So they've loaned out half of their squad and looking to get rid of Aubameyang. Unless there's an absolute influx today they're going to look terribly short



Really odd business ostensibly. Getting Auba off the wage bill needed to be done, so fair play to them there. Players like Mari and Chambers are never going to be good enough so its like they've done half the job really well but pretty much left it too late to bring in younger, hungrier replacements who fit their model/style.If they have long term targets and want to wait til summer to get them then fair enough, but its a real gamble between now and end of season if they'll have enough. They are out of all cups though I guess, so maybe they think with 1 game a week for next 4 months they can push on.