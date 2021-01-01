Brighton at home is not an easy game.Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Leicester, West Ham & us have all failed to beat them at home.



Fair point. Brighton play better away than at their place. But when we played them, we threw our concentration away. We were leading 2-0 early on and thought this is an easy game. If we play them in our current state of mind, we would wipe the park with them. I expected that Arsenal, having been on a strong run and aiming for a CL spot, would have had that motivation as well. But you were losing the game early on, wasn't it 0-2 to them first? Anyway, my point is that a top 6-7 team should be able to have both the means and the motivation to win that game. Arsenal lacked the latter.