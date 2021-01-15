I'm not sure why some are getting so excited, it's not like Arsenal are an oil club. It's so boring when every thread has to come down to how much money each club is spending. Arsenal are not the enemy here, in that respect. With that out of the way, I thought they did well in the first half after our initial good start. Our attack was noticeably static at times with only Sadio trying to move into space. Arsenal look much more like a team now Arteta has chased those out that clearly didn't want to be there. I'm not sure anyone has said they are finished product yet, there is still some work to do which can only be done over a couple of transfer windows. I'm not sure about Ramsdale, but young goalie's can mature given time. But I certainly think they need someone else up top, but they have a lot more spirit and it was interesting once we got the goals they didn't fall apart, as they had been doing. I agree with some, it's how they do in their games in hand which we tell us where they are. The game against United will be key, I would love to see another team put United to the sword. Win those games and they should get that fourth spot, I hope they do.