Think you get top4 and next year he really breaks through numbers wise, then unless you sustain top 4 you’ll struggle to keep him.



Top striker and CM are essential for you in summer.



Yeh Arteta said this week, biggest target in the summer is someone that can put the ball in the net. Could do with a partner to Partey, and then the rebuild will reach the final phase, which is beefing up the squad. The first team rebuilding isnt done yet so if we get CL it would be way ahead of schedule.Credit to Arteta, proving the many doubters wrong.