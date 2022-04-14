This is what happens when you get injuries with no quality back up.



The gamble has backfired, don't think anyone can deny that.



absolutely, arteta stated he was happy going into the rest of the season with your two strikers - neither that score goals, who are out of contract at the end of the season and wouldn't get into any PL team ahead of their current stirkers, name one team that would swap?and we're back to a team that appears to be 'same old arsenal' in lacking any steel - is it that any player who's a bit edgy has been bombed out of the club? your team is kind of vanilla, who has an edge, martinelli? that's about it really, he's sanitised you into whipping boys. there is xhaka i guess but there's a difference to red card merchant and someone with steel, you only have to look at viera for that, liked a red card but wouldn't question his steel everarteta comes across as an egotistical dude for someone who wasn't an exceptional player, a rookie manager of no note apart from having worked with pep as his second, which tells me nothing of you as the main man.he won an FA Cup and did it the hard way beating chelsea and man city to get that over the line, that is to his crediteven i was starting to look at arsenal as maybe a different animal, just maybe, but no, they reflect the manager, well groomed but nothing of any real notehe's safe, soft and losing against these three teams on a bounce, not being able to craft a way to win, i'd be very unhappy with the guy's overall workit also reflects on your owners, you get the feeling he was told come what may your job is safe, get the wage bill down, we'll see what we can do in the summerthis is/was a huge opportunity for arsenal to get CL football which greatly helps them in the summer transfer window if achieved that you appear to have totally squandered and when do i honestly think you'll hit top 4 again? if not this season, i wouldn't even name a season i think you'll get in there, dont see it in the near future