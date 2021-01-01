« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians

rushyman

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61960 on: Today at 11:19:31 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:19:29 am
If we give him space he will finish.

Is he playing?
FiSh77

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61961 on: Today at 11:34:44 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:19:31 am
Is he playing?

Yeah he's starting
4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61962 on: Today at 02:28:06 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:05:10 am
Hmmmm. Ok.


Then, just don't Arsenal it.

Fair do's.... they didn't Arsenal it today.
PeterTheRed

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61963 on: Today at 02:39:03 pm
Important win for Arsenal today. Beating both Chelsea and Man Utd gives them a great chance of finishing 4th ...
Armand9

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61964 on: Today at 02:46:56 pm
geeez, you did your best to take a draw out of the jaws of victory, thankfully you got it over the line in the end

btw, your keeper has been hyped to fuck, he's really not that great, if your rebuild goes well and you do eventually get a top team together, he won't be 'that guy', you'll need better

been iffy for a while now and i think he's getting worse by the game

certainly you have a number of more important issues to sort out but you're gonna have to replace him in the future unless there's some huge turn around

leno is the better keeper for me, dispite being seen as less comfortable with this feet (ramsdale doesn't inspire there either to be honest) he'd start in my first 11 for you guys
4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61965 on: Today at 03:00:56 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:46:56 pm
geeez, you did your best to take a draw out of the jaws of victory, thankfully you got it over the line in the end

btw, your keeper has been hyped to fuck, he's really not that great, if your rebuild goes well and you do eventually get a top team together, he won't be 'that guy', you'll need better

been iffy for a while now and i think he's getting worse by the game

certainly you have a number of more important issues to sort out but you're gonna have to replace him in the future unless there's some huge turn around

leno is the better keeper for me, dispite being seen as less comfortable with this feet (ramsdale doesn't inspire there either to be honest) he'd start in my first 11 for you guys

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Matt Turner from MLS side New England Revolution, with the American set to join the Gunners this summer.


They've signed Zach Steffen's #2 for the USA.

Turner is to report July when preseason starts.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61966 on: Today at 04:28:42 pm
We were very poor today, and very lucky, but when you have Tavares Nketiah Cedric el neny in the team luck is needed.

Been a big week, just need brentford to finish it off nicely .
Dougle

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61967 on: Today at 05:27:31 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:28:42 pm
We were very poor today, and very lucky, but when you have Tavares Nketiah Cedric el neny in the team luck is needed.

Been a big week, just need brentford to finish it off nicely .

Ye did enough. Utd were woeful again. I think ye'll get a result later too.
