Played Arsenal 4 times this season in League and Cup.Yet to score against us.
My commentator said that Arsenal haven't scored against us for over 600 minutes ...
Top team, top atmosphere from them as well I thought. And they fucking well played like a top team in that first half, which is why I'm beaming that we beat them. It's the best victory of the season precisely because you're playing a great side at the moment who did play it - they ask really tough questions of us tonight, more than most clubs this year, and we answered it. Gives me confidence going into the last part of the season.Final words for Arsenal, best of luck for the rest of the season and Champions League football. They definitely deserve it.
Merson, thick as mince and bitter as fuck
Time and time again under Arteta they have gone on good runs, then gone on equally bad runs once it falls apart. With a very tricky fixture list coming up, I fully expect it to happen again. Think they've got a massive job on their hands protecting 4th spot, although one they'll probably accomplish on account of United and Spurs being shit as well. Villa (a)Palace (a)Brighton (h)Southampton (a)Chelsea (a)United (h)West Ham (a)Their next 7 games, with Spurs (a) to fit in somewhere too. Only the Brighton game would I have confidence in them winning.
Thought their fans were good tonight. They were in good voice and right behind their side.Hope they get 4th
Yep. They were behind their team all throughout.
Easily the forth best team in the country, it was not a comfortable match to watch.
We'll finish firth, they'll finish forth.
Duncan Alexander@oilysailorDiogo Jota has now scored as many PL goals at the Emirates as Gabriel Martinelli
Until they went 2 down, you could hear a pin drop, and they started fucking off early. Yeah, apart from throwing the towel in at 2 down they were good.
Ramsdale is shit
