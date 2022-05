Made hard work of that.



If anyone said at start of season we’d be in this position. Favorites for 4th with a chance of third I’d have laughed my head off.



We still need a lot in the summer. Getting to CL is massive for who it could make us attract and the finances. Huge game at Spurs now, a draw would pretty much clinch it. I can see Everton being safe on the last day of the season and that could help us massively.