We dont know what Arsenal will turn up from game to game. Even in the same game like tonight we did some great things and still make some shocking mistakes.

With Liverpool youre guaranteed great football , with United youre guaranteed a load of shite. We are in between, spurs are too to be fair, it could go either way this race.



I wanted you to be 3rd and Spurs to get the last CL spot, not the plastics or United. But it's almost like there is a conspiracy between Arsenal and Spurs to not let that happen. Whenever one of you gets close to CL spots, a fuck up ensues... And in Arsenal's case, it's well beyond a major fuck up. Palace I get, but Soton? Brighton at home?Arsenal has a young team and inconsistency is sort of expected. And there will be better seasons starting from the next one, probably. But if these players can't be motivated for playing in the CL, I don't know...