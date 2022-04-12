« previous next »
Offline PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,256
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61720 on: April 12, 2022, 10:56:13 pm
Quote from: PaulF on April 12, 2022, 10:24:34 pm
Someone with European pedigree might have worked for them. A proven tactician, someone like Emery?

To be honest, Emery has always been a better manager than Arteta, and still is ...
Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,956
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61721 on: April 12, 2022, 11:00:34 pm
Wrong thread  :-X
Offline ScottishGoon

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,883
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61722 on: April 12, 2022, 11:08:29 pm
Quote from: PaulF on April 12, 2022, 10:24:34 pm
Someone with European pedigree might have worked for them. A proven tactician, someone like Emery?

Emery is a terrific European tournament manager. His record before Arsenal, & his record after Arsenal proved this, its nothing new. Even at Arsenal he got us to a European final.

However, domestically, he never really excels. Can't say Arteta has either mind you.
Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,727
  11,053ft up
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61723 on: April 12, 2022, 11:40:25 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on April 12, 2022, 11:29:33 am
Arsenal were a midtable team who wasted 150m on players who took them backwards and got fleeced by auba who did an ozil.
Now the narrative changes to sack Arteta if he misses out on CL. Some jump this.

It's kind of amazing the amount of dancing you can do on here. Can you find me a Josh Kroenke or Mikel Arteta interview where they spent £150m knowing it would just keep the club mid table? All I can find is how it enabled them to get in the players Arteta needs to push forward. I'd like to find some admittance that they're still years away from even qualifying for the CL like you're saying.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,562
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61724 on: April 13, 2022, 07:08:47 am
Quote from: Armand9 on April 12, 2022, 01:41:55 pm
he has a podcast i listen to often, including when it concerns other teams, he's an ex-pro player (lower leagues level of football but certainly more experienced than probably 99.9% of us on here  ;D) and doesn't come with the punditry bollocks and has an insight on a lot of things, often small but interesting, that isn't necessarily obvious to someone who hasn't played the game at pro level

i've heard the views he's expressing in the vid before but in much greater depth on his podcast and i gotta say, dude is on the money and it's hard to fault his logic and observations

I've never 'done' podcasts. Any pointers on how to find his?
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61725 on: April 13, 2022, 09:24:04 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April 12, 2022, 11:08:29 pm
Emery is a terrific European tournament manager. His record before Arsenal, & his record after Arsenal proved this, its nothing new. Even at Arsenal he got us to a European final.

However, domestically, he never really excels. Can't say Arteta has either mind you.

Villareal are 7th in a weak la liga. Hes still not good enough where it matters.
Offline Armand9

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,072
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61726 on: April 13, 2022, 11:23:21 am
Quote from: PaulF on April 13, 2022, 07:08:47 am
I've never 'done' podcasts. Any pointers on how to find his?

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_gxp822xWdMdvLoDy7v2Vg

that'll take you to his home page, just click on 'videos' and it'll bring them up in chronological order
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,465
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61727 on: April 13, 2022, 03:34:50 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on April 13, 2022, 09:24:04 am
Villareal are 7th in a weak la liga. Hes still not good enough where it matters.

Had you 2 points off third in the league and got you to the EL Final in his first season. £300 odd million later I imagine you'd maybe take that now,
Offline newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,744
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61728 on: April 13, 2022, 05:02:36 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on April 13, 2022, 03:34:50 pm
Had you 2 points off third in the league and got you to the EL Final in his first season. £300 odd million later I imagine you'd maybe take that now,

"Why? Something something, attempt at joke, something something, another attempt at joke, I'd much rather be where we are today"
Offline Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61729 on: April 13, 2022, 05:52:46 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on April 12, 2022, 03:38:40 am
in line with that, this take comes across as a well thought out overview of the situation (non rant) and the reasoning is hard to disagree with

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vfaJc3oxaUQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vfaJc3oxaUQ</a>

How refreshing it is to hear some speak so articulately and incisively about football and without any hint of hyperbole! You'd love to see someone like that given a slot on one of the Sky/BT etc. panels, but the truth of it is they'd never be allowed to speak anywhere near that freely  ::)
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61730 on: April 13, 2022, 06:43:59 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on April 13, 2022, 03:34:50 pm
Had you 2 points off third in the league and got you to the EL Final in his first season. £300 odd million later I imagine you'd maybe take that now,

Had us 3 points above the relegation zone when he got sacked. Got battered in the EL final you mentioned and the next season Arteta beat the same opponents in a final, and Emery spent 70m on Nicolas Pepe, a sackable offense alone. A really nice man and I wish him the best but he failed miserably. Good chance wed have got relegated had he stayed. We were heading to where Everton are now under him. With the most bloated unbalanced squad full of disinterested players.
Arteta inherited a nightmare, no matter how much you hate him or think hes shit, turning arsenal around is one of the toughest jobs in football and Emery had no idea or plan on how to take the club forward. His only lasting impression was people making fun of how he said good evening, in a crass racist manner which just made the whole shitshow even worse.
Offline Armand9

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,072
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61731 on: Yesterday at 03:08:22 am
bottom line with regard to arsenal and emery, he wasn't supported by the club like they have got behind arteta (even arteta fans have constantly said that in their fanbase) and yeah maybe he wasn't the right fit, maybe, whether he's a better manager than arteta is an insult to him to even ask that

i felt sorry for emery, got slaughtered in this country by all and sundry (and at least at the start) based on his accent and not being fluent in a language not his own. what he gets out of his players when in cups is pretty fucking special with his win over bayern to reach a CL semi-final being the pinnacle in many ways

i know he didn't do it in the CL with PSG but everyone is hamstrung there, so like with their other 'failed' managers i largely ignore their career at that hole

however long arteta stays at arsenal, i dont believe he will ever finish higher in the league than emery achieved in his first year, despite given real power as manager (emery was always 'head coach') and the targets he wants in the transfer market (emery did not; he didn't want pepe he wanted zaha and the club got him pepe, and zaha is a fucking arsenal fan lol im sure that could've got done)

the biggest worry for arsenal fans is not the palace game even tho that reflected esp bad on the players in not being up for the fight when something significant is on the line, it's the brighton game when he weakens most areas of the team much more significantly than needed because he lost his first choice leftback and central midfielder - a tough blow, granted

he had a number of options - xhaka at leftback was fucking ridiculous and mindboggling as the one he chose, esp the knock on effect into midfield (a tactic he has employed and see fail before iirc - villareal in europa, didn't xhaka slot into LB ?)

he set them up to lose when at least two other less team disrupting options were available to him - the primary job for a manager in my eyes is to set his team up in the best possible position to win and all that entails, in short he made them much weaker than need be even given difficult circumstances

if i were an arsenal fan that would scare the fuck out of me, esp considering just how appalling and naive a decision it was and what is on the line

i like emery so in remembrance of a manager that wasn't apparently 'good enough' or, if you prefer, not the right fit for arsenal, his post bayern win interview and listening to it, it does make me wonder whether the team he inherited at arsenal was willing to buy into his demands of his players

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_U7-OHbh32s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_U7-OHbh32s</a>

following wenger was always going to be a huge challenge, no matter who came in next, but by not sticking with emery and giving him the kind of support arteta has received, i do think maybe arsenal missed a trick there
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,497
  YNWA
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61732 on: Yesterday at 09:12:11 am
Quote from: The North Bank on April 13, 2022, 09:24:04 am
Villareal are 7th in a weak la liga. Hes still not good enough where it matters.

It's a weak argument, because Arteta finished 8th with you.

Doesn't matter. Way better manager than Arteta and has the pedigree to show for it. He even got Arsenal into the Europa League final. He has the most European Trophies (CL or EL). That says a lot!
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,140
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61733 on: Yesterday at 09:17:53 am
Emery lost that Europa final to Sarri (I think?). Arteta won his FA Cup against Lampard. That certainly helped!
Offline Red-Soldier

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,780
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61734 on: Yesterday at 09:21:43 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:12:11 am
It's a weak argument, because Arteta finished 8th with you.

Doesn't matter. Way better manager than Arteta and has the pedigree to show for it. He even got Arsenal into the Europa League final. He has the most European Trophies (CL or EL). That says a lot!

Agreed.
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,497
  YNWA
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61735 on: Yesterday at 09:22:43 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:17:53 am
Emery lost that Europa final to Sarri (I think?). Arteta won his FA Cup against Lampard. That certainly helped!

Not knocking you as you're just trying to reason their perception, but that's a short term minded idea.

Poch also has only Domestic Cup, but no sane person would put Arteta above or on par with Poch right now.
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,465
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61736 on: Yesterday at 09:24:33 am
Quote from: The North Bank on April 13, 2022, 06:43:59 pm
Had us 3 points above the relegation zone when he got sacked. Got battered in the EL final you mentioned and the next season Arteta beat the same opponents in a final, and Emery spent 70m on Nicolas Pepe, a sackable offense alone. A really nice man and I wish him the best but he failed miserably. Good chance wed have got relegated had he stayed. We were heading to where Everton are now under him. With the most bloated unbalanced squad full of disinterested players.

Arteta inherited a nightmare, no matter how much you hate him or think hes shit, turning arsenal around is one of the toughest jobs in football and Emery had no idea or plan on how to take the club forward. His only lasting impression was people making fun of how he said good evening, in a crass racist manner which just made the whole shitshow even worse.

Arteta best hope lobbing megabucks at average (at best) players isn't a sackable offence!
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61737 on: Yesterday at 09:54:31 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 03:08:22 am
bottom line with regard to arsenal and emery, he wasn't supported by the club like they have got behind arteta (even arteta fans have constantly said that in their fanbase) and yeah maybe he wasn't the right fit, maybe, whether he's a better manager than arteta is an insult to him to even ask that

i felt sorry for emery, got slaughtered in this country by all and sundry (and at least at the start) based on his accent and not being fluent in a language not his own. what he gets out of his players when in cups is pretty fucking special with his win over bayern to reach a CL semi-final being the pinnacle in many ways

i know he didn't do it in the CL with PSG but everyone is hamstrung there, so like with their other 'failed' managers i largely ignore their career at that hole

however long arteta stays at arsenal, i dont believe he will ever finish higher in the league than emery achieved in his first year, despite given real power as manager (emery was always 'head coach') and the targets he wants in the transfer market (emery did not; he didn't want pepe he wanted zaha and the club got him pepe, and zaha is a fucking arsenal fan lol im sure that could've got done)

the biggest worry for arsenal fans is not the palace game even tho that reflected esp bad on the players in not being up for the fight when something significant is on the line, it's the brighton game when he weakens most areas of the team much more significantly than needed because he lost his first choice leftback and central midfielder - a tough blow, granted

he had a number of options - xhaka at leftback was fucking ridiculous and mindboggling as the one he chose, esp the knock on effect into midfield (a tactic he has employed and see fail before iirc - villareal in europa, didn't xhaka slot into LB ?)

he set them up to lose when at least two other less team disrupting options were available to him - the primary job for a manager in my eyes is to set his team up in the best possible position to win and all that entails, in short he made them much weaker than need be even given difficult circumstances

if i were an arsenal fan that would scare the fuck out of me, esp considering just how appalling and naive a decision it was and what is on the line

i like emery so in remembrance of a manager that wasn't apparently 'good enough' or, if you prefer, not the right fit for arsenal, his post bayern win interview and listening to it, it does make me wonder whether the team he inherited at arsenal was willing to buy into his demands of his players

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_U7-OHbh32s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_U7-OHbh32s</a>

following wenger was always going to be a huge challenge, no matter who came in next, but by not sticking with emery and giving him the kind of support arteta has received, i do think maybe arsenal missed a trick there

It was very tough for Emery , he was backed in that we spent 70m on one player, a useless one at that, but generally he did try to win with what he had and what he had werent good enough. Arteta identified that too and got rid of them, and now hes being slaughtered for leaving us with a thin squad. The same Arsenal fans who wanted the squad overhauled, wanted to see young players come in, said theyd be happy with a few seasons of transition as long as there is progress and a clear plan, are now slaughtering Arteta for having a thin squad thatll miss out on top 4. All that patience disappeared once we won a few games.
Offline RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,671
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61738 on: Yesterday at 10:08:00 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:54:31 am
It was very tough for Emery , he was backed in that we spent 70m on one player, a useless one at that, but generally he did try to win with what he had and what he had werent good enough. Arteta identified that too and got rid of them, and now hes being slaughtered for leaving us with a thin squad. The same Arsenal fans who wanted the squad overhauled, wanted to see young players come in, said theyd be happy with a few seasons of transition as long as there is progress and a clear plan, are now slaughtering Arteta for having a thin squad thatll miss out on top 4. All that patience disappeared once we won a few games.
Considering Arsenal are out of Europe this season having a smaller squad made sense. Going to need some depth for having 4 comps next year
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,497
  YNWA
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61739 on: Yesterday at 10:11:22 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 03:08:22 am
bottom line with regard to arsenal and emery, he wasn't supported by the club like they have got behind arteta (even arteta fans have constantly said that in their fanbase) and yeah maybe he wasn't the right fit, maybe, whether he's a better manager than arteta is an insult to him to even ask that

i felt sorry for emery, got slaughtered in this country by all and sundry (and at least at the start) based on his accent and not being fluent in a language not his own. what he gets out of his players when in cups is pretty fucking special with his win over bayern to reach a CL semi-final being the pinnacle in many ways

i know he didn't do it in the CL with PSG but everyone is hamstrung there, so like with their other 'failed' managers i largely ignore their career at that hole

however long arteta stays at arsenal, i dont believe he will ever finish higher in the league than emery achieved in his first year, despite given real power as manager (emery was always 'head coach') and the targets he wants in the transfer market (emery did not; he didn't want pepe he wanted zaha and the club got him pepe, and zaha is a fucking arsenal fan lol im sure that could've got done)

the biggest worry for arsenal fans is not the palace game even tho that reflected esp bad on the players in not being up for the fight when something significant is on the line, it's the brighton game when he weakens most areas of the team much more significantly than needed because he lost his first choice leftback and central midfielder - a tough blow, granted

he had a number of options - xhaka at leftback was fucking ridiculous and mindboggling as the one he chose, esp the knock on effect into midfield (a tactic he has employed and see fail before iirc - villareal in europa, didn't xhaka slot into LB ?)

he set them up to lose when at least two other less team disrupting options were available to him - the primary job for a manager in my eyes is to set his team up in the best possible position to win and all that entails, in short he made them much weaker than need be even given difficult circumstances

if i were an arsenal fan that would scare the fuck out of me, esp considering just how appalling and naive a decision it was and what is on the line

i like emery so in remembrance of a manager that wasn't apparently 'good enough' or, if you prefer, not the right fit for arsenal, his post bayern win interview and listening to it, it does make me wonder whether the team he inherited at arsenal was willing to buy into his demands of his players

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_U7-OHbh32s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_U7-OHbh32s</a>

following wenger was always going to be a huge challenge, no matter who came in next, but by not sticking with emery and giving him the kind of support arteta has received, i do think maybe arsenal missed a trick there

Yeah, top class post as close to reality on this topic I've seen.
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,497
  YNWA
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61740 on: Yesterday at 10:12:51 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:24:33 am
Arteta best hope lobbing megabucks at average (at best) players isn't a sackable offence!

 ;D ;D
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,465
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61741 on: Yesterday at 10:16:25 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:54:31 am
It was very tough for Emery , he was backed in that we spent 70m on one player, a useless one at that, but generally he did try to win with what he had and what he had werent good enough. Arteta identified that too and got rid of them, and now hes being slaughtered for leaving us with a thin squad. The same Arsenal fans who wanted the squad overhauled, wanted to see young players come in, said theyd be happy with a few seasons of transition as long as there is progress and a clear plan, are now slaughtering Arteta for having a thin squad thatll miss out on top 4. All that patience disappeared once we won a few games.

You've always been one of the better opposition posters North Bank, but you've really got an absurd blind spot with this.

He's being 'slaughtered' because in January, in the midst of games being postponed again, he seemed to relish the prospect of getting his own games called off by deliberately weakening his squad. You can try and convince yourself otherwise, but there's absolutely no logical reason to release two full backs on free transfers when their contracts were up at the end of the season anyway. You can call it 'clearing the decks' or whatever, but January absolutely smacked of ego and Arteta proving a point about games being postponed. And its ended up with you playing Granit fucking Xhaka at left back in a game thats left you looking unlikely to make top four, when it looked guaranteed a few weeks ago. I dont particularly rate Kolasinac but you're surely not going to argue he's a poorer left back than Xhaka? And looking at it, the actual left back you signed in the summer was available and left on the bench which is even more baffling!

And Aubameyang. As much as the likes of Lee Dixon and Paul Merson want to make out like he was some terrible disruptive influence, that also smacks of Arteta trying to make a point that he's 'not to be fucked with' and had the 'Aubameyang is just another Ozil' storyline to fall back on. He's only been at Barca since January and he's already on as many goals as your top scorers, nearly double what Lacazette has scored all season. 

Artetas whole personality as a manager seems to reflect the fact he spent 3 years at Man City, where you can essentially do what you want and get away with it. At Man City Guardiola can be clever with where he sometimes plays people, or bemoaning 'how weak his squad is' because he only has 3 £50 million plus full backs to choose from instead of 5. You cant do that at Arsenal, his clever point proving about how rubbish his squad was has now nicely opened the door for your main rivals to sneak in and finish 4th.
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,497
  YNWA
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61742 on: Yesterday at 10:17:31 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:54:31 am
It was very tough for Emery , he was backed in that we spent 70m on one player, a useless one at that, but generally he did try to win with what he had and what he had werent good enough. Arteta identified that too and got rid of them, and now hes being slaughtered for leaving us with a thin squad. The same Arsenal fans who wanted the squad overhauled, wanted to see young players come in, said theyd be happy with a few seasons of transition as long as there is progress and a clear plan, are now slaughtering Arteta for having a thin squad thatll miss out on top 4. All that patience disappeared once we won a few games.

It's not just that. It's finishing 8th two seasons in a row, getting a ton of money spent in the summer and still getting inconsistent results.

The only way you're in a Top 4 race is because, apart from West Ham and Leicester (who did well last season and then declined), the other clubs competing (Spurs and Man United) are in a transition phase.
Offline ScottishGoon

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,883
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61743 on: Yesterday at 12:41:54 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 03:08:22 am

You need to also remember that while your factually correct, context of the situation is key.

For a start, Emery was appointed under a previous regime of a combo of Gazidas & Sanllehi with Minsilat chipping in. The club wanted to move away from the 1 man controlling everything approach, to a what they seen as a more modern setup with a Chief Exec, Director of Football & Head Coach set up. So that already diluted Emery power.

When Wenger left, the general consensus was that Arsenal had a talented but imbalanced squad, but needed a few recruitments to balance the squad out better, & a coach more in tune with the modern game to try & keep in touch with the likes of Pep & Klopp.

He was given Torriera, Leno, Sokratis & Guendouzi that summer. Emery started off well, the support was right behind him, including chants of "We Have Our Arsenal Back" after a good performance at Fulham. He went on a 21 game unbeaten run, but the results masked a lot of the performances. But, come near the end of the season, he had us in a great position in the league for top 4, & in a Europa League final.

However, he did exactly what you accused Arteta of, even worse, by losing to Crystal Palace at home in a game that could have clinched top 4, because of changes he chose to make rather than be forced upon him. Then he followed that up by big loses at Wolves & Leicester, & the fan base started really having concerns then.

It ended up putting a lot of pressure on the Europa League final, & I think that told in the end. To lose 4-1 in that final, to 1 of your local rivals, after a 2nd half capitulation in which your ex striker scored & was pivotal, was hard for the club & the support to take. The signs for what was to come were already there.

In the summer, the club signed Pepe, purely because the payments for the terms of the deal were cheaper than the Zaha deal up front. A deal which ultimately cost Sanllehi his job. They signed Saliba & allowed him to stay in loan, signed Tienery who was injured, & Luiz.
I doubt any of these were Emery signings, & that's where he has my sympathy. Names he wanted over his tenure were Maguire, Partey, Zaha & Nkunku. Then his on field decisions became increasingly bizzare. Playing Torriera as a number 10 with Ramsey deep. The players didn't know what was happening, & that was shown on the field. He was then fair game for the media to have cheap digs at, & I think that filtered through to the dressing room. And after his PSG stint, he either didn't seem strong enough to deal with it, or wasn't given the power to. Either way he was doomed.

Arteta came in, but the strategy was the same. Steady the ship, get the tactics sorted, the squad is deemed as talented, make a couple of signings, push on for 4th etc. And he too started off ok, winning the FA Cup by beating City & Chelsea on the way showed we weren't far away apparently, & beating Liverpool in a glorified pre season friendly affirmed this.

However, like Emery, shit was about to hit the fan for Arteta. The league form turned dire, he also seemed to be a dead man walking. However Arteta got lucky for a couple of reasons. One, being that there had been a regime change, Gazidas 1 gone, Sanllehi was gone, Minsilat was gone. Josh Kronke was getting more involved & he was Josh's boy. That bought him enough time to get his 2nd bit of luck, the change in tactics & introduction of the likes of Smith-Rowe & Odegaard, which served as a catalyst for a change of results.

However, I think that league form spooked everyone out at the club, & the recovery allowed Arteta & Edu the power to suggest that there had to be a proper change at the club, in transfer strategy & personnel, and that the changes run deeper than just a change in coach. And that's the start of what we see in the summer.

So to cut a long story short, Emery was unlucky to be in charge when he was with a new regime that afforded him less power & a mixed strategy, & Arteta is lucky that he benefitted from Emery's misfortune which helped drive a regime change & allowed more power to the manager. And for those reasons, I don't think it's fair to really dig out either manager.

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:17:31 am
It's not just that. It's finishing 8th two seasons in a row, getting a ton of money spent in the summer and still getting inconsistent results.

The only way you're in a Top 4 race is because, apart from West Ham and Leicester (who did well last season and then declined), the other clubs competing (Spurs and Man United) are in a transition phase.

Everyone bar City & Liverpool are getting inconsistent results though. You'd be sacking 18 managers a season in that case.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61744 on: Yesterday at 08:04:42 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:17:31 am
It's not just that. It's finishing 8th two seasons in a row, getting a ton of money spent in the summer and still getting inconsistent results.

The only way you're in a Top 4 race is because, apart from West Ham and Leicester (who did well last season and then declined), the other clubs competing (Spurs and Man United) are in a transition phase.

The only way theyre in a top 4 race is because we are in a transition phase.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61745 on: Yesterday at 08:09:35 pm
However, when it came to Gerrards pick for the leagues greatest ever player, Rooney didnt get a sniff.

Thierry Henry, Gerrard instantly named as his Premier League GOAT, before picking Lionel Messi as footballs greatest ever, and Paris Saint Germains Kylian Mbappe as the next best player in the world.

Gerrard knows football
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61746 on: Yesterday at 08:45:36 pm
Watching Barca getting toyed in EL. Auba is having an absolute shocker. Looks totally disinterested. I blame Arteta.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,513
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61747 on: Yesterday at 08:46:16 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:45:36 pm
Watching Barca getting toyed in EL. Auba is having an absolute shocker. Looks totally disinterested. I blame Arteta.

He's back! (until Saturday afternoon).
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,140
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61748 on: Yesterday at 09:14:32 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:45:36 pm
Watching Barca getting toyed in EL. Auba is having an absolute shocker. Looks totally disinterested. I blame Arteta.

Having your confidence crushed over a long period by a robotic manager can do that to a man I suppose.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61749 on: Yesterday at 09:19:31 pm
Needing 2 goals in the last 30 mins, Mikel xavi Arteta takes off Auba and brings on 1 goal a season Adama traore. Must be personal .
Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,727
  11,053ft up
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61750 on: Yesterday at 10:23:04 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:19:31 pm
Needing 2 goals in the last 30 mins, Mikel xavi Arteta takes off Auba and brings on 1 goal a season Adama traore. Must be personal .

Offline MonsLibpool

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,820
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61751 on: Yesterday at 10:43:56 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:45:36 pm
Watching Barca getting toyed in EL. Auba is having an absolute shocker. Looks totally disinterested. I blame Arteta.
Have some shame mate. He will qualify for the UCL this season while you are bottling your best shot at it in 6 years. He has scored almost as many goals as your entire team since he left.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,897
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61752 on: Today at 03:56:42 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:43:56 pm
Have some shame mate. He will qualify for the UCL this season while you are bottling your best shot at it in 6 years. He has scored almost as many goals as your entire team since he left.

 :lmao :lmao

Its not my fault he missed all those sitters last night, its Arteta's.
