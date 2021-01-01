« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61040 on: Yesterday at 06:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 06:28:56 pm
Good job you didn't sign him to a new contract

I actually don't mind having him in the squad, but we need more options. Anyway, Mourinho loves him so we can always pap him off to Roma.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61041 on: Yesterday at 07:31:17 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:03:47 pm
Lot of action on the thread today, and as I thought, a lot of negativity towards Arsenal and the manager based on last night's game, which is fair enough.

But it's not based only on last night's game, is it? I posted that run of results last season, I mean that is utterly dreadful. All you've had is false dawns like Ole did with Man United, yet many Arsenal fans (the ones I know personally and TheNorthBank) have been jumping up and down after every decent run of wins you put, before you're sent crashing back to earth. This has been happening for a long time now.

I'm not against Arsenal succeeding, actually I do think you can do better (in terms of manager and progress), and this part is not aimed at you, but the problem is that Arsenal fans (at least the ones I know) over-rate their players, and situation, and think they are doing well, when in fact are not, don't often catch up to reality at that time, they keep going at it until it finally hits them years after.

I knew one Arsenal fan who kept saying Ox (who at that time was at Arsenal) was better than Sterling (who at that time was at Liverpool). Ox is now a Liverpool player and most Liverpool fans don't like Sterling due to the way he left us and yet everyone knows that Ox was never better than Sterling at any point of time. Sterling at 20 was on track to have a World Class career. The only time Ox showed some promise was when he joined Liverpool and before he was injured for the first time here. After that he is been, up and down. Now, the same Arsenal fan (and many others) are saying they are happy they sold Ox for such a good fee because they were not satisfied with him at Arsenal.

And the Arsenal fans I knew were also over-rating every decent player you had at that time as world class (say Mertesacker, Koscielny, Sagna, Rosicky, Podolski, Giroud, Ramsey), at a time when Arsenal kept going out of CL RO16 every season, and barely finished 4th and later fell out of Top 4 (talking about 2012-13 onwards). The only players from your youth from that time that turned out to be good were Gnabry and Martinez at a stretch and both of them not at Arsenal. Since your last league title winning side (and among players not involved in 2003-04 title), the only really good players you have had were Fabregas, Van Persie, Ozil, Sanchez, Aubameyang and at a stretch Arshavin and Cazorla. I still remember how Ceballos and Torreira used to be celebrated by Arsenal fans. Not a single good GK since Lehmann and not many really good defenders at all. The same is happening now in terms of over-rating your decent/okayish players like Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Tierney, White (debatable if he is even decent), Partey (when he signed), Lokonga etc. Odegaard is 23 and is no longer a youngster. It's as if you lot have forgotten what a good player looks like. 

I have many other samples like this - yes you can say some section of fans do that and clubs of other teams over-rate their players too, but from my personal experience, among all the football fans of various clubs I know, Arsenal fans are the ones who over-rate their players/situation and by the time the truth hits them, they've fallen behind even further. It's been happening for a decade now (and even with Wenger).

Anyway regarding the criticisms on Arteta - if you think they are unwarranted/more than deserved - please explain what is his footballing philosophy. Every top manager has his own way of football, what is Arteta's? Getting Red Cards seems to be more of a pattern than any actual footballing pattern I've observed with Arsenal under Arteta. As I said, I think Arsenal can do better, which is why I don't think it's good for Arsenal fans to bank on Arteta.

Quote
We're still in transition. We're still getting lots out the door. But that's leaving the squad a bit thin, but I'd rather we focus on quality rather than quantity coming on now.

The three promising youngsters are good, but you can't build a team around them. It's not a guarantee that every promising youngster makes it big, it's good to have them, but you cannot bank on them. You knew what happened to Wilshere.

And if you want Europe, whether that is Champions League or Europa League, having such a small squad with limited number of decent to good players will take you nowhere forward - believe me, we've been there. You'll hit a wall, get back and then learn to build a squad to compete in different competitions and for that learning and building to happen, you need a quality manager.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61042 on: Yesterday at 08:08:33 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 07:31:17 pm

The awful run of results was 13-14 months ago, and I said at the time he couldn't complain of he was sacked, but the board stuck by him and to be fair results improved. Its by no means perfect but this calander year our form has us competing for top 4 so if we can maintain that the 2nd part of the season we'll be there or there abouts, and I think that's about all we could ask for league wise in a league that has City & Liverpool so strong, with Utd, Chelsea & Spurs wanting to compete as well.

I like that last seasons shocking start seemed to confirm to those in charge that an overhaul was needed, and we started that in the summer. I wanted for ages all the overpaid bloat out the team, so it looks as if we finally grew some balls and did it.

The team is young, has an energy and togetherness about them in general. Arsenal fans can overrate their players, but they tend to be brutally honest about the team, and most are cautiously enthused by what they are seeing, but will continue to seek further improvement. Obviously with that youthfulness comes a bit of inconsistency, and we've seen some poor games, but unless you are City or Liverpool, every team has them.

You ask about Arteta's style, & it's evolving. I think first half vs City is something like how he'd like to play, perhaps with a bit more control of the football. But he needs to somehow stop the 'shooting ourselves in the foot', and he needs to make those performances more consistent. I'm not blindly backing him, I'll continue to constantly evaluate, let's just see how the season pans out.

And I know we need to improve the squad depth as well, first you need to get players and high earners out the door to create room for new players. I'm disappointed we haven't already strengthened this window and I bet he is as well, hes on record as saying we need to use every window to maximise our chances of strengthening the tea. Unfortunately for him, it's not just down to him.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61043 on: Yesterday at 09:05:59 pm »
Fair enough on most points, I think you should be cashing in on Man United's and Leicester's massive decline (one finished 2nd and other finished 5th). That's two teams you should be finishing above by default. That means 6th is the worst you could've done this season. West Ham has also declined from large season a bit and finishing above them will signal minor improvement over last season. The real improvement will show if you can finish above one of Chelsea or Spurs, otherwise it would mean another season with a minor improvement over a dreadful season (last season), which you are on track for.

Regarding inconsistencies due to age, I know Arsenal has the youngest squad in the PL, but most of your first team players are not technically youngsters. You can't be above 20-21 and still be called a youngster. Many players like Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Odegaard etc. are 23-24 which is the correct age to start getting into their primes (except maybe Ramsdale who has a bit more time as he is a GK). The only real youngsters in your team are Saka, Smith-Rowe and Martinelli and the bad thing is that you don't even have proper back-ups for these youngsters to play when they are inconsistent or when they want more guidance.

The overhaul is okay if you're able to attract good players meanwhile. It remains to be seen if you can do that. It's good that you acknowledge the importance of squad depth. If you get into Europe, let's see if you can strengthen enough to stay afloat while playing in Europe.

But what I can't agree is that Arteta's style is evolving. I'm not saying managers are rigid, Top class managers do make adjustments, in game and in different games based upon availability, opposition etc. But all of them have a particular philosophy on how their game will be played, to which they will make changes in the system and formation later. Klopp moved from 4-2-3-1 at Dortmund to 4-3-3 at Liverpool. Now that is evolution. But the basic principles of his game has remained more or less constant and that's his philosophy. That applies to Guardiola, Mourinho, Mancini, Ancelotti, Conte, Simeone or any of the successful managers we know, say in the last 20 years. They all have their own basic philosophy. Arteta's game doesn't seem to have any philosophy, it looks like he's making things up as it goes every game. Anyway, I don't see him as part of the solution for Arsenal, let's see.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61044 on: Yesterday at 09:18:14 pm »
Finishing top 4 would be a success for Arsenal.

But Spurs and United are more likely to finish in top4 because they have underachieved so far while Arsenal have overachieved.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #61045 on: Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 05:16:40 pm
Or Arteta is not that good tactically and his instructions don't quite translate on the pitch/work successfully. They started to go at us with intensity, but the moment we cut them down with 2-3 passes and had a couple of attacks culminating at us scoring, they withdrew their pressure for the entire first half and let us control the ball at their half. It shows how reactive he is/his team is. Maybe if they had continued going at us, they might have had a chance or they might have been thrashed, but at least it would've been worth trying? It shows that they had only one plan in this game - go at us early, score a goal and then sit back and do what they did in the first leg which is put every player they have in or around their box and defend for their lives. Once that plan was shot down, they had absolutely nothing. Having one plan dependent on 1 game state is bad tactics/management.

In the second-half, they tried to have more of the ball, but that didn't work as they couldn't get the ball consistently to the few attackers that can actually hurt us, they kept hoofing it to their forwards who were completely outplayed in the air by Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Hendo, Konate etc. and still kept doing the same. And then they had no answers when were hitting them on the break and had chances to score 2-3 more. Fair enough, few teams can deal with us on the break, but it showed utter naivety to bank the entire game plan on everything going right for them.

And then when it starts to become difficult for them mid game, their players lose their heads and start playing mis-timed tackles. I think the mis-timed tackles come due to Arteta, not despite Arteta or the players not listening to Arteta, maybe he thinks that's showing passion or something. If it's not listening to him during the game, I'm sure he could've taken some action on the players who are doing this after games, like speaking to them in a different way for different players or even benching them - and turned this around in a few games, but the fact that it keeps happening again and again shows he's part of it. It's not just the respect thing, it's about having the tactical nous and then having the management skills to get the team to play the way he wants. The first part itself is a question mark, nobody knows how he wants his team to play, before we go to the second part.

It's like try every approach in the book in each game, and keep doing whichever works in that game. Press high - if it works, continue, if not withdraw, give the ball and defend. If it works, continue defending. If not try pressing high again, get the ball, try to pass around. If it doesn't work, lump it to the attackers. If that doesn't work, get back to defending and so on.

I actually think you are being a little unfair on Arteta and not quite giving Liverpool enough credit. He knew he was up against a better team and his best and possibly only chance was to try and pressurise us early, get the goal and sit on it, especially in a one off cup tie. At least he had a go and is much more preferable to the 'tactical genius' approach of Mourinho who would park the bus for a minimum of 60 sometimes 90 minutes to guarantee the draw and hope to nick a goal on the break for a win. He used to do that everytime against us despite having enough talent to hurt us playing proper football.

I think Arteta does want to play high intensity football and you could see some of those pressing patterns last night, they forced quite a few defensive and midfeild mistakes last night. The question is whether he has the players with the talent and fitness to achieve that. Klopp went through that at Liverpool and it took five years to build the team he wanted, there isn't many of the original players left. What we have now is an exceptionally talented team that plays to a clear plan, they are technically talented, physically strong, fit, agressive and work hard. They are also unique in that they are able to adapt the overall plan themselves in game, it shows the individual footballing intelligence of the players and the manager empowering them to make the changes themselves. I think Klopp mentioned it this season, might have been against Southampton? They had trained all week expecting to play against a certain formation, and the opponents played something different, the players spotted it straight away and adapted. I've also heard about it on corners, whereby the players might spot something, discuss it perhaps at half time and then try a different corner. The near post one to Mane against Villa in injury time springs to mind.

In terms of Arsenal's dodgy tackling, I don't think they have the balance right between just being agressive and what is a foul but I think they get worse during the game because they are becoming knackered as they are struggling to keep up the intensity. As for that just being down to Arteta, I'm not so sure. I think back to 'The Invincibles' and it used to infuriate me how many fouls they used to get away with. It was everytime the opponents got the ball and it stopped them in their tracks and a main reason why Arsenal would dominate possession. It would be called tactical fouling now and attract far more bookings, even without that they still received their fair share of red cards. So not quite the angels that people remember them as.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61046 on: Yesterday at 09:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:52:01 pm
If we judge every fanbase on their twitter element there'll be no one left to be ambivalent towards.

More fool you if you think twitter is the reasoning,  it's the platform, nothing more. The idiots exist far beyond social media.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61047 on: Yesterday at 09:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 05:48:01 pm
Exactly right.

I´m not going to speak for everyone, but always saw Arsenal as the one other "big club" with which we didn´t have to go through the whole boring pantomime of mutual or even one-sided animosity. Just good sporting contest.

I´m not really sure what the thread title is alluding to as I´ve missed all that stuff.

Most Arsenal fans I´ve met in my life have been sound. I know three Arsenal fans who I see pretty frequently here in Barcelona. The two from North London have no problem with Liverpool whatsoever. They´re sound. Didn´t have anything to say about their game being called off either, except fair enough.

The one from some Tory town in the West Country can´t wait to tell me how much he hates Liverpool every time he sees me. But I think thats more a problem of Little Englanders and not Arsenal fans.


That said there is still clearly a minority of Arsenal fans who, like many other people in the country, have it in for us and are willing to break out with the  Tory chants. As stated though, I think more of an English disease.

After seeing that AFTV link posted, I watched a few of their videos and the general consensus from Arsenal fans was that they were beaten by the better team. Refreshingly balanced and respectful from a rival fan TV channel.

I know an Arsenal fan at work, I've always found him decent and good to talk to. He said to me a couple of years ago before we won anything that he wanted Klopp as the Arsenal manager and he wanted his team to play with his style of football - you can't say fairer than that. I think that most us know and appreciate that we have been blessed with our manager and these are special times. They'd be the same.

Some of the fixtures between the two clubs have produced some incredible really high quality football matches. Two that spring to mind is the 4-4 at Anfield in the league and the 4-2 Champions league game which was played at such a high intensity. 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #61048 on: Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm
I actually think you are being a little unfair on Arteta and not quite giving Liverpool enough credit. He knew he was up against a better team and his best and possibly only chance was to try and pressurise us early, get the goal and sit on it, especially in a one off cup tie. At least he had a go and is much more preferable to the 'tactical genius' approach of Mourinho who would park the bus for a minimum of 60 sometimes 90 minutes to guarantee the draw and hope to nick a goal on the break for a win. He used to do that everytime against us despite having enough talent to hurt us playing proper football.

I don't think playing the way they did was the only way they could play against us. Yes, we were really good, and I think I did appreciate our game management in this game in other threads, but it's naive not to have any ideas after they conceded the first to us. It was shocking to me how flat Arsenal was after they conceded the goal, in such a big game and having all their best players out there.

The difference between Arteta and Mourinho is that Mourinho actually believed in his philosophy, drilled his players to the maximum and ensured that they succeeded in their approach. As frustrating as it was for his opponents to see his teams sit back and try and nick a goal, it was extremely effective during Mourinho's peak years. It was extremely hard for the other best teams in Europe to break Mourinho's teams down. He got Porto of all teams to win the Champions League with that approach.

I didn't like how Mourinho conducted himself as a person as much as any man. But to compare Mourinho and Arteta as managers and somehow coming with a conclusion that Arteta is better is a bit reaching to me. Arteta is not quite there to even play in a Champions League, let alone try and win it.

Quote
I think Arteta does want to play high intensity football and you could see some of those pressing patterns last night, they forced quite a few defensive and midfeild mistakes last night. The question is whether he has the players with the talent and fitness to achieve that. Klopp went through that at Liverpool and it took five years to build the team he wanted, there isn't many of the original players left. What we have now is an exceptionally talented team that plays to a clear plan, they are technically talented, physically strong, fit, agressive and work hard. They are also unique in that they are able to adapt the overall plan themselves in game, it shows the individual footballing intelligence of the players and the manager empowering them to make the changes themselves. I think Klopp mentioned it this season, might have been against Southampton? They had trained all week expecting to play against a certain formation, and the opponents played something different, the players spotted it straight away and adapted. I've also heard about it on corners, whereby the players might spot something, discuss it perhaps at half time and then try a different corner. The near post one to Mane against Villa in injury time springs to mind.

It's not clear that Arteta wants to play high intensity football at all. They press at times during games and then they withdraw for some phases. For example, at Anfield, they completely withdrew, even before the red card. And if you remember correctly, in the previous years he played an extremely low block against big teams, the 2-1 win at Emirates against us in our title winning season came with Arsenal sitting extremely deep and then scoring due to our mistakes, which was the classic Mourinho approach. In fact, in his first two years, plenty had remarked about how similar his style was to Mourinho (minus the results). And this season, they start pressing on and off during games - I don't see any pattern in it, sorry.

Also, it didn't take Klopp 5 years to build his team, the way he wanted to play was clear even in the season he took over from Rodgers. We were in the Europa League final that season itself. The next season he got us to Top 4 straight away from 8th and in the subsequent season after that we were in the Champions League final of all competitions. To say it took Klopp 5 years to build his team or get to play his way is doing a massive disservice to Klopp, to put it mildly.

Quote
In terms of Arsenal's dodgy tackling, I don't think they have the balance right between just being agressive and what is a foul but I think they get worse during the game because they are becoming knackered as they are struggling to keep up the intensity. As for that just being down to Arteta, I'm not so sure. I think back to 'The Invincibles' and it used to infuriate me how many fouls they used to get away with. It was everytime the opponents got the ball and it stopped them in their tracks and a main reason why Arsenal would dominate possession. It would be called tactical fouling now and attract far more bookings, even without that they still received their fair share of red cards. So not quite the angels that people remember them as.
Yeah, I think those Keane and Vieira battles were feisty and I do remember them getting many cards in games I watched then, but currently having 14 red cards in 2 years is ridiculous. Nobody else is close. The second highest is Southampton, with 8 red cards during this period if I remember correctly. What they are doing is not just shirt pulling or stopping counters, they are actually going for players' legs or demonstrating high-boots, it's so strange to see what they have become.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #61049 on: Yesterday at 11:04:37 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm
It was shocking to me how flat Arsenal was after they conceded the goal, in such a big game and having all their best players out there.

I think you underestimate the effect not having Xhaka and Partey has on our team. They are literally our midfield now, for better or worse. When 1 is out we are weaker, when both are out there's little or nothing there at all really. And yeah, that's our fault, and the 1 criticism I have of the business in the summer, that this wasn't addressed, but it's the reality of where we are right now.

I am also aware you were far from full strength, but all that shows is the difference in quality & development of both sides.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61050 on: Yesterday at 11:17:14 pm »
Arteta perhaps lacks his 'system' as he's new to management.
He's trying different things to fit the players be has. Rather than knowing what he can make work and getting players to adjust or bringing new ones in. I'm not making excuses for him, this was always going to be a problem bringing in an inexperienced manager.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61051 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm »
The game yesterday didn't highlight anything new vis-a-vis the teams or Arteta as a manager. Should be more shit talking of TNB's trolling but whatever floats peoples boat I guess.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61052 on: Yesterday at 11:53:31 pm »
Average team, gobshite fans. An arrogance that defies their embarrassing lack of accomplishments in Europe. I recall some tit in work trying to tell me Jurgen would have jumped at the chance of managing them over us if they had expressed an interested. Utterly deluded. They'll never comprehend how far behind us they are!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61053 on: Today at 12:05:14 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:39:26 pm
After seeing that AFTV link posted, I watched a few of their videos and the general consensus from Arsenal fans was that they were beaten by the better team. Refreshingly balanced and respectful from a rival fan TV channel.

I know an Arsenal fan at work, I've always found him decent and good to talk to. He said to me a couple of years ago before we won anything that he wanted Klopp as the Arsenal manager and he wanted his team to play with his style of football - you can't say fairer than that. I think that most us know and appreciate that we have been blessed with our manager and these are special times. They'd be the same.

Some of the fixtures between the two clubs have produced some incredible really high quality football matches. Two that spring to mind is the 4-4 at Anfield in the league and the 4-2 Champions league game which was played at such a high intensity.

If you go back 7 years ago in this thread , when everyone here was melting down that Wenger should be sacked(I do love how passionate people are about Arsenal on here). I was making the point that sacking him is fine, but who do you replace him with, because I could only see one manager in the whole of Europe that can replicate his success with his resources, thats Jurgen Klopp from Dortmund. I did say then that Even as one of Wengers biggest supporters Id have accepted that switch at the time.
 Incredible manager Klopp, and for me a step above Pep, and a few steps above Tuschel (even di Matteo won CL). He ticks all the boxes, recruitment, style of play, harmony within the club, and hes always worth listening to, a great man.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61054 on: Today at 12:12:59 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm
The game yesterday didn't highlight anything new vis-a-vis the teams or Arteta as a manager. Should be more shit talking of TNB's trolling but whatever floats peoples boat I guess.

I thought we had like a love/hate relationship but somewhere deep inside you really appreciated me.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61055 on: Today at 12:31:14 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:05:14 am
If you go back 7 years ago in this thread , when everyone here was melting down that Wenger should be sacked (I do love how passionate people are about Arsenal on here). I was making the point that sacking him is fine, but who do you replace him with, because I could only see one manager in the whole of Europe that can replicate his success with his resources, thats Jurgen Klopp from Dortmund. I did say then that Even as one of Wengers biggest supporters Id have accepted that switch at the time.
 Incredible manager Klopp, and for me a step above Pep, and a few steps above Tuschel (even di Matteo won CL). He ticks all the boxes, recruitment, style of play, harmony within the club, and hes always worth listening to, a great man.

Well, that is probably because we see you as traditional rivals, next to Man Utd and Everton. I am certainly much more interested in your club than the oil clubs.

That said, your club really need to appoint a better manager than Arteta. The level of investment you have made in recent years should have resulted at least in a return to the top 4. Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe, White, Partey and the rest were pretty expensive signings, and Wenger's successors have never managed to create a functional team out of them ...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #61056 on: Today at 01:07:53 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm
I don't think playing the way they did was the only way they could play against us. Yes, we were really good, and I think I did appreciate our game management in this game in other threads, but it's naive not to have any ideas after they conceded the first to us. It was shocking to me how flat Arsenal was after they conceded the goal, in such a big game and having all their best players out there.

I'll disagree with that, I really don't think they have the tools (no pun intended) to hurt Liverpool and they know it. I enjoyed them being brave, just like our manager and having a go, maybe they would have got the goal but we would have found the answer. They really weren't coming back from a goal down either way, its fine you are saying 'they are flat' but you aren't suggesting what the solution is? Easy to criticise?
 
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm
The difference between Arteta and Mourinho is that Mourinho actually believed in his philosophy, drilled his players to the maximum and ensured that they succeeded in their approach. As frustrating as it was for his opponents to see his teams sit back and try and nick a goal, it was extremely effective during Mourinho's peak years. It was extremely hard for the other best teams in Europe to break Mourinho's teams down. He got Porto of all teams to win the Champions League with that approach.

I didn't like how Mourinho conducted himself as a person as much as any man. But to compare Mourinho and Arteta as managers and somehow coming with a conclusion that Arteta is better is a bit reaching to me. Arteta is not quite there to even play in a Champions League, let alone try and win it.

I'm not having this statement at all....because you are comparing Arteta with a current side in a modern football era against a successful Mourinho team from a decade ago in a different era. I'm referencing the Mourinho teams of the last few years which have been anything but successful, he's been a disgrace quite frankly and out of touch with modern football. I get what you are saying about his 'philosophy' and there was somthing to admire about that years ago if when that was the be all and end all to winning foootball matches. However footballers now want to play and express themselves and enjoy playing. No footballer would want to play for Mourinho and his archic tactics nowadays, unless you have limited footballing abilities.
   
I didn't actually say that Arteta was a better manager than Mourinho, but when I think about it, I think he is far more progressive. I've been thinking about this recently and I think that both Mourinho and Benitez are out of touch with modern football and one of the reasons is their stubbornness in sticking with what has been successful. Compare that to Klopp who accepts there is a constant need to improve and evolve, I remember reading that the biggest thing he learnt from the 3-1 Real Madrid defeat was that you don't have to play well all the time to win matches. After that we moved from a team that used to blitz opponents to a more controlled style whilst conserving energy rather than going balls out in every game. It brought us the league.

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm
It's not clear that Arteta wants to play high intensity football at all. They press at times during games and then they withdraw for some phases. For example, at Anfield, they completely withdrew, even before the red card. And if you remember correctly, in the previous years he played an extremely low block against big teams, the 2-1 win at Emirates against us in our title winning season came with Arsenal sitting extremely deep and then scoring due to our mistakes, which was the classic Mourinho approach. In fact, in his first two years, plenty had remarked about how similar his style was to Mourinho (minus the results). And this season, they start pressing on and off during games - I don't see any pattern in it, sorry.

I'd argue that we do the same, sometimes we press, sometimes sit in depending on the circumstances. Let's face it, we love drawing a team on and hitting them on the break.
If he didn't play the low block in that game we would have twatted them, so its a fair call. Its down to available personnel and they have better players now. In a way, it reminds me of Rodgers whereby he had his philospohy but maybe not the players to implement it and the results were going against him, so he was in between a rock and a hard place. 

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm
Also, it didn't take Klopp 5 years to build his team, the way he wanted to play was clear even in the season he took over from Rodgers. We were in the Europa League final that season itself. The next season he got us to Top 4 straight away from 8th and in the subsequent season after that we were in the Champions League final of all competitions. To say it took Klopp 5 years to build his team or get to play his way is doing a massive disservice to Klopp, to put it mildly.

I agree, that Klopp's style was clear straight away and it was an easy transition from the modern style that Rodgers had implemented, I haven't said 5 years for 'style'. It took 5 years to build a team with enough quality to get to number 1. We would not have acheived that with the players that Klopp inherited, there simply wasn't enough quality.

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm
Yeah, I think those Keane and Vieira battles were feisty and I do remember them getting many cards in games I watched then, but currently having 14 red cards in 2 years is ridiculous. Nobody else is close. The second highest is Southampton, with 8 red cards during this period if I remember correctly. What they are doing is not just shirt pulling or stopping counters, they are actually going for players' legs or demonstrating high-boots, it's so strange to see what they have become.

They are getting something wrong and it's a strange one because if you watch Liverpool play, its actually quite rare that they get involved in a 50/50 challenge because they group around a player and press the ball out of them rather than tackle. A modern approach to the game!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61057 on: Today at 01:11:17 am »
I was going through this thread's initial pages, and it had some gloating by Arsenal fans/media about how they were so young with a lot of potential playing good football, but also riddled with the same excuse that they were inexperienced. There was also something about an Arsenal fan questioning others under-estimating them for predicting 4th place for them, but in fact they did really finish 4th that season which meant the predictions were right and it was Arsenal fans who over-estimated their players. There was also some piss-taking of their poor results. It had been 4 seasons since they won any trophy.

Flash forward 13+ years and 0 League Titles later, back to the current page, it's still about how Arsenal players are so young having a lot of potential with the caveat that they are inexperienced, about Arsenal fans over-estimating their players and about them getting back to the same 4th place. It's a miracle.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61058 on: Today at 02:13:38 am »
think i know about a dozen gooners, all are sound. All like Liverpool too, just like Henry, Wright et al all do
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61059 on: Today at 02:14:24 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:31:44 pm
More fool you if you think twitter is the reasoning,  it's the platform, nothing more. The idiots exist far beyond social media.

They do, but twitter allows them to be the vocal minority who chat shit 24/7, outside of twitter they're mostly outnumbered by fairly decent fans it seems.

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 01:11:17 am
I was going through this thread's initial pages, and it had some gloating by Arsenal fans/media about how they were so young with a lot of potential playing good football, but also riddled with the same excuse that they were inexperienced. There was also something about an Arsenal fan questioning others under-estimating them for predicting 4th place for them, but in fact they did really finish 4th that season which meant the predictions were right and it was Arsenal fans who over-estimated their players. There was also some piss-taking of their poor results. It had been 4 seasons since they won any trophy.

Flash forward 13+ years and 0 League Titles later, back to the current page, it's still about how Arsenal players are so young having a lot of potential with the caveat that they are inexperienced, about Arsenal fans over-estimating their players and about them getting back to the same 4th place. It's a miracle.

They had a huge dip in the middle of that to be fair, aiming for 4th again is a good milestone for them right now, it's the mid-table clubs that start talking about the title every summer that need mocking.
