people like big dick nick.
Arteta on the radio at the moment. Hes a tough listen isnt he?
Very stubborn and hard-headed, doesn't lego of his positions...
Yeah, with so many games to play, the best way of looking at it is comparing fixture lists and seeing who we've not got in common.Spurs have still to play Liverpool, us & Utd from the big 6. Utd have to play Chelsea, City, Liverpool, Spurs & us.We have to play Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs & Utd. My target at the start of the season was 70 points to show an improvement. I was thinking that would have us at least challenging for top 4 again. However, I now believe top 4 could be achieved with 66/67 points. We are on 45 points currently, so would need 21/22 points from our remaining games. We have 14 games remaining, so even just winning half of them would take us to a minimum of 66 points. That's very achieveable if we remain on our current form.
He's bricking it...
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.9]