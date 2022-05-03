i dont disagree with almost all of that, tho i'd argue he's made very little use of Pepe (their most effective goal guy the season before from the wing but has hardly started for them, which makes little sense especially considering what you've already pointed out), i think ramsdale hype is gonna tail off pretty quick - he's basically pickford (leno is the better keeper for me), paid way over the odds for White who i have doubts about but a decent squad player. Let's not get too carried away with arsenal's defence, they already conceeded more goals this season than last season despite arteta having spent money in three of the four defensive positions (or 4 of the 5 if you count the keeper).



if he gets top four you have to say arteta has taken advantage of a clusterfuck top 4 race with other teams seemingly determined to underperform, but he's done his part and deserves his props, tho i see it as a 'false position'



bit like ole in getting second last season



as i've said before here, i dont mind arsenal, of all the other top clubs in the league i have more time and respect for them than any other and loved to watch them when they were great and we were shite (henry one of my favourite non-liverpool players of all time, and the best ever in the prem imo), i have no axe to grind with arteta and he could be arsenal manager for the next ten years and i'd be fine with that, like i'd be fine if ole was still at the wheel at utd



i just can't shake that ole vibe when i look at arteta and the similarities to ole's reign - im not saying it's the same but i see similarities



he may go on to be arsenal's messiah but i feel it will unravel and that may happen as quickly as next season



this summer is huge for them and will go someway to answering those arsenal fans who doubt kroenke after his If you want to win Championships then you would never get involved, as to whether he really does have the right ambition for the club. In arteta's pr blurb to go along with his new contract they said the ambition is the same from the top (owners) down - alarms bells for some, hope for others that i assume now think kroenke is all in on getting arsenal back to the top.



he did that with the LA Rams (a much easier scenario), i am very sceptical he is as invested in arsenal returning to the top



if they spend big in the summer and it goes to shite regardless and ends with arteta losing his job, not gonna be shocked



to bang the drum one last time, this has got ole/ronaldo written all over this, it's not the same but feels exactly the same in some weird way