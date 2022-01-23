« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61120 on: January 23, 2022, 09:20:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 23, 2022, 09:05:33 pm
With the greatest of respect to Arsenal I think he might be looking a bit higher if he does well at Palace.

Where do you think he'll go better than Arsenal from Palace?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61121 on: January 23, 2022, 09:22:56 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 23, 2022, 09:05:33 pm
With the greatest of respect to Arsenal I think he might be looking a bit higher if he does well at Palace.

Man City after Pep leaves. He was in their system at NYFC. They let him go to Palace.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61122 on: January 23, 2022, 09:24:48 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on January 23, 2022, 09:20:45 pm
Where do you think he'll go better than Arsenal from Palace?

Man City maybe. Hes had a lot of moulding there and New York.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61123 on: January 23, 2022, 10:31:31 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on January 23, 2022, 09:22:56 pm
Man City after Pep leaves. He was in their system at NYFC. They let him go to Palace.

He went to Nice first remember, don't think they had any say on him going to Palace.

If you guys think Gerrard won't be experienced enough to take over Liverpool after being manager at Rangers & Villa, why should City after a couple of mid table finishes with Palace?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61124 on: January 23, 2022, 10:40:38 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on January 23, 2022, 05:43:16 pm
Arsenal have scored 1 goal in the month of January. Lost 2-1 to City Jan 1st. Saka in the 31st minute.

No goals after that v Notts Forest, Liverpool, Liverpool, & Burnley.

Or no goals in their last 419 minutes.

Forest fans wont thank you for that descriptor mate.  Its a bit of a sore subject apparently. It goes like this:

Notts County

Nottingham Forest

Been called up on it myself so just thought Id share the knowledge  ;)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61125 on: January 23, 2022, 10:48:03 pm »
Yeah the City shouts for Vieira seem mental.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61126 on: January 23, 2022, 11:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on January 23, 2022, 10:40:38 pm
Forest fans wont thank you for that descriptor mate.  Its a bit of a sore subject apparently. It goes like this:

Notts County

Nottingham Forest

Been called up on it myself so just thought Id share the knowledge  ;)



Yeah, I know. To lazy to type 3 syllables.  :D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61127 on: Yesterday at 12:16:56 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on January 23, 2022, 06:28:36 pm
They are really going to give that 4th position to manutd, which is annoying

Spurs will get that, don't worry. I know they lost against Chelsea, but they had only 1 win at Stamford Bridge in 31 attempts. I think Spurs will do better against other teams and will climb up the table. Not that I like them or anything, but Conte is a proven manager.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61128 on: Yesterday at 12:25:12 am »
Quote from: nayia2002 on January 23, 2022, 06:46:26 pm
Turning into Ole mkII  ;D
Honestly I'll be very surprised if here's still arsenal manager  come August.
Be lucky to finished 7th at this rate

I think Arsenal will finish 5th or 6th only because Leicester have declined massively from last season. Spurs look better placed for a Top 4 spot. West Ham have got into an inconsistent period which is a shame, and I don't think they can catch Arsenal, but it can happen. But, it looks like Arsenal will fight it out with Man United for 5th/6th positions.

But, yeah haven't been convinced about Arteta for a long while. If there's no clearcut philosophy, they will churn out Ole type up and down results which is exactly what's been happening since last season. A decent run, followed by a lull, a decent run followed by a lull and so on.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61129 on: Yesterday at 12:32:02 am »
I think Arsenal will move for Vieira if Palace are able to translate their performances into results and if the Arsenal board has any sense. There are no big managers waiting to join them and there is a good chance he might go there considering he's their legend.

He has transformed Palace it has to be said. At least in terms of the style of play.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61130 on: Yesterday at 12:36:46 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on January 23, 2022, 10:31:31 pm
He went to Nice first remember, don't think they had any say on him going to Palace.

If you guys think Gerrard won't be experienced enough to take over Liverpool after being manager at Rangers & Villa, why should City after a couple of mid table finishes with Palace?
You're right. Top sides don't go for managers who aren't fully proven...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61131 on: Yesterday at 06:19:09 am »
As much as Im all in on putting the boot into Arteta I do think some of these issues would beset any manager with how bad the club constructed this roster.  Pairing 2 over the hill strikers with a bunch of youth that while promising naturally will be inconsistent isnt a recipe for success. I think any manager would find this challenging to deal with.

Viera already worked for City Group at NYCFC. While its a stretch to think hed replace Pep the owners clearly like him and it wouldnt be that crazy.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61132 on: Yesterday at 08:07:39 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 12:32:02 am
I think Arsenal will move for Vieira if Palace are able to translate their performances into results and if the Arsenal board has any sense. There are no big managers waiting to join them and there is a good chance he might go there considering he's their legend.

He has transformed Palace it has to be said. At least in terms of the style of play.
"Translate" made me think of Roy Hodgson :D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61133 on: Yesterday at 08:08:32 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:19:09 am
As much as Im all in on putting the boot into Arteta I do think some of these issues would beset any manager with how bad the club constructed this roster.  Pairing 2 over the hill strikers with a bunch of youth that while promising naturally will be inconsistent isnt a recipe for success. I think any manager would find this challenging to deal with.

Viera already worked for City Group at NYCFC. While its a stretch to think hed replace Pep the owners clearly like him and it wouldnt be that crazy.
I heard Ten Hag is replacing Pep.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61134 on: Yesterday at 09:40:15 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:36:46 am
You're right. Top sides don't go for managers who aren't fully proven...

Top sides like Juventus, Barca, Real, Chelsea etc.

And yet fully proven managers can fail just the same....
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61135 on: Yesterday at 09:59:36 am »
Quote from: 4pool on January 23, 2022, 11:32:07 pm
Yeah, I know. To lazy to type 3 syllables.  :D

Nottm ;)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61136 on: Yesterday at 10:38:42 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on January 23, 2022, 10:31:31 pm
He went to Nice first remember, don't think they had any say on him going to Palace.

If you guys think Gerrard won't be experienced enough to take over Liverpool after being manager at Rangers & Villa, why should City after a couple of mid table finishes with Palace?

Mainly because you don't particularly need to be the greatest manager ever to be successful with Abu Dhabi, and you pretty much do if you're at Liverpool competing against the oil sports washers.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61137 on: Yesterday at 10:41:23 am »
On the plus side, Stan Kroenke's other team (Rams) is doing really well at the moment.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61138 on: Yesterday at 11:29:44 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on January 23, 2022, 10:40:38 pm
Forest fans wont thank you for that descriptor mate.  Its a bit of a sore subject apparently. It goes like this:

Notts County

Nottingham Forest

Been called up on it myself so just thought Id share the knowledge  ;)

I live not far from Nottingham and often hear people say Notts Forest without ever being pulled up on it. I often use it myself.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61139 on: Yesterday at 02:41:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:07:39 am
"Translate" made me think of Roy Hodgson :D

 :D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61140 on: Yesterday at 04:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:41:23 am
On the plus side, Stan Kroenke's other team (Rams) is doing really well at the moment.

Don't know how I'd feel to see Stan parading round celebrating a trophy win!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61141 on: Yesterday at 04:13:26 pm »
More red cards in 2022 than goals apparently !
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61142 on: Yesterday at 05:12:13 pm »
Since they last scored they have lost in all 3 domestic competitions and had 2 red cards.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61143 on: Today at 08:20:05 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 05:12:13 pm
Since they last scored they have lost in all 3 domestic competitions and had 2 red cards.

I think they had 3 red cards. Gabriel, Xhaka and Partey.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61144 on: Today at 10:14:17 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:20:05 am
I think they had 3 red cards. Gabriel, Xhaka and Partey.

When does Arsenal play Everton?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61145 on: Today at 11:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 10:14:17 pm
When does Arsenal play Everton?

Final weekend May 22 at the Emirates.
