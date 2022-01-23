« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians  (Read 4703644 times)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61120 on: January 23, 2022, 09:20:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 23, 2022, 09:05:33 pm
With the greatest of respect to Arsenal I think he might be looking a bit higher if he does well at Palace.

Where do you think he'll go better than Arsenal from Palace?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61121 on: January 23, 2022, 09:22:56 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 23, 2022, 09:05:33 pm
With the greatest of respect to Arsenal I think he might be looking a bit higher if he does well at Palace.

Man City after Pep leaves. He was in their system at NYFC. They let him go to Palace.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61122 on: January 23, 2022, 09:24:48 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on January 23, 2022, 09:20:45 pm
Where do you think he'll go better than Arsenal from Palace?

Man City maybe. Hes had a lot of moulding there and New York.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61123 on: January 23, 2022, 10:31:31 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on January 23, 2022, 09:22:56 pm
Man City after Pep leaves. He was in their system at NYFC. They let him go to Palace.

He went to Nice first remember, don't think they had any say on him going to Palace.

If you guys think Gerrard won't be experienced enough to take over Liverpool after being manager at Rangers & Villa, why should City after a couple of mid table finishes with Palace?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61124 on: January 23, 2022, 10:40:38 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on January 23, 2022, 05:43:16 pm
Arsenal have scored 1 goal in the month of January. Lost 2-1 to City Jan 1st. Saka in the 31st minute.

No goals after that v Notts Forest, Liverpool, Liverpool, & Burnley.

Or no goals in their last 419 minutes.

Forest fans wont thank you for that descriptor mate.  Its a bit of a sore subject apparently. It goes like this:

Notts County

Nottingham Forest

Been called up on it myself so just thought Id share the knowledge  ;)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61125 on: January 23, 2022, 10:48:03 pm »
Yeah the City shouts for Vieira seem mental.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61126 on: January 23, 2022, 11:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on January 23, 2022, 10:40:38 pm
Forest fans wont thank you for that descriptor mate.  Its a bit of a sore subject apparently. It goes like this:

Notts County

Nottingham Forest

Been called up on it myself so just thought Id share the knowledge  ;)



Yeah, I know. To lazy to type 3 syllables.  :D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61127 on: January 24, 2022, 12:16:56 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on January 23, 2022, 06:28:36 pm
They are really going to give that 4th position to manutd, which is annoying

Spurs will get that, don't worry. I know they lost against Chelsea, but they had only 1 win at Stamford Bridge in 31 attempts. I think Spurs will do better against other teams and will climb up the table. Not that I like them or anything, but Conte is a proven manager.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61128 on: January 24, 2022, 12:25:12 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on January 23, 2022, 06:46:26 pm
Turning into Ole mkII  ;D
Honestly I'll be very surprised if here's still arsenal manager  come August.
Be lucky to finished 7th at this rate

I think Arsenal will finish 5th or 6th only because Leicester have declined massively from last season. Spurs look better placed for a Top 4 spot. West Ham have got into an inconsistent period which is a shame, and I don't think they can catch Arsenal, but it can happen. But, it looks like Arsenal will fight it out with Man United for 5th/6th positions.

But, yeah haven't been convinced about Arteta for a long while. If there's no clearcut philosophy, they will churn out Ole type up and down results which is exactly what's been happening since last season. A decent run, followed by a lull, a decent run followed by a lull and so on.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61129 on: January 24, 2022, 12:32:02 am »
I think Arsenal will move for Vieira if Palace are able to translate their performances into results and if the Arsenal board has any sense. There are no big managers waiting to join them and there is a good chance he might go there considering he's their legend.

He has transformed Palace it has to be said. At least in terms of the style of play.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61130 on: January 24, 2022, 12:36:46 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on January 23, 2022, 10:31:31 pm
He went to Nice first remember, don't think they had any say on him going to Palace.

If you guys think Gerrard won't be experienced enough to take over Liverpool after being manager at Rangers & Villa, why should City after a couple of mid table finishes with Palace?
You're right. Top sides don't go for managers who aren't fully proven...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61131 on: January 24, 2022, 06:19:09 am »
As much as Im all in on putting the boot into Arteta I do think some of these issues would beset any manager with how bad the club constructed this roster.  Pairing 2 over the hill strikers with a bunch of youth that while promising naturally will be inconsistent isnt a recipe for success. I think any manager would find this challenging to deal with.

Viera already worked for City Group at NYCFC. While its a stretch to think hed replace Pep the owners clearly like him and it wouldnt be that crazy.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61132 on: January 24, 2022, 08:07:39 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 24, 2022, 12:32:02 am
I think Arsenal will move for Vieira if Palace are able to translate their performances into results and if the Arsenal board has any sense. There are no big managers waiting to join them and there is a good chance he might go there considering he's their legend.

He has transformed Palace it has to be said. At least in terms of the style of play.
"Translate" made me think of Roy Hodgson :D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61133 on: January 24, 2022, 08:08:32 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on January 24, 2022, 06:19:09 am
As much as Im all in on putting the boot into Arteta I do think some of these issues would beset any manager with how bad the club constructed this roster.  Pairing 2 over the hill strikers with a bunch of youth that while promising naturally will be inconsistent isnt a recipe for success. I think any manager would find this challenging to deal with.

Viera already worked for City Group at NYCFC. While its a stretch to think hed replace Pep the owners clearly like him and it wouldnt be that crazy.
I heard Ten Hag is replacing Pep.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61134 on: January 24, 2022, 09:40:15 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 24, 2022, 12:36:46 am
You're right. Top sides don't go for managers who aren't fully proven...

Top sides like Juventus, Barca, Real, Chelsea etc.

And yet fully proven managers can fail just the same....
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61135 on: January 24, 2022, 09:59:36 am »
Quote from: 4pool on January 23, 2022, 11:32:07 pm
Yeah, I know. To lazy to type 3 syllables.  :D

Nottm ;)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61136 on: January 24, 2022, 10:38:42 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on January 23, 2022, 10:31:31 pm
He went to Nice first remember, don't think they had any say on him going to Palace.

If you guys think Gerrard won't be experienced enough to take over Liverpool after being manager at Rangers & Villa, why should City after a couple of mid table finishes with Palace?

Mainly because you don't particularly need to be the greatest manager ever to be successful with Abu Dhabi, and you pretty much do if you're at Liverpool competing against the oil sports washers.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61137 on: January 24, 2022, 10:41:23 am »
On the plus side, Stan Kroenke's other team (Rams) is doing really well at the moment.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61138 on: January 24, 2022, 11:29:44 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on January 23, 2022, 10:40:38 pm
Forest fans wont thank you for that descriptor mate.  Its a bit of a sore subject apparently. It goes like this:

Notts County

Nottingham Forest

Been called up on it myself so just thought Id share the knowledge  ;)

I live not far from Nottingham and often hear people say Notts Forest without ever being pulled up on it. I often use it myself.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61139 on: January 24, 2022, 02:41:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 24, 2022, 08:07:39 am
"Translate" made me think of Roy Hodgson :D

 :D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61140 on: January 24, 2022, 04:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on January 24, 2022, 10:41:23 am
On the plus side, Stan Kroenke's other team (Rams) is doing really well at the moment.

Don't know how I'd feel to see Stan parading round celebrating a trophy win!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61141 on: January 24, 2022, 04:13:26 pm »
More red cards in 2022 than goals apparently !
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61142 on: January 24, 2022, 05:12:13 pm »
Since they last scored they have lost in all 3 domestic competitions and had 2 red cards.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61143 on: January 25, 2022, 08:20:05 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on January 24, 2022, 05:12:13 pm
Since they last scored they have lost in all 3 domestic competitions and had 2 red cards.

I think they had 3 red cards. Gabriel, Xhaka and Partey.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61144 on: January 25, 2022, 10:14:17 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on January 25, 2022, 08:20:05 am
I think they had 3 red cards. Gabriel, Xhaka and Partey.

When does Arsenal play Everton?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61145 on: January 25, 2022, 11:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on January 25, 2022, 10:14:17 pm
When does Arsenal play Everton?

Final weekend May 22 at the Emirates.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61146 on: Yesterday at 09:44:12 pm »


Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61147 on: Yesterday at 09:45:14 pm »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61148 on: Yesterday at 10:12:31 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:45:14 pm
I don't know why Traore is laughing.

He's not. He's on the ground injured.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61149 on: Yesterday at 11:49:34 pm »
Panic buy time for Arsenal.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61150 on: Today at 09:05:52 am »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61151 on: Today at 09:07:16 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:45:14 pm
I don't know why Traore is laughing.

It's one of his 87th minute cramps.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61152 on: Today at 09:15:24 am »
Quote from: 4pool on January 23, 2022, 09:22:56 pm
Man City after Pep leaves. He was in their system at NYFC. They let him go to Palace.

Hope he doesnt. I quite like Viera.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61153 on: Today at 09:16:36 am »
So they've loaned out half of their squad and looking to get rid of Aubameyang. Unless there's an absolute influx today they're going to look terribly short
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61154 on: Today at 09:31:59 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:16:36 am
So they've loaned out half of their squad and looking to get rid of Aubameyang. Unless there's an absolute influx today they're going to look terribly short

Really odd business ostensibly. Getting Auba off the wage bill needed to be done, so fair play to them there. Players like Mari and Chambers are never going to be good enough so its like they've done half the job really well but pretty much left it too late to bring in younger, hungrier replacements who fit their model/style.

If they have long term targets and want to wait til summer to get them then fair enough, but its a real gamble between now and end of season if they'll have enough. They are out of all cups though I guess, so maybe they think with 1 game a week for next 4 months they can push on.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61155 on: Today at 09:44:57 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:16:36 am
So they've loaned out half of their squad and looking to get rid of Aubameyang. Unless there's an absolute influx today they're going to look terribly short

Rams are in the Superbowl though, which is cool.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61156 on: Today at 10:13:00 am »
We've basically got 17 games left until the end of the season.

I think they are gambling that we have enough of a squad just now to cover for 17 games. I think we are short on another option as a forward though, I'd even take a short term deal on someone if we need to wait until summer for our real targets.
