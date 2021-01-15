i'll admit it, i was nervous playing arsenal with how well i know they can play and if they play that well they have what's needed to hurt us - two burners on the outside with a 10 (wears 8 tho) that has a great weight of pass and we've played a shitload of games of late



first half they did well as a team and had success with martinelli, tho saka wasn't on his game tonite and odeguard wasn't at his best either, partey played his part tho, was very good



when your lads walked off, martinelli and saka looked fucked, which i was kinda hoping was gonna be the case cos i was banking on you'd blow hard for a half and blow out for a half



and it felt like you had played your best and hardest and we hadn't really got going, partly down to arsenal making it that way, partly down to us being a bit off it



second half different story, especially when salah and bobby came on - salah stretches you on that flank, which helps keeping martinelli away from our goal and bobby drops into midfield where you had it too easy in the first half. and it didn't take too long in the second half before you lot were puffing. reminded me of the Inter CL games where just to keep us honest the opposition had to be all out and ultimately costs them later in the game being fucked



i suspect arsenal fans will look at it as a game where they didn't take their chances and we did, it wasn't that it was more than that but i agree if the odeguard attempt goes in it could've been a different outcome, tho i doubt it



martinelli is your jewel in the crown, defence is sorted for now (not good enough for top honours imo but solid and it may have a celing higher than i think), partey is finally doing his thing and your young forward line should grow into something possibly formidable, but you're desperate for a quality striker



the only real negative i think for you guys, i can see you losing to Villa now



we had played 13 games in the space that you played 7 - you were fucked, we were fine by the end - your boys have to go again early on saturday, meaning 3 games in a week and by trying to match us, you've fucked up your chances against Villa. i would've had you down for a draw or win before you played us, now i'd bank on villa winning if they're at full strength (i've no idea, i dont look at their shit)



going from one game a week for ages to suddenly doing 3 in a week is a lot in itself, that in the middle one you've run yourself into the ground doesn't bode well