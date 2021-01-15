Im happy with the way we played. I thought we were competitive and for the first time in years threw Liverpool off their game, till the goal. There arent many teams in the world as good as Liverpool and I cant have any complaints about how we went about it and theres a lot to be positive about.
I feel for Rammsdale hes saved us plenty of times this season, but that was a bad mistake, as was sakas clearance for the second, he too had an off day , but Rammsdale is still 23, Saka and Martinelli both 20, They will have up and down days and show some immaturity in games. Martinelli was excellent.
For this season, if Partey stays fit we get 4th, hes been dominating every midfield he comes up against for 3 months, including Man city. He is our best player and leader , maybe Liverpool fans dont watch him much, and hes not a highlights package player, but the minute he got the hang of the pace of the game , hes been absolutely imperious, the best weve had in that position since Vieira, he is now playing like Atletico Madrids Partey.
We still have glaring weaknesses, so there is major scope to improve in the summer . Xhaka is playing in an advanced position ahead of Partey, and finds himself in excellent attacking positions, he has no idea what to do there, we are almost playing him in the position where he can do the least damage, to our team.
Then we need a goal scorer , someone who works as hard as Lacazette, but is obsessed with scoring, like Liverpools forwards.
An upgrade in those 2 positions would take us to yet another level , together with youngsters getting better with experience.
Then we need to start improving the squad, its paper thin , so still a long way to go , but time is on our side with the age of the players, and we have the right manager to do it. The things hes already done were the hardest part. We had no identity, no game plan, no discipline, a very unbalanced team full of ageing players on massive wages performing badly.
Im very confident we ll get CL , I dont see anything to suggest that we ll collapse, and both United and Spurs have to go to Anfield, thats another game in hand back for us.