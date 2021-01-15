If Guardiola went to Barcelona and didn't improve them in 2 and a half years do you think he would have been kept on? Would Gerrard have been kept at Rangers if they didn't close the gap on Celtic? Will Xavi still be at Barcelona in 2 years if they are finishing 3rd or 4th in the League?
Fair enough you took a gamble on Arteta and I get he has an association with the Club.. but how long do you give it?
Difference is Barca clearly along with Real the biggest 2 sides in that league. Same with Gerrard at Rangers. Can't say the same for Arsenal, the competition is far greater.
I can't answer that, I'd have probably got rid of him last Xmas, he was very lucky to stay in the job, that's for sure. But if he qualifies back for the Europa League which was the boards target for this season then I doubt they'll change the long term thinking just because Man Utd & Spurs were equally as shite.