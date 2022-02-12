tavares btw...



you just can't play him at this time as a fullback, he is terryfying, put him as wingback with a back three is probably the best you can do with him for the moment. he's only 22 so they can work on him, he does give you something going forward but yeah, lots in his game to be worked on which isn't a surprise for a 22 year old but you have to keep him away from his own box, he can't be the last line of defence there



get tierney staying fit, who i do rate, and the kid has time to work out the wrinkles if he has it in him, which im not convinced about but not alot else you can do unless they decide to cut their loses on him (would be harsh)