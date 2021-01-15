« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1533 1534 1535 1536 1537 [1538]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians  (Read 4746624 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,822
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61480 on: Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:29:14 pm
Played Arsenal 4 times this season in League and Cup.

Yet to score against us.

My commentator said that Arsenal haven't scored against us for over 600 minutes ...
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,389
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61481 on: Yesterday at 10:50:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm
My commentator said that Arsenal haven't scored against us for over 600 minutes ...

In all comps, we've had 6 clean sheets in a row.

Their last goal was a 28 Sept, 2020. We won 3-1. Lacazette scored in the 25th minute. So 605 minutes and counting.  ;)
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61482 on: Yesterday at 10:50:37 pm »
They looks solid, really struggled to create. Martinelli is super talented. Need another MF next to Partey though.
WTF was ramsdale doing there
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,986
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61483 on: Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:38:56 pm
Top team, top atmosphere from them as well I thought. And they fucking well played like a top team in that first half, which is why I'm beaming that we beat them.

It's the best victory of the season precisely because you're playing a great side at the moment who did play it - they ask really tough questions of us tonight, more than most clubs this year, and we answered it. Gives me confidence going into the last part of the season.

Final words for Arsenal, best of luck for the rest of the season and Champions League football. They definitely deserve it.

Exactly this. Always have had a soft spot for them. Tonight, they played football and the game wasnt won/lost on some dodgy officiating.

Proper club, playing well. Hope they get top 4 at the expense of Utd or Chelsea.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,986
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61484 on: Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 10:23:48 pm
Merson, thick as mince and bitter as fuck

Had no problem with anything hes said, really. Aside from maybe misinterpreting its in our hands.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,915
  • ....mmm
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61485 on: Yesterday at 11:01:34 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:38:56 pm
Top team, top atmosphere from them as well I thought. And they fucking well played like a top team in that first half, which is why I'm beaming that we beat them.

It's the best victory of the season precisely because you're playing a great side at the moment who did play it - they ask really tough questions of us tonight, more than most clubs this year, and we answered it. Gives me confidence going into the last part of the season.

Final words for Arsenal, best of luck for the rest of the season and Champions League football. They definitely deserve it.

Easily the forth best team in the country, it was not a comfortable match to watch.

Atmosphere was bouncing until we drained the life out of them.
Logged
:D

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61486 on: Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm »
Good side, they desperately need a striker though, good out wide with no focal point, also iffy at the back, Ben White isnt a £50m player.  Hope they get fourth and delighted to come out of that with three points.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,400
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61487 on: Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:18:36 pm
Time and time again under Arteta they have gone on good runs, then gone on equally bad runs once it falls apart. With a very tricky fixture list coming up, I fully expect it to happen again. Think they've got a massive job on their hands protecting 4th spot, although one they'll probably accomplish on account of United and Spurs being shit as well.

Villa (a)
Palace (a)
Brighton (h)
Southampton (a)
Chelsea (a)
United (h)
West Ham (a)

Their next 7 games, with Spurs (a) to fit in somewhere too. Only the Brighton game would I have confidence in them winning.
the stat that they have lost every game played against a top 5 side this season is telling
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61488 on: Yesterday at 11:09:03 pm »
Duncan Alexander
@oilysailor
Diogo Jota has now scored as many PL goals at the Emirates as Gabriel Martinelli
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61489 on: Yesterday at 11:10:09 pm »
Would much rather them get 4th over the Mancs or Spurs. Arteta looks to be building a nice squad there and I hope they stick with him.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,995
  • Seis Veces
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61490 on: Yesterday at 11:22:52 pm »
Whoever gets 4th place is getting it on a technicality. I think time will play it's part and show Arteta to be a very average manager. Some of the takes in here genuinely read as condescending to me. I know not every team is Liverpool but how can you watch those games they've played against us this season and say they look very good  ;D

I still can't believe they didn't sack him after that game at Everton. Would prefer them to get 4th place, like.

Just don't see any of United/Spurs/Arsenal getting close to the top 3 any time soon. Chelsea going to shit would be massive for everyone though.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:25:29 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,532
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61491 on: Yesterday at 11:24:35 pm »
They do seem to be "best of the rest" at the moment, but there's quite a gap at the moment with them and the top 3.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,584
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61492 on: Yesterday at 11:29:07 pm »
They have several tricky fixtures and Villa away Saturday morning after a draining match tonight will be telling. Win that and I am confident they will pip Spurs. Should go without saying that Arsenal qualifying for the CL is preferable to the Mancs or Spurs doing so.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,912
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61493 on: Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:32:16 pm
Thought their fans were good tonight. They were in good voice and right behind their side.

Hope they get 4th

Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:38:01 pm
Yep. They were behind their team all throughout.

Until they went 2 down, you could hear a pin drop, and they started fucking off early. Yeah, apart from throwing the towel in at 2 down they were good.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,834
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61494 on: Yesterday at 11:34:23 pm »
Two wide players aside, they still look an extremely bland team to me. Harsh to judge when playing against us? Maybe.

But you cant rely the creativity on so few players.
Logged
AHA!

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,113
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61495 on: Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:01:34 pm
Easily the forth best team in the country, it was not a comfortable match to watch.
We'll finish firth, they'll finish forth.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,712
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61496 on: Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm »
They're a good young team and the Arsenal fans have genuine reason to be optimistic. 4th place finish and a new striker in the summer to replace Auba and they will improve again. They don't have the superstars that Utd or Spurs have, but they have better balance than both IMO.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,915
  • ....mmm
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61497 on: Yesterday at 11:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
We'll finish firth, they'll finish forth.

Oh sod off ;D
Logged
:D

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61498 on: Yesterday at 11:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:09:03 pm
Duncan Alexander
@oilysailor
Diogo Jota has now scored as many PL goals at the Emirates as Gabriel Martinelli
He is very tricky and pacy he not very good inside the box yet. Need to get that part down
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,321
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61499 on: Yesterday at 11:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:37:28 pm
We'll finish firth, they'll finish forth.

And United will finish sixth...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,389
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61500 on: Today at 01:49:52 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm
Until they went 2 down, you could hear a pin drop, and they started fucking off early. Yeah, apart from throwing the towel in at 2 down they were good.

We did quiet them but towards the end when they knew they were beaten the Arsenal supporters left in the ground were getting behind their team.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,392
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61501 on: Today at 02:35:42 am »
Ramsdale is shit
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61502 on: Today at 02:36:53 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:35:42 am
Ramsdale is shit

Right, yes. They have got the bones of a good side there, but he's not an elite keeper.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,155
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61503 on: Today at 02:47:22 am »
Already been beaten to death a bit but I'll add to the beating. Love the look of Martinelli, he tore Trent a new one at times. If he can stay healthy and start adding goals, Arsenal have a gem on their hands.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 1533 1534 1535 1536 1537 [1538]   Go Up
« previous next »
 