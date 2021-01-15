Listen, im not knocking the guy. My point was more about the fact different types of managers get appointed all the time. Pep was what, manager of Barca B team? Xavi had 18 months in Qatar. Gerrard went to Rangers after being Liverpool U18 manager & toppled Celtic.



Could a different manager have done better, of course. But you could say that about every club in the country bar Pep & Klopp. Would Rodgers have done better? Would Ancelotti have done better? Mourinho have done better?



If Guardiola went to Barcelona and didn't improve them in 2 and a half years do you think he would have been kept on? Would Gerrard have been kept at Rangers if they didn't close the gap on Celtic? Will Xavi still be at Barcelona in 2 years if they are finishing 3rd or 4th in the League?Fair enough you took a gamble on Arteta and I get he has an association with the Club.. but how long do you give it?