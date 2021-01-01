Arsenal remind me a bit of us in Rodgers's first season. The makings of a good young side (Sterling/Coutinho/Suso etc) but a lack of know how on the pitch and in the dugout and out of all the cups by February, while struggling to keep pace with the top 4.
They'd be a threat next season if they got a better manager and made 2 or 3 smart buys in their spine to complement the likes of Tierney, Martinelli, Smith Rowe, Saka and prevent them going the way of the Wenger team of Fabregas, Wilshere, Chamberlain, Walcott. Van Persie etc who everyone kept waiting to push on to be a top side.