Turning into Ole mkII

Honestly I'll be very surprised if here's still arsenal manager come August.

Be lucky to finished 7th at this rate



I think Arsenal will finish 5th or 6th only because Leicester have declined massively from last season. Spurs look better placed for a Top 4 spot. West Ham have got into an inconsistent period which is a shame, and I don't think they can catch Arsenal, but it can happen. But, it looks like Arsenal will fight it out with Man United for 5th/6th positions.But, yeah haven't been convinced about Arteta for a long while. If there's no clearcut philosophy, they will churn out Ole type up and down results which is exactly what's been happening since last season. A decent run, followed by a lull, a decent run followed by a lull and so on.