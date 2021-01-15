« previous next »
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61560 on: Today at 01:21:45 pm
To echo North Bank, was content with our performance last night up until the goal. Just frustrated again the manner in which we conceded, Ramsdale should defo have saved that, & even the 2nd we had multiple chances to clear.

It's still a bit it a mental block we have against the very top teams, you feel we defo have to score first to be in with that chance, but we are still sometimes naive defensively or still prone to individual errors.

As for Martinelli, he's a good prospect, but at times he's a bit too individualistic. A bit too much of a head down and run at times. Although sometimes he has little option as he's the furthest player forward and the support just hasn't caught up with him yet.
4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61561 on: Today at 01:29:49 pm
Mane-Jota-Diaz-Martinelli.

Which one do you want on the left?
...

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61562 on: Today at 01:30:54 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:29:49 pm
Mane-Jota-Diaz-Martinelli.

Which one do you want on the left?

In what team/system?

Martinelli is obviously behind our 3.
El Lobo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61563 on: Today at 01:41:53 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:29:49 pm
Mane-Jota-Diaz-Martinelli.

Which one do you want on the left?

Probably Martinelli, then Partey over Fabinho and Ramsdale over Allison
wemmick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61564 on: Today at 02:17:58 pm
Arsenal are getting better. No doubt. Can plainly see Guardiolas influence on Artetas style of play now. Their passing and movement in midfield are consistently good. I think they overplay a bit, though. More than a few times they had 5v4 in transition, but they made it too easy for Matip, VvD, Fabinho, and one the full backs to set the offside trap by making an extra pass or two. A bit like City against us. We use the high-line offside trap to blunt counterattacking numbers.

I hope Arsenal finish third. Got a chance to overtake Chelsea with all the chaos going on there.
RainbowFlick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61565 on: Today at 02:47:24 pm
I think they're building something pretty...interesting... under Arteta. Whether it's competitive beyond top four I'm unsure at the moment but there's a solid core of young players. Saka and Martinelli have a very high ceiling. Just needs the squad around them to be improved on (beyond Tierney, Tomiyasu, Ramsdale etc).

Saka would be ideal for us really - annoying we didn't seem to approach him when he signed his last deal. It was clear as day he'd have been perfect for us. Almost as a more advanced-Milner replacement who could play RB, 8 or on the wing. Not saying he plays like Milner at all but more about his utility.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61566 on: Today at 03:05:24 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:47:24 pm
I think they're building something pretty...interesting... under Arteta. Whether it's competitive beyond top four I'm unsure at the moment but there's a solid core of young players. Saka and Martinelli have a very high ceiling. Just needs the squad around them to be improved on (beyond Tierney, Tomiyasu, Ramsdale etc).

Saka would be ideal for us really - annoying we didn't seem to approach him when he signed his last deal. It was clear as day he'd have been perfect for us. Almost as a more advanced-Milner replacement who could play RB, 8 or on the wing. Not saying he plays like Milner at all but more about his utility.

I don't think we have a chance of competing with City & Liverpool while you are both capable of 90+ point seasons. For us to compete for more than top 4, we not only need to improve, but we would need you guys to fall back towards the pack. Which would probably take Pep & Klopp leaving.
PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61567 on: Today at 03:26:12 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:05:24 pm
I don't think we have a chance of competing with City & Liverpool while you are both capable of 90+ point seasons. For us to compete for more than top 4, we not only need to improve, but we would need you guys to fall back towards the pack. Which would probably take Pep & Klopp leaving.
so if you keep progressing, then 2024/2025 could be interesting.

Your game vs Man U will be interesting to see where you are at . Shit though they are , they are knocking on that fourth spot door.  Are you at home for that one?
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61568 on: Today at 04:27:22 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:39:56 am
Where do you reckon his best position for us would be? One of the two more advanced midfield spots?
Circumstantially speaking, on the right side of the front three. Hes started to unlock his goalscoring potential and has shown elite production this season with 13 G+A in 27 league appearances.

Hes not ever going to get you 30 goals in a season but could be an elite creative influence as long as he has a more traditional goalscorer around him. Thats not me saying I dont think he can be a 20 a season player - hes on for double digits in a weaker side than ourselves that had a fairly mediocre attack - only Wolves have scored less in the top 8.

On Elliott - Lobos answered that one for me, Elliott and Saka are very different players and I dont see them occupying the same position, or being unable to inhabit the same XI. Saka is more dynamic and direct, Elliott more of a passing player who moves between the lines.
Wabaloolah

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61569 on: Today at 04:33:55 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:57:53 am
Jesus Christ the way some people are praising them in here is as if they absolutely battered our goal with chances last night. They are shite and the flakiest team in the league.
yes I agree, they did OK in the first half without really creating anything of note, we still had the best chances, Virgil header and Mane last kick of the half and as soon as we got ahead they weren't in it and showed no real interest in getting back into it. Think they would have been more than happy with a 0-0 draw
Wabaloolah

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61570 on: Today at 04:36:52 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:40:01 am
Don't think it was so much what he said, but more how bitter and triggered he sounded. He seemed upset that we'd won and upset that others might suggest we have the momentum. He is basically right that City still have a slight advantage, but he just got needlessly emotional and his impassioned lauding of Man City was a bit strange in the circumstances.
yep 100%, he started shouting and his voice went up about two octaves.

It was a bizarre rant given that since January City have dropped points to Spurs, Southampton and Palace. What he was saying made no logical sense. He sounded like a child who's Dad had just sent him to bed without any supper
Dave McCoy

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61571 on: Today at 04:39:10 pm
For both Martinelli and Saka I think people are hyping them up because they're 20 and there is always the thought that if they are this good now just wait until they're 23 or 25, they'll be super stars. The cold reality is that there is no guarantee it will actually happen that way. They could turn into super stars or this could be as good as they'll ever be. Right now neither would start for us and some weeks you'd have to question if they'd even make the bench. You could even make an argument that West Ham have better attackers let alone the other Big 6 teams. I don't think any of those teams would trade their attackers as they are right now.

Honestly they played well last night but I still don't get how it's actually happening. They did have the mini-run to end last season as well but they weren't this good. I guess it's somewhat ManC'ish in that they just run into the opposing players when they pressure as they figure the ref isn't going to call every foul and it breaks up the flow of the game for the opponent to boot. As I noted in the match thread though their pressure numbers are basically unchanged all season so that doesn't really fit. Maybe Artetaball just takes 3 years to work? Will be interesting to see what happens if they get an injury or suspension and whether it all falls apart or not. Otherwise there really isn't anything you can point to aside from Lacazette replacing Auba but aside from just kicking people it's not like he's adding much.
