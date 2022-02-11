No, the hype I'm specifically talking about is everyone saying Spurs will finish 4th because Conte being a world class manager would give them the edge. I was beginning to believe that as well. Im not doubting that he is actually a world class manager.
I'm obviously biased, so how would you see a combined Spurs / Arsenal XI?
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
Hojbjerg Partey
Saka Martinelli
Son
Kane
tho i've heard spurs fans say hojbjerg has been terrible this season, if he's up to scratch, that's 3 spurs in, if not, i'd only take kane and son (they walk into your team, no question) to put in an arsenal/spurs 11
the midfield is a problem even combining both teams, if players were at their best it's ok but on this season's form, no one is looking good, i've put partey in more for what i know he can be rather than what he's been for arsenal, very inconsistent, odd good game
ramsdale is performing better than Loris for now, he's not as good as arsenal fans think (why is the most basic of saves hollywood and to the floor?) but he's played well overall and his character appears to be helping you as well
with regard to your defense, it's solid looking now tho still not convinced by White but he's doing ok for now
your young offensive players are impressive and i like odegaard a lot but couldn't squeeze him in and your strikers are shite (give martinelli a chance up front? smith-rowe can go wing)
i'd be quite happy to see arsenal (or wolves for that matter) get 4th but feel you're all going to capitulate so badly that the utter shite side that is man utd will still get there - tho they have man city, liverpool, spurs in march - that's a possible 0 points for them, it's down to your lot if they can avoid injuries (your squad is thin as fuck) and get your act together, it's there for the taking for someone
this round of fixtures have been stellar for you lot even tho you didn't play
capitalise for once until we come your way