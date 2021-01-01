Honestly, I've got absolutely no complaints about clearing the decks. Nearly every Arsenal fan, & almost all clubs fans have all said at some point that this club needs a good clear out for years.
Timing might seem strange but remember most of the players let go are fringe players, guys like Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Mari, and Chambers, who were wanting more game time when we were in 3 competitions, and now we are only in 1.
My only complaint, is not managing to get a replacement in for Aubameyang, as goalscoring we will be short in.
By the way, I also expect more in the summer, perhaps Leno, Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Lacazette & Nketiah. Could be another big summer, let's hope that's what Arteta and Stan were discussing in America last week.