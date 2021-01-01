« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians  (Read 4695963 times)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61080 on: Yesterday at 11:37:50 am »
Arteta to get a 2 year contract extension.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61081 on: Yesterday at 11:45:36 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:08:25 am
Yeah we pummelled them in the 4-4. We had to win and obviously ended up almost losing so it all felt very weird. Arshavin honestly barely touched it apart from the four separate times he absolutely spanked it in!

Yeah, it was bizarre. Take the lows though, the highs mean so much more!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61082 on: Yesterday at 11:47:05 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:34:10 am
Nevermind Arshavin , Remember when Baptista scored 5!

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:45:03 am
Nope. Only scored 4. Alialialiadiere got the other two.

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:51:52 am
Right!

He was shit anyway, Alliadierre too. Though if they were playing now theyd be in our first team.

Ha ha forgot about that game. Remember Baptisita having a field day, a lot of smoke(?) and Gerrard scoring a ridiculous goal :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61083 on: Yesterday at 11:49:10 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:04:10 am
Then there is the Mellor goal in the 2-1 injury time win. A great goal to beat what what was at the time a top quality team. Let's face it, they were far better than us then and it was typical of a Benitez managed team performance in terms of being dogged and determined to achieve the result, he certainly had that team over achieving.

Opps....I didn't mention dogging did I? Wasn't deliberate and no offence Hazel, as I seem to remember you live in the epicentre of such activities.
 :-\ 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xu8CkjN4bIE

That wasn't me!

What a goal though, great month for Mellor given he scored against Olympiakos as well :)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61084 on: Yesterday at 11:50:17 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:37:50 am
Arteta to get a 2 year contract extension.

Time for Saka and Martinelli to move on if he's staying
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61085 on: Yesterday at 11:52:27 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:47:05 am
Ha ha forgot about that game. Remember Baptisita having a field day, a lot of smoke(?) and Gerrard scoring a ridiculous goal :P

The game was meant to be played just before Christmas (had a work Christmas party!) and it was cancelled very late on because of fog. Rearranged for January just after theyd beaten us in the FA Cup too.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61086 on: Yesterday at 11:54:31 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:37:50 am
Arteta to get a 2 year contract extension.

Would genuinely be as baffling as United handing Ole a new deal in the summer. I can't believe he's still in charge. Think they spent more than any other club in the world this summer, and that's on top of big arrivals in the past few years like Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe etc. I still reckon they're on course to lose about 15 league matches this season.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61087 on: Yesterday at 12:28:27 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:54:31 am
Would genuinely be as baffling as United handing Ole a new deal in the summer. I can't believe he's still in charge. Think they spent more than any other club in the world this summer, and that's on top of big arrivals in the past few years like Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe etc. I still reckon they're on course to lose about 15 league matches this season.

My first thought:  hey, like Ole!  Great!
You'll Never Walk Alone

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61088 on: Yesterday at 12:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:33:40 am
We were the first team to legitimately end their Invincibles unbeaten run as I recall.

Liverpool were just 1 of those teams, no matter if we were at our peak, and you guys were in a bit of a lull, was always hard as feck games, quite often resulting in you winning.

Then you got really good, and we are far from that, and now you just hammer us lol.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:09:26 pm by ScottishGoon »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61089 on: Yesterday at 01:31:48 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 12:49:22 pm
Liverpool were just 1 of those teams, no matter if we were at our peak, and you guys were in a bit of a lull, was always hard as feck games, quite often resulting in you winning.

Then you got really good, and we are far from that, and now you just hammer us lol.

Yeah, the thing is that, even during our tough times, we managed to be competitive in the big games against top sides. We always played well, not just against you, but also against Man United, Chelsea and City in the last decade as well before we became as good as we are. That quality was useful in the Champions League when we have mostly done well regardless of how we did in the League.

It was the mid-table and lower sides that troubled us those times with their physicality and dinosaur tactics.

Arsenal I think are the opposite. When they are not good, they can still be flat-track bullies, but they collapse against the big sides in the big games.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61090 on: Yesterday at 01:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:52:27 am
The game was meant to be played just before Christmas (had a work Christmas party!) and it was cancelled very late on because of fog. Rearranged for January just after theyd beaten us in the FA Cup too.
Fucking hell. They were at it back then? Us with fog ( no idea how they engineered that) spurs with dodgy pasta and covid.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61091 on: Yesterday at 01:47:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:46:23 pm
Fucking hell. They were at it back then? Us with fog ( no idea how they engineered that) spurs with dodgy pasta and covid.

Apparently Pat Rice was seen scuttling out of Anfield with a smoke machine and a batch of dry ice.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61092 on: Yesterday at 03:00:38 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 12:49:22 pm
Liverpool were just 1 of those teams, no matter if we were at our peak, and you guys were in a bit of a lull, was always hard as feck games, quite often resulting in you winning.

Then you got really good, and we are far from that, and now you just hammer us lol.

We had a really good run from 02-05. Would dish out a hammering at home and just win away. Those next few years I remember a couple of 3-0 wins, 4-2 when Henry slalomed through the defense , we had a couple of fa cup wins, a couple of tough away wins 2-1 on the way to the title. Post 2007 its just been getting worse every year , with the odd hammering when Sanchez Ozil Ramsey and Cazorla were briefly all clicking together.

Now we are miles behind
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61093 on: Yesterday at 03:19:38 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:00:38 pm
We had a really good run from 02-05. Would dish out a hammering at home and just win away. Those next few years I remember a couple of 3-0 wins, 4-2 when Henry slalomed through the defense , we had a couple of fa cup wins, a couple of tough away wins 2-1 on the way to the title. Post 2007 its just been getting worse every year , with the odd hammering when Sanchez Ozil Ramsey and Cazorla were briefly all clicking together.

Now we are miles behind

That 5-1 in 13/14 is the start I think
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61094 on: Yesterday at 03:26:11 pm »
The amount they got for Willock gets funnier with each match. Well done, hes been dreadful this season
You'll Never Walk Alone

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61095 on: Yesterday at 07:06:54 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:19:38 pm
That 5-1 in 13/14 is the start I think

Na, we beat you the next week in the FA Cup, then a year later beat you 4-1.

The start was probably Klopps first victory at the Emirates in 2016, 3-4, I'm sure you went 1-4 up. You improved from that point, we degraded from that point. I think we've only won 1 league game against you since, and that was the robbery in the dead rubber in 2020.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61096 on: Today at 03:58:53 pm »
Mind blowing that the talk seems to be about new contracts rather than sacking him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61097 on: Today at 04:08:26 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:58:53 pm
Mind blowing that the talk seems to be about new contracts rather than sacking him.

Agreed, they missed a trick not sacking him when Conte was available.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61098 on: Today at 04:15:45 pm »
Another 0-0 win for Arsenal again today.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61099 on: Today at 04:16:03 pm »
They lost their momentum after postponing the Spurs game.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61100 on: Today at 04:30:15 pm »
This is a game they should have won. I fucking hate Burnley...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61101 on: Today at 04:34:46 pm »
Was this Burnleys first game of the year? Couldnt tell you when they last played but thats a missed opportunity for Arsenal. Got to be winning that.
