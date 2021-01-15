« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1542 1543 1544 1545 1546 [1547]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians  (Read 4783670 times)

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61840 on: Yesterday at 06:15:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:51:25 pm
He was on a 1 1/2 year contract brought in mid season. He gets them into the playoffs and then got sacked because NEC lost in the playoffs.

Listen, im not knocking the guy. My point was more about the fact different types of managers get appointed all the time. Pep was what, manager of Barca B team? Xavi had 18 months in Qatar. Gerrard went to Rangers after being Liverpool U18 manager & toppled Celtic.

Could a different manager have done better, of course. But you could say that about every club in the country bar Pep & Klopp. Would Rodgers have done better? Would Ancelotti have done better? Mourinho have done better?
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61841 on: Yesterday at 06:28:42 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:15:55 pm
Listen, im not knocking the guy. My point was more about the fact different types of managers get appointed all the time. Pep was what, manager of Barca B team? Xavi had 18 months in Qatar. Gerrard went to Rangers after being Liverpool U18 manager & toppled Celtic.

Could a different manager have done better, of course. But you could say that about every club in the country bar Pep & Klopp. Would Rodgers have done better? Would Ancelotti have done better? Mourinho have done better?

If Guardiola went to Barcelona and didn't improve them in 2 and a half years do you think he would have been kept on? Would Gerrard have been kept at Rangers if they didn't close the gap on Celtic? Will Xavi still be at Barcelona in 2 years if they are finishing 3rd or 4th in the League?

Fair enough you took a gamble on Arteta and I get he has an association with the Club.. but how long do you give it?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,755
  • The first five yards........
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61842 on: Yesterday at 06:31:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:57:19 pm
George Graham won 2 league titles a cup winners cup an fa cup and 2 league cups. If he underachieved then so is Klopp now.
I think the rest of the football world fell asleep.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61843 on: Yesterday at 06:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:31:32 pm
I think the rest of the football world fell asleep.

I can understand you wiping Anfield 89 from the record books, but we were very successful under him.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61844 on: Yesterday at 06:45:57 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:28:42 pm
If Guardiola went to Barcelona and didn't improve them in 2 and a half years do you think he would have been kept on? Would Gerrard have been kept at Rangers if they didn't close the gap on Celtic? Will Xavi still be at Barcelona in 2 years if they are finishing 3rd or 4th in the League?

Fair enough you took a gamble on Arteta and I get he has an association with the Club.. but how long do you give it?

Difference is Barca clearly along with Real the biggest 2 sides in that league. Same with Gerrard at Rangers. Can't say the same for Arsenal, the competition is far greater.

I can't answer that, I'd have probably got rid of him last Xmas, he was very lucky to stay in the job, that's for sure. But if he qualifies back for the Europa League which was the boards target for this season then I doubt they'll change the long term thinking just because Man Utd & Spurs were equally as shite.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,034
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61845 on: Yesterday at 06:47:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:57:19 pm
George Graham won 2 league titles a cup winners cup an fa cup and 2 league cups. If he underachieved then so is Klopp now.

He wasnt competing against two oil clubs.

Also, you cant compare CWC to the European Cup / CL. It was the easiest European trophy going. Thats why it was disbanded.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:51:03 pm by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,509
  • YNWA
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61846 on: Yesterday at 06:49:56 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:18:38 pm
Exactly

Okay, stick with Arteta please..
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,884
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61847 on: Yesterday at 06:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:59:05 pm
Yorkie set him up for that reply alas, because George Graham was clearly an excellent manager for them. Its actually Wenger who underachieved on the biggest stage of all, only 2 semi final appearances in the CL in 19 years, that is absolutely pathetic when you consider some of the teams he had at his disposal. 
thought Arsenal got to the CL Final in 2006, brain fart by Lehman screwed them up from memory, they definitely underachieved though
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,509
  • YNWA
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61848 on: Yesterday at 06:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:47:59 pm
He wasnt competing against two oil clubs.

So that's the context I have for TNB, but he wants to flip it over to show he's the one making the sense. He'll have to try harder next time.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,034
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61849 on: Yesterday at 06:57:18 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 06:51:41 pm
So that's the context I have for TNB, but he wants to flip it over to show he's the one making the sense. He'll have to try harder next time.

I dont think he realises their owners will be happy with finishing around the European places as long as they make a profit.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61850 on: Yesterday at 07:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:47:59 pm
He wasnt competing against two oil clubs.

Also, you cant compare CWC to the European Cup / CL. It was the easiest European trophy going. Thats why it was disbanded.

Which part of the conversation did you pick up. Go back to the start, I cant be bothered to explain.

On the CWC, im guessing Liverpool never won it, or not too many times, just like the fa cup and league cup shouldve been disbanded till this season now theyre important again.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:19:29 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61851 on: Yesterday at 07:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:57:18 pm
I dont think he realises their owners will be happy with finishing around the European places as long as they make a profit.

They don't seem concerned about making big losses just now, so not sure how that works?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61852 on: Yesterday at 07:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:57:18 pm
I dont think he realises their owners will be happy with finishing around the European places as long as they make a profit.

The owners are horrible but most people on here defend them because they spent 150m, as if its 1.5bn
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,835
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61853 on: Yesterday at 07:25:49 pm »
Arsenal are going to finish in the Europa conference

Incredible really. They had 4th sewn up

I have an Arsenal mate who was banging on about 3rd

I mean, North Bank..what have you got to say for  yourself? ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:27:38 pm by rushyman »
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61854 on: Yesterday at 07:30:31 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 07:25:49 pm
Arsenal are going to finish in the Europa conference

Incredible really. They had 4th sewn up

I have an Arsenal mate who was banging on about 3rd

I mean, North Bank..what have you got to say for  yourself? ;D

We wont, well, west ham away is the EL/Conference decider.

And if they win EL, then they will get into CL and us EL.

And I hope that was me, I always tell people Rushyman is my m8.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:32:07 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,314
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61855 on: Yesterday at 07:37:49 pm »
Quote from: ThoroughlyMediocre on Yesterday at 04:12:31 pm
If we're being completely objective, United getting 4th probably has the least positive impact on their transfer planning given the wages they can afford to (over)pay as compared to the others regardless of CL. Of course, it's no fun to be that objective, so I'm hoping they finish 7th  ;D

I'd prefer Arsenal myself.

To be honest, Tottenham finishing 4th will probably have the least influence on us. They have a huge stadium debt, so with or without CL football, their spending will be limited. Man Utd and Arsenal out of the CL means more room for us to grow commercially in the markets where they are traditionally strong. The time of the Big 6 is gone. From now on, it will be the Big 3 (LFC, Man City and Newcastle), and the rest (Man Utd, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea) fighting for the 4th spot ...
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,835
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61856 on: Yesterday at 07:48:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:30:31 pm
We wont, well, west ham away is the EL/Conference decider.

And if they win EL, then they will get into CL and us EL.

And I hope that was me, I always tell people Rushyman is my m8.

Youve already worked out the ramifications of europa league qualification glory ? ;(

Oh no, this one is the greatest bi polar football fan you could ever meet. Hes spent this season crying the tears of a broken man, then jubilant that the Invincibles are back and being pretty irritating about it

now hes gone radio silent after an initial outburst at Kromke

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,865
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61857 on: Yesterday at 09:05:42 pm »
I weed my neck out, Rushy, I was banging on about them beating Chelsea to 3rd place, and I sort of believed that... poor foresight, you might say...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online dimitri

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 751
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61858 on: Yesterday at 09:13:08 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 07:25:49 pm

I mean, North Bank..what have you got to say for  yourself? ;D

Yes!, but uh!!, No!!! But.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,755
  • The first five yards........
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61859 on: Yesterday at 10:22:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:36:55 pm
I can understand you wiping Anfield 89 from the record books, but we were very successful under him.

Why on earth would any Liverpool supporter wish to do that? It's an ignorant comment.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61860 on: Yesterday at 10:30:01 pm »
And the 1971 double. Strange that 🤔
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61861 on: Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:22:57 pm
Why on earth would any Liverpool supporter wish to do that? It's an ignorant comment.

Well then you got your insight into our history badly wrong.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,427
  • 🇺🇦
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61862 on: Yesterday at 10:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:50:50 pm
thought Arsenal got to the CL Final in 2006, brain fart by Lehman screwed them up from memory, they definitely underachieved though

yep, 2 semi finals and just the one final in 19 years.  Wenger was just a poor coach in European competition.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61863 on: Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:50:16 pm
yep, 2 semi finals and just the one final in 19 years.  Wenger was just a poor coach in European competition.

Got to the final of the uefa cup in 2000. Also got to the final of the cup winners cup with Monaco in 92.

This thread today has been littered with historical inaccuracies. People with very little knowledge of past footballing events losing their heads and moving the goalposts when their mistakes get pointed out.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,475
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61864 on: Yesterday at 11:16:06 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm
Got to the final of the uefa cup in 2000. Also got to the final of the cup winners cup with Monaco in 92.

This thread today has been littered with historical inaccuracies. People with very little knowledge of past footballing events losing their heads and moving the goalposts when their mistakes get pointed out.



Did Cantona hack your account when you were up the alps? I dont think weve ever seen an opposition poster lose their head as much as you have since Arteta started getting games postponed.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61865 on: Yesterday at 11:44:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm
Got to the final of the uefa cup in 2000. Also got to the final of the cup winners cup with Monaco in 92.

This thread today has been littered with historical inaccuracies. People with very little knowledge of past footballing events losing their heads and moving the goalposts when their mistakes get pointed out.

So you're saying Wenger was actually good in Europe because on top of the other failures he also lost a Uefa Cup final and a Cup Winners Cup final?

I mean, it's a brave argument.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61866 on: Today at 12:45:45 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:34:10 pm
Arsenal need to be careful. They've had two golden spells in their history. In the 1930s under Chapman, and in the early years of this century under Wenger. Other than that they are the great underachievers. A club with some glamour and an architecturally distinctive stadium in Highbury, but with no staying power and no record of note in Europe.

But a lot of years have slipped by now without any real success on the pitch. Highbury has long gone and the new stadium is the worst of its kind. There's a tameness and lack of character about the club which we never had even in our worst years. A lot of this has to do with their bland suburban fans. But a lot of it has to do with the weird lack of energy about the club. Is it the board, is it the coach, is it the type of footballer who is drawn to the club? Imagine Klopp at Arsenal. You can't.

They won the league in 89 and 91 to be exactly fair.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,427
  • 🇺🇦
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61867 on: Today at 03:28:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm
Got to the final of the uefa cup in 2000. Also got to the final of the cup winners cup with Monaco in 92.

This thread today has been littered with historical inaccuracies. People with very little knowledge of past footballing events losing their heads and moving the goalposts when their mistakes get pointed out.

Nope. 

Wengers record in Europe was poor. Not winning with that Arsenal squad he had is always a huge blot on his legacy and you know it.


Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:16:06 pm


Did Cantona hack your account when you were up the alps? I dont think weve ever seen an opposition poster lose their head as much as you have since Arteta started getting games postponed.

Yep, hes had a stinker today/tonight.  All jovial and fun and games with him, till he gets shown up.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61868 on: Today at 04:33:06 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 12:45:45 am
They won the league in 89 and 91 to be exactly fair.

You got people saying whatever George Graham won wasnt all that because the competition was shit back then, in the 80s, not like Man city now. I wont explain further....

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1542 1543 1544 1545 1546 [1547]   Go Up
« previous next »
 