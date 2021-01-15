« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1533 1534 1535 1536 1537 [1538] 1539   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians  (Read 4747599 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,827
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61480 on: Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:29:14 pm
Played Arsenal 4 times this season in League and Cup.

Yet to score against us.

My commentator said that Arsenal haven't scored against us for over 600 minutes ...
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,389
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61481 on: Yesterday at 10:50:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm
My commentator said that Arsenal haven't scored against us for over 600 minutes ...

In all comps, we've had 6 clean sheets in a row.

Their last goal was a 28 Sept, 2020. We won 3-1. Lacazette scored in the 25th minute. So 605 minutes and counting.  ;)
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61482 on: Yesterday at 10:50:37 pm »
They looks solid, really struggled to create. Martinelli is super talented. Need another MF next to Partey though.
WTF was ramsdale doing there
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,986
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61483 on: Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:38:56 pm
Top team, top atmosphere from them as well I thought. And they fucking well played like a top team in that first half, which is why I'm beaming that we beat them.

It's the best victory of the season precisely because you're playing a great side at the moment who did play it - they ask really tough questions of us tonight, more than most clubs this year, and we answered it. Gives me confidence going into the last part of the season.

Final words for Arsenal, best of luck for the rest of the season and Champions League football. They definitely deserve it.

Exactly this. Always have had a soft spot for them. Tonight, they played football and the game wasnt won/lost on some dodgy officiating.

Proper club, playing well. Hope they get top 4 at the expense of Utd or Chelsea.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,986
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61484 on: Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm
Merson, thick as mince and bitter as fuck

Had no problem with anything hes said, really. Aside from maybe misinterpreting its in our hands.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,915
  • ....mmm
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61485 on: Yesterday at 11:01:34 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:38:56 pm
Top team, top atmosphere from them as well I thought. And they fucking well played like a top team in that first half, which is why I'm beaming that we beat them.

It's the best victory of the season precisely because you're playing a great side at the moment who did play it - they ask really tough questions of us tonight, more than most clubs this year, and we answered it. Gives me confidence going into the last part of the season.

Final words for Arsenal, best of luck for the rest of the season and Champions League football. They definitely deserve it.

Easily the forth best team in the country, it was not a comfortable match to watch.

Atmosphere was bouncing until we drained the life out of them.
Logged
:D

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61486 on: Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm »
Good side, they desperately need a striker though, good out wide with no focal point, also iffy at the back, Ben White isnt a £50m player.  Hope they get fourth and delighted to come out of that with three points.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,400
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61487 on: Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm
Time and time again under Arteta they have gone on good runs, then gone on equally bad runs once it falls apart. With a very tricky fixture list coming up, I fully expect it to happen again. Think they've got a massive job on their hands protecting 4th spot, although one they'll probably accomplish on account of United and Spurs being shit as well.

Villa (a)
Palace (a)
Brighton (h)
Southampton (a)
Chelsea (a)
United (h)
West Ham (a)

Their next 7 games, with Spurs (a) to fit in somewhere too. Only the Brighton game would I have confidence in them winning.
the stat that they have lost every game played against a top 5 side this season is telling
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61488 on: Yesterday at 11:09:03 pm »
Duncan Alexander
@oilysailor
Diogo Jota has now scored as many PL goals at the Emirates as Gabriel Martinelli
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61489 on: Yesterday at 11:10:09 pm »
Would much rather them get 4th over the Mancs or Spurs. Arteta looks to be building a nice squad there and I hope they stick with him.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,995
  • Seis Veces
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61490 on: Yesterday at 11:22:52 pm »
Whoever gets 4th place is getting it on a technicality. I think time will play it's part and show Arteta to be a very average manager. Some of the takes in here genuinely read as condescending to me. I know not every team is Liverpool but how can you watch those games they've played against us this season and say they look very good  ;D

I still can't believe they didn't sack him after that game at Everton. Would prefer them to get 4th place, like.

Just don't see any of United/Spurs/Arsenal getting close to the top 3 any time soon. Chelsea going to shit would be massive for everyone though.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:25:29 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,532
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61491 on: Yesterday at 11:24:35 pm »
They do seem to be "best of the rest" at the moment, but there's quite a gap at the moment with them and the top 3.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,586
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61492 on: Yesterday at 11:29:07 pm »
They have several tricky fixtures and Villa away Saturday morning after a draining match tonight will be telling. Win that and I am confident they will pip Spurs. Should go without saying that Arsenal qualifying for the CL is preferable to the Mancs or Spurs doing so.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,913
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61493 on: Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:32:16 pm
Thought their fans were good tonight. They were in good voice and right behind their side.

Hope they get 4th

Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:38:01 pm
Yep. They were behind their team all throughout.

Until they went 2 down, you could hear a pin drop, and they started fucking off early. Yeah, apart from throwing the towel in at 2 down they were good.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,834
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61494 on: Yesterday at 11:34:23 pm »
Two wide players aside, they still look an extremely bland team to me. Harsh to judge when playing against us? Maybe.

But you cant rely the creativity on so few players.
Logged
AHA!

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,116
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61495 on: Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:01:34 pm
Easily the forth best team in the country, it was not a comfortable match to watch.
We'll finish firth, they'll finish forth.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,712
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61496 on: Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm »
They're a good young team and the Arsenal fans have genuine reason to be optimistic. 4th place finish and a new striker in the summer to replace Auba and they will improve again. They don't have the superstars that Utd or Spurs have, but they have better balance than both IMO.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,915
  • ....mmm
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61497 on: Yesterday at 11:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
We'll finish firth, they'll finish forth.

Oh sod off ;D
Logged
:D

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61498 on: Yesterday at 11:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:09:03 pm
Duncan Alexander
@oilysailor
Diogo Jota has now scored as many PL goals at the Emirates as Gabriel Martinelli
He is very tricky and pacy he not very good inside the box yet. Need to get that part down
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,321
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61499 on: Yesterday at 11:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
We'll finish firth, they'll finish forth.

And United will finish sixth...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,389
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61500 on: Today at 01:49:52 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm
Until they went 2 down, you could hear a pin drop, and they started fucking off early. Yeah, apart from throwing the towel in at 2 down they were good.

We did quiet them but towards the end when they knew they were beaten the Arsenal supporters left in the ground were getting behind their team.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,392
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61501 on: Today at 02:35:42 am »
Ramsdale is shit
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61502 on: Today at 02:36:53 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:35:42 am
Ramsdale is shit

Right, yes. They have got the bones of a good side there, but he's not an elite keeper.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,155
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61503 on: Today at 02:47:22 am »
Already been beaten to death a bit but I'll add to the beating. Love the look of Martinelli, he tore Trent a new one at times. If he can stay healthy and start adding goals, Arsenal have a gem on their hands.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,962
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61504 on: Today at 03:16:36 am »
i'll admit it, i was nervous playing arsenal with how well i know they can play and if they play that well they have what's needed to hurt us - two burners on the outside with a 10 (wears 8 tho) that has a great weight of pass and we've played a shitload of games of late

first half they did well as a team and had success with martinelli, tho saka wasn't on his game tonite and odeguard wasn't at his best either, partey played his part tho, was very good

when your lads walked off, martinelli and saka looked fucked, which i was kinda hoping was gonna be the case cos i was banking on you'd blow hard for a half and blow out for a half

and it felt like you had played your best and hardest and we hadn't really got going, partly down to arsenal making it that way, partly down to us being a bit off it

second half different story, especially when salah and bobby came on - salah stretches you on that flank, which helps keeping martinelli away from our goal and bobby drops into midfield where you had it too easy in the first half. and it didn't take too long in the second half before you lot were puffing. reminded me of the Inter CL games where just to keep us honest the opposition had to be all out and ultimately costs them later in the game being fucked

i suspect arsenal fans will look at it as a game where they didn't take their chances and we did, it wasn't that it was more than that but i agree if the odeguard attempt goes in it could've been a different outcome, tho i doubt it

martinelli is your jewel in the crown, defence is sorted for now (not good enough for top honours imo but solid and it may have a celing higher than i think), partey is finally doing his thing and your young forward line should grow into something possibly formidable, but you're desperate for a quality striker

the only real negative i think for you guys, i can see you losing to Villa now

we had played 13 games in the space that you played 7 - you were fucked, we were fine by the end - your boys have to go again early on saturday, meaning 3 games in a week and by trying to match us, you've fucked up your chances against Villa. i would've had you down for a draw or win before you played us, now i'd bank on villa winning if they're at full strength (i've no idea, i dont look at their shit)

going from one game a week for ages to suddenly doing 3 in a week is a lot in itself, that in the middle one you've run yourself into the ground doesn't bode well
« Last Edit: Today at 05:05:06 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61505 on: Today at 05:17:06 am »
Im happy with the way we played. I thought we were competitive and for the first time in years threw Liverpool off their game, till the goal. There arent many teams in the world as good as Liverpool and  I cant have any complaints about how we went about it and theres a lot to be positive about.
I feel for Rammsdale hes saved  us plenty of times this season, but that was a bad mistake, as was sakas clearance for the second, he too had an off day , but Rammsdale is still 23, Saka and Martinelli both 20, They will have up and down days and show some immaturity in games. Martinelli was excellent.
For this season, if Partey stays fit we get 4th, hes been dominating every midfield he comes up against for 3 months, including Man city. He is our best player and leader , maybe Liverpool fans dont watch him much, and hes not a highlights package player, but the minute he got the hang of the pace of the game , hes been absolutely imperious, the best weve had in that position since Vieira, he is now playing like Atletico Madrids Partey.
We still have glaring weaknesses, so there is major scope to improve in the summer . Xhaka is playing in an advanced position ahead of Partey, and finds himself in excellent attacking positions, he has no idea what to do there, we are almost playing him in the position where he can do the least damage, to our team.
Then we need a goal scorer , someone who works as hard as Lacazette, but is obsessed with scoring, like Liverpools forwards.
An upgrade in those 2 positions would take us to yet another level , together with youngsters getting better with experience.
Then we need to start improving the squad, its paper thin , so still a long way to go , but time is on our side with the age of the players, and we have the right manager to do it. The things hes already done were the hardest part. We had no identity, no game plan, no discipline, a very unbalanced team full of ageing players on massive wages performing badly.
Im very confident we ll get CL , I dont see anything to suggest that we ll collapse, and both United and Spurs have to go to Anfield, thats another game in hand back for us.
Logged

Offline Runehammer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 611
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61506 on: Today at 05:35:42 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:59:59 pm
And United will finish sixth...

That should be sith surely?
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61507 on: Today at 05:54:23 am »
Arsenal put up a good fight, hope they can finish top 4.
Logged
Believer

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,357
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61508 on: Today at 06:22:52 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:22:52 pm
Whoever gets 4th place is getting it on a technicality. I think time will play it's part and show Arteta to be a very average manager. Some of the takes in here genuinely read as condescending to me. I know not every team is Liverpool but how can you watch those games they've played against us this season and say they look very good  ;D

I still can't believe they didn't sack him after that game at Everton. Would prefer them to get 4th place, like.

Just don't see any of United/Spurs/Arsenal getting close to the top 3 any time soon. Chelsea going to shit would be massive for everyone though.

No European football, out of all cups by Jan, United and Spurs bad enough to sack their manager before Chrstmas (and still shit) and Leicester fell off a cliff. Everything has aligned for them for 4th.

They are building a good side though and with the money they've spent under Arteta so they should be. They've lost all games to the top 5 but beat most of the rest. (with exceptions like that absolute shitshow at Everton). Saka and Martinelli 2 of the best young players in the country as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61509 on: Today at 07:51:33 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:22:52 am
No European football, out of all cups by Jan, United and Spurs bad enough to sack their manager before Chrstmas (and still shit) and Leicester fell off a cliff. Everything has aligned for them for 4th.

They are building a good side though and with the money they've spent under Arteta so they should be. They've lost all games to the top 5 but beat most of the rest. (with exceptions like that absolute shitshow at Everton). Saka and Martinelli 2 of the best young players in the country as well.

Weve only spent a fraction of what man utd spend , even less on wages, the 150m we spent is becoming 1.5bn the way people harp on about it.

Not one person expected us to get top 4 at the start of the season, not even any arsenal fan.
We are way ahead of schedule , maybe a year or 2. We still have the points and the games in hand , and our toughest game gone. Things looking good still, the schedule this week is tough. Last to play Sunday and first Saturday with Liverpool in between, but we have 2 days to prepare so it shouldnt be an issue. Saturday at villa is a bit like yesterday for Liverpool , a tough place where a win would be massive in our own race, but we should win.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,173
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61510 on: Today at 07:57:53 am »
Jesus Christ the way some people are praising them in here is as if they absolutely battered our goal with chances last night. They are shite and the flakiest team in the league.
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,411
  • hippie at heart
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61511 on: Today at 08:00:40 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:15:10 pm
Arteta literally pressing the self destruct button having his team press like that against us in the 1st half, after 40 minutes you could see they were starting to feel the effects.

Ramsdale like every English goalkeeper this generation is utter gash, the fundamentals how they are coached is alarming.



I think it was the right approach from Arsenal. Arteta hope would have been that they go ahead and then hold on to what they have. They are not used to playing two games three days apart like we are, which is why they looked shot after 40 mins.

Credit to Arteta they finally look like a properly coached team with a clear way of playing, hope they get fourth.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,357
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61512 on: Today at 08:20:37 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:51:33 am
Weve only spent a fraction of what man utd spend , even less on wages, the 150m we spent is becoming 1.5bn the way people harp on about it.

Not one person expected us to get top 4 at the start of the season, not even any arsenal fan.
We are way ahead of schedule , maybe a year or 2. We still have the points and the games in hand , and our toughest game gone. Things looking good still, the schedule this week is tough. Last to play Sunday and first Saturday with Liverpool in between, but we have 2 days to prepare so it shouldnt be an issue. Saturday at villa is a bit like yesterday for Liverpool , a tough place where a win would be massive in our own race, but we should win.

United having a meltdown season has opened up a place though and Arsenal have been best placed to take advantage. No Europe has helped as well. United at last seasons level and its the same top 4.

Decent money spent in addition to two of the very best young players in the league that have come through the youth. Good progress though all in all.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61513 on: Today at 08:24:02 am »
Quote from: masher on Today at 08:00:40 am
I think it was the right approach from Arsenal. Arteta hope would have been that they go ahead and then hold on to what they have. They are not used to playing two games three days apart like we are, which is why they looked shot after 40 mins.

Credit to Arteta they finally look like a properly coached team with a clear way of playing, hope they get fourth.
It was the right plan to try get it an early go vs Liverpool at home also.
Will be interesting to see how they do going from no Europe to having 3 games a week. Having the week long breaks seem very helpful for them
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,357
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61514 on: Today at 08:28:59 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:24:02 am
It was the right plan to try get it an early go vs Liverpool at home also.
Will be interesting to see how they do going from no Europe to having 3 games a week. Having the week long breaks seem very helpful for them

They did the same in the cup semi. Came flying out the traps and tried to get in front and then frustrate us. In the 4 games against them this season we've struggled at 0-0 but in the 3 wins bossed it once we scored.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,021
  • Klopptimistic
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61515 on: Today at 08:31:47 am »
Best mates (gooners) surprisingly quiet last evening. No texts or taunts. Weird. :) Hope they get 4th, so that we can beat them there too.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,827
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61516 on: Today at 08:35:16 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:51:33 am
Weve only spent a fraction of what man utd spend , even less on wages, the 150m we spent is becoming 1.5bn the way people harp on about it.

Not one person expected us to get top 4 at the start of the season, not even any arsenal fan.
We are way ahead of schedule , maybe a year or 2. We still have the points and the games in hand , and our toughest game gone. Things looking good still, the schedule this week is tough. Last to play Sunday and first Saturday with Liverpool in between, but we have 2 days to prepare so it shouldnt be an issue. Saturday at villa is a bit like yesterday for Liverpool , a tough place where a win would be massive in our own race, but we should win.

Maybe not as much as Man Utd, but you are spending a lot ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-arsenal/alletransfers/verein/11
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61517 on: Today at 08:40:01 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
Had no problem with anything hes said, really. Aside from maybe misinterpreting its in our hands.

Don't think it was so much what he said, but more how bitter and triggered he sounded. He seemed upset that we'd won and upset that others might suggest we have the momentum. He is basically right that City still have a slight advantage, but he just got needlessly emotional and his impassioned lauding of Man City was a bit strange in the circumstances.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,946
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61518 on: Today at 08:56:59 am »
The cloud on the horizon from Arsenal's point of view is that if Arteta gets 4th this season and continues to improve the side, he'll be the natural successor to Guardiola at City.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,545
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61519 on: Today at 08:57:09 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm
Exactly this. Always have had a soft spot for them. Tonight, they played football and the game wasnt won/lost on some dodgy officiating.

Proper club, playing well. Hope they get top 4 at the expense of Utd or Chelsea.

They have been better since they got rid of Aubameyang who was dragging them down with tepid performances. Klopp was right about him when asked if we would take him from Dortmund.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1533 1534 1535 1536 1537 [1538] 1539   Go Up
« previous next »
 