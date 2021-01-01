« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians

ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61440 on: Yesterday at 08:53:15 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:21:16 pm
Dont hold the swinging against them. You big prude.

If they indulge in that, they've went up a level in my estimations!  ;D
PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61441 on: Yesterday at 11:44:15 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:49:05 pm
Anyone else remember those heady days 4-5 years ago when Arsenal supporters were in Kroenke out and Usmanov in mode?

Wonder what those supporters think now?

Arsenal would be just as fucked as Chelsea. But hey ho, supporters know best , Usmanov in.  :wave
Yeah, usmanov in and Rafa at the helm would have been much better for them as I'm sure TNB will attest. :)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61442 on: Today at 12:16:52 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:44:15 pm
Yeah, usmanov in and Rafa at the helm would have been much better for them as I'm sure TNB will attest. :)

I dont think wed have been the train wreck Everton turned out to be under those 2.
I admit I did want Usmanov, mainly because the David dein partnership and what that wouldve meant for Wenger, and because the Kroenkes were shocking (slight improvement last summer). In hindsight we dodged a massive bullet. Worked out even better when he sold whatever stake he had remaining to get involved at Everton.
We probably wouldnt have gone the Chelsea way in that he wouldve never had 100% of the club and other shareholders wouldve stepped in to run/buy the club.
Roman owned everything at Chelsea. Including down to bankrolling the wages from his personal money, which is why they are wonderfully fucked right now.

In the meantime, that odegaard is some talent.
Bullet500

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61443 on: Today at 03:44:18 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:49:05 pm
Anyone else remember those heady days 4-5 years ago when Arsenal supporters were in Kroenke out and Usmanov in mode?

Wonder what those supporters think now?

Arsenal would be just as fucked as Chelsea. But hey ho, supporters know best , Usmanov in.  :wave

Plenty of Liverpool fans were also wishing for a Sheikh or Oligarch during the days of Hicks & Gillett.
Crimson

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61444 on: Today at 05:51:03 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 03:44:18 am
Plenty of Liverpool fans were also wishing for a Sheikh or Oligarch during the days of Hicks & Gillett.

Can honestly say I never wished for that, even in the darkest moments when the club's future was on the line.
farawayred

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61445 on: Today at 06:03:34 am
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 05:51:03 am
Can honestly say I never wished for that, even in the darkest moments when the club's future was on the line.
Likewise. But there were quite a few of the "One DIC is better than two" boards in the stands. And DIC bought Newcastle.
Ghost Town

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61446 on: Today at 06:14:46 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:03:34 am
And DIC bought Newcastle.
Did they?
jillc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61447 on: Today at 07:20:10 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 03:44:18 am
Plenty of Liverpool fans were also wishing for a Sheikh or Oligarch during the days of Hicks & Gillett.

Sadly something that cant be denied. Thankfully we dodged that though.
jillc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Reply #61448 on: Today at 07:23:09 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:03:34 am
Likewise. But there were quite a few of the "One DIC is better than two" boards in the stands. And DIC bought Newcastle.

I seem to recall an embarrassing call by a number of fans asking DIC to come and get us. Lets just admit we ended up with the right owners.
