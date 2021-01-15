« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians  (Read 4782810 times)

Online ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61840 on: Today at 06:15:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:51:25 pm
He was on a 1 1/2 year contract brought in mid season. He gets them into the playoffs and then got sacked because NEC lost in the playoffs.

Listen, im not knocking the guy. My point was more about the fact different types of managers get appointed all the time. Pep was what, manager of Barca B team? Xavi had 18 months in Qatar. Gerrard went to Rangers after being Liverpool U18 manager & toppled Celtic.

Could a different manager have done better, of course. But you could say that about every club in the country bar Pep & Klopp. Would Rodgers have done better? Would Ancelotti have done better? Mourinho have done better?
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61841 on: Today at 06:28:42 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 06:15:55 pm
Listen, im not knocking the guy. My point was more about the fact different types of managers get appointed all the time. Pep was what, manager of Barca B team? Xavi had 18 months in Qatar. Gerrard went to Rangers after being Liverpool U18 manager & toppled Celtic.

Could a different manager have done better, of course. But you could say that about every club in the country bar Pep & Klopp. Would Rodgers have done better? Would Ancelotti have done better? Mourinho have done better?

If Guardiola went to Barcelona and didn't improve them in 2 and a half years do you think he would have been kept on? Would Gerrard have been kept at Rangers if they didn't close the gap on Celtic? Will Xavi still be at Barcelona in 2 years if they are finishing 3rd or 4th in the League?

Fair enough you took a gamble on Arteta and I get he has an association with the Club.. but how long do you give it?
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61842 on: Today at 06:31:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:57:19 pm
George Graham won 2 league titles a cup winners cup an fa cup and 2 league cups. If he underachieved then so is Klopp now.
I think the rest of the football world fell asleep.
Online The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61843 on: Today at 06:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:31:32 pm
I think the rest of the football world fell asleep.

I can understand you wiping Anfield 89 from the record books, but we were very successful under him.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61844 on: Today at 06:45:57 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:28:42 pm
If Guardiola went to Barcelona and didn't improve them in 2 and a half years do you think he would have been kept on? Would Gerrard have been kept at Rangers if they didn't close the gap on Celtic? Will Xavi still be at Barcelona in 2 years if they are finishing 3rd or 4th in the League?

Fair enough you took a gamble on Arteta and I get he has an association with the Club.. but how long do you give it?

Difference is Barca clearly along with Real the biggest 2 sides in that league. Same with Gerrard at Rangers. Can't say the same for Arsenal, the competition is far greater.

I can't answer that, I'd have probably got rid of him last Xmas, he was very lucky to stay in the job, that's for sure. But if he qualifies back for the Europa League which was the boards target for this season then I doubt they'll change the long term thinking just because Man Utd & Spurs were equally as shite.
Offline Peabee

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61845 on: Today at 06:47:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:57:19 pm
George Graham won 2 league titles a cup winners cup an fa cup and 2 league cups. If he underachieved then so is Klopp now.

He wasnt competing against two oil clubs.

Also, you cant compare CWC to the European Cup / CL. It was the easiest European trophy going. Thats why it was disbanded.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61846 on: Today at 06:49:56 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:18:38 pm
Exactly

Okay, stick with Arteta please..
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61847 on: Today at 06:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:59:05 pm
Yorkie set him up for that reply alas, because George Graham was clearly an excellent manager for them. Its actually Wenger who underachieved on the biggest stage of all, only 2 semi final appearances in the CL in 19 years, that is absolutely pathetic when you consider some of the teams he had at his disposal. 
thought Arsenal got to the CL Final in 2006, brain fart by Lehman screwed them up from memory, they definitely underachieved though
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61848 on: Today at 06:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:47:59 pm
He wasnt competing against two oil clubs.

So that's the context I have for TNB, but he wants to flip it over to show he's the one making the sense. He'll have to try harder next time.
Offline Peabee

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61849 on: Today at 06:57:18 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:51:41 pm
So that's the context I have for TNB, but he wants to flip it over to show he's the one making the sense. He'll have to try harder next time.

I dont think he realises their owners will be happy with finishing around the European places as long as they make a profit.
Online The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61850 on: Today at 07:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:47:59 pm
He wasnt competing against two oil clubs.

Also, you cant compare CWC to the European Cup / CL. It was the easiest European trophy going. Thats why it was disbanded.

Which part of the conversation did you pick up. Go back to the start, I cant be bothered to explain.

On the CWC, im guessing Liverpool never won it, or not too many times, just like the fa cup and league cup shouldve been disbanded till this season now theyre important again.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61851 on: Today at 07:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:57:18 pm
I dont think he realises their owners will be happy with finishing around the European places as long as they make a profit.

They don't seem concerned about making big losses just now, so not sure how that works?
Online The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61852 on: Today at 07:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:57:18 pm
I dont think he realises their owners will be happy with finishing around the European places as long as they make a profit.

The owners are horrible but most people on here defend them because they spent 150m, as if its 1.5bn
Online rushyman

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61853 on: Today at 07:25:49 pm »
Arsenal are going to finish in the Europa conference

Incredible really. They had 4th sewn up

I have an Arsenal mate who was banging on about 3rd

I mean, North Bank..what have you got to say for  yourself? ;D
Online The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61854 on: Today at 07:30:31 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:25:49 pm
Arsenal are going to finish in the Europa conference

Incredible really. They had 4th sewn up

I have an Arsenal mate who was banging on about 3rd

I mean, North Bank..what have you got to say for  yourself? ;D

We wont, well, west ham away is the EL/Conference decider.

And if they win EL, then they will get into CL and us EL.

And I hope that was me, I always tell people Rushyman is my m8.
