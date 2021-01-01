great win for arsenal, you should spank utd on the weekend if you turn up and that'll put you right back in it
you're inconsistent, which is a character of younger teams but that win should infuse some confidence and he clearly has to start with nketiah after that game, at least he gives you energy and a threat in behind
btw, not that i rate the guy, but elneny had a really good game there, quietly while you lot were under the cosh, he was putting out alot of fires coming into the box - in fairness he gets a lot of practice playing in that mode for egypt
Yeh big win , much much needed, and unexpected. Big games from players who are probably not good enough long term in Nketiah and El Neny.
Tavares is so bad though , looks like a pub league player.
Azpilecueta is a c*nt. Hes the new Gary Neville, absolute rat.
It was a fun game to watch and Saka and Smith Rowe showed their class.
The United game is massive now , win that and the pressure is on Spurs, and they still have to go to Anfield .