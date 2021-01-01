« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 01:22:57 pm
Arteta on the radio at the moment. Hes a tough listen isnt he?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 01:31:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:22:57 pm
Arteta on the radio at the moment. Hes a tough listen isnt he?

Very stubborn and hard-headed, doesn't lego of his positions...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 01:36:59 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:31:59 pm
Very stubborn and hard-headed, doesn't lego of his positions...
He's bricking it...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 01:43:21 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on March  1, 2022, 10:06:43 am
Yeah, with so many games to play, the best way of looking at it is comparing fixture lists and seeing who we've not got in common.

Spurs have still to play Liverpool, us & Utd from the big 6.

Utd have to play Chelsea, City, Liverpool, Spurs & us.

We have to play Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs & Utd.

My target at the start of the season was 70 points to show an improvement. I was thinking that would have us at least challenging for top 4 again. However, I now believe top 4 could be achieved with 66/67 points. We are on 45 points currently, so would need 21/22 points from our remaining games. We have 14 games remaining, so even just winning half of them would take us to a minimum of 66 points. That's very achieveable if we remain on our current form.

A Scottish  gooner fucking hell, I learnt it all now, please put me out to pasture love this forum. 😀
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 02:05:47 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:36:59 pm
He's bricking it...

Squared up to Jurgen and had to be restrained,tough little guy.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
Today at 03:56:45 pm
Got a couple of excellent youngsters but cant see them staying. At some stage theyll want to play champion League football.
