away but norwich at home is a nailed on win.so you could still get top 4 but spurs are huge favourites now imo, i hope you pull it off