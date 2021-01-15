He was on a 1 1/2 year contract brought in mid season. He gets them into the playoffs and then got sacked because NEC lost in the playoffs.
Listen, im not knocking the guy. My point was more about the fact different types of managers get appointed all the time. Pep was what, manager of Barca B team? Xavi had 18 months in Qatar. Gerrard went to Rangers after being Liverpool U18 manager & toppled Celtic.Could a different manager have done better, of course. But you could say that about every club in the country bar Pep & Klopp. Would Rodgers have done better? Would Ancelotti have done better? Mourinho have done better?
George Graham won 2 league titles a cup winners cup an fa cup and 2 league cups. If he underachieved then so is Klopp now.
I think the rest of the football world fell asleep.
If Guardiola went to Barcelona and didn't improve them in 2 and a half years do you think he would have been kept on? Would Gerrard have been kept at Rangers if they didn't close the gap on Celtic? Will Xavi still be at Barcelona in 2 years if they are finishing 3rd or 4th in the League? Fair enough you took a gamble on Arteta and I get he has an association with the Club.. but how long do you give it?
Exactly
Yorkie set him up for that reply alas, because George Graham was clearly an excellent manager for them. Its actually Wenger who underachieved on the biggest stage of all, only 2 semi final appearances in the CL in 19 years, that is absolutely pathetic when you consider some of the teams he had at his disposal.
He wasnt competing against two oil clubs.
So that's the context I have for TNB, but he wants to flip it over to show he's the one making the sense. He'll have to try harder next time.
He wasnt competing against two oil clubs.Also, you cant compare CWC to the European Cup / CL. It was the easiest European trophy going. Thats why it was disbanded.
I dont think he realises their owners will be happy with finishing around the European places as long as they make a profit.
Arsenal are going to finish in the Europa conference Incredible really. They had 4th sewn upI have an Arsenal mate who was banging on about 3rd I mean, North Bank..what have you got to say for yourself?
If we're being completely objective, United getting 4th probably has the least positive impact on their transfer planning given the wages they can afford to (over)pay as compared to the others regardless of CL. Of course, it's no fun to be that objective, so I'm hoping they finish 7th I'd prefer Arsenal myself.
We wont, well, west ham away is the EL/Conference decider. And if they win EL, then they will get into CL and us EL. And I hope that was me, I always tell people Rushyman is my m8.
I can understand you wiping Anfield 89 from the record books, but we were very successful under him.
Why on earth would any Liverpool supporter wish to do that? It's an ignorant comment.
thought Arsenal got to the CL Final in 2006, brain fart by Lehman screwed them up from memory, they definitely underachieved though
yep, 2 semi finals and just the one final in 19 years. Wenger was just a poor coach in European competition.
Got to the final of the uefa cup in 2000. Also got to the final of the cup winners cup with Monaco in 92.This thread today has been littered with historical inaccuracies. People with very little knowledge of past footballing events losing their heads and moving the goalposts when their mistakes get pointed out.
Arsenal need to be careful. They've had two golden spells in their history. In the 1930s under Chapman, and in the early years of this century under Wenger. Other than that they are the great underachievers. A club with some glamour and an architecturally distinctive stadium in Highbury, but with no staying power and no record of note in Europe. But a lot of years have slipped by now without any real success on the pitch. Highbury has long gone and the new stadium is the worst of its kind. There's a tameness and lack of character about the club which we never had even in our worst years. A lot of this has to do with their bland suburban fans. But a lot of it has to do with the weird lack of energy about the club. Is it the board, is it the coach, is it the type of footballer who is drawn to the club? Imagine Klopp at Arsenal. You can't.
Did Cantona hack your account when you were up the alps? I dont think weve ever seen an opposition poster lose their head as much as you have since Arteta started getting games postponed.
They won the league in 89 and 91 to be exactly fair.
