For both Martinelli and Saka I think people are hyping them up because they're 20 and there is always the thought that if they are this good now just wait until they're 23 or 25, they'll be super stars. The cold reality is that there is no guarantee it will actually happen that way. They could turn into super stars or this could be as good as they'll ever be. Right now neither would start for us and some weeks you'd have to question if they'd even make the bench. You could even make an argument that West Ham have better attackers let alone the other Big 6 teams. I don't think any of those teams would trade their attackers as they are right now.



Honestly they played well last night but I still don't get how it's actually happening. They did have the mini-run to end last season as well but they weren't this good. I guess it's somewhat ManC'ish in that they just run into the opposing players when they pressure as they figure the ref isn't going to call every foul and it breaks up the flow of the game for the opponent to boot. As I noted in the match thread though their pressure numbers are basically unchanged all season so that doesn't really fit. Maybe Artetaball just takes 3 years to work? Will be interesting to see what happens if they get an injury or suspension and whether it all falls apart or not. Otherwise there really isn't anything you can point to aside from Lacazette replacing Auba but aside from just kicking people it's not like he's adding much.