Lot of action on the thread today, and as I thought, a lot of negativity towards Arsenal and the manager based on last night's game, which is fair enough.



We're still in transition. We're still getting lots out the door. But that's leaving the squad a bit thin, but I'd rather we focus on quality rather than quantity coming on now.



But it's not based only on last night's game, is it? I posted that run of results last season, I mean that is utterly dreadful. All you've had is false dawns like Ole did with Man United, yet many Arsenal fans (the ones I know personally and TheNorthBank) have been jumping up and down after every decent run of wins you put, before you're sent crashing back to earth. This has been happening for a long time now.I'm not against Arsenal succeeding, actually I do think you can do better (in terms of manager and progress), and this part is not aimed at you, but the problem is that Arsenal fans (at least the ones I know) over-rate their players, and situation, and think they are doing well, when in fact are not, don't often catch up to reality at that time, they keep going at it until it finally hits them years after.I knew one Arsenal fan who kept saying Ox (who at that time was at Arsenal) was better than Sterling (who at that time was at Liverpool). Ox is now a Liverpool player and most Liverpool fans don't like Sterling due to the way he left us and yet everyone knows that Ox was never better than Sterling at any point of time. Sterling at 20 was on track to have a World Class career. The only time Ox showed some promise was when he joined Liverpool and before he was injured for the first time here. After that he is been, up and down. Now, the same Arsenal fan (and many others) are saying they are happy they sold Ox for such a good fee because they were not satisfied with him at Arsenal.And the Arsenal fans I knew were also over-rating every decent player you had at that time as world class (say Mertesacker, Koscielny, Sagna, Rosicky, Podolski, Giroud, Ramsey), at a time when Arsenal kept going out of CL RO16 every season, and barely finished 4th and later fell out of Top 4 (talking about 2012-13 onwards). The only players from your youth from that time that turned out to be good were Gnabry and Martinez at a stretch and both of them not at Arsenal. Since your last league title winning side (and among players not involved in 2003-04 title), the only really good players you have had were Fabregas, Van Persie, Ozil, Sanchez, Aubameyang and at a stretch Arshavin and Cazorla. I still remember how Ceballos and Torreira used to be celebrated by Arsenal fans. Not a single good GK since Lehmann and not many really good defenders at all. The same is happening now in terms of over-rating your decent/okayish players like Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Tierney, White (debatable if he is even decent), Partey (when he signed), Lokonga etc. Odegaard is 23 and is no longer a youngster. It's as if you lot have forgotten what a good player looks like.I have many other samples like this - yes you can say some section of fans do that and clubs of other teams over-rate their players too, but from my personal experience, among all the football fans of various clubs I know, Arsenal fans are the ones who over-rate their players/situation and by the time the truth hits them, they've fallen behind even further. It's been happening for a decade now (and even with Wenger).Anyway regarding the criticisms on Arteta - if you think they are unwarranted/more than deserved - please explain what is his footballing philosophy. Every top manager has his own way of football, what is Arteta's? Getting Red Cards seems to be more of a pattern than any actual footballing pattern I've observed with Arsenal under Arteta. As I said, I think Arsenal can do better, which is why I don't think it's good for Arsenal fans to bank on Arteta.The three promising youngsters are good, but you can't build a team around them. It's not a guarantee that every promising youngster makes it big, it's good to have them, but you cannot bank on them. You knew what happened to Wilshere.And if you want Europe, whether that is Champions League or Europa League, having such a small squad with limited number of decent to good players will take you nowhere forward - believe me, we've been there. You'll hit a wall, get back and then learn to build a squad to compete in different competitions and for that learning and building to happen, you need a quality manager.