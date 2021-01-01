« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians  (Read 4692021 times)

Offline Elzar

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61000 on: Today at 12:53:23 pm »
Why have we got to the point where footballer apologise for getting sent off?

Unless its something outrageous, I just dont see a reason for it
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61001 on: Today at 12:58:18 pm »
Really hope these don't qualify for the CL for another 5 years.  They just need to disappear. 

And that Ben White? Fuck me, what a limited footballer he is.
Offline Statto Red

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61002 on: Today at 01:04:09 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:48:05 pm
The video with Ty on AFTV is strange,  a middle-aged man throws his toys out of his pram.

#Unhinged

What a muppet he is, thinks Fabs superb tackle should have gone to var &  been a pen to them. :wanker
Offline KillieRed

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61003 on: Today at 01:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:53:23 pm
Why have we got to the point where footballer apologise for getting sent off?

Unless its something outrageous, I just dont see a reason for it

Hasnt Xhaka had to do it something like 19 times? But, of course, only to his own fans.
Offline JRed

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61004 on: Today at 01:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:53:23 pm
Why have we got to the point where footballer apologise for getting sent off?

Unless its something outrageous, I just dont see a reason for it
Was he apologising because he got sent off a few minutes earlier/later than planned?
Offline elsewhere

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61005 on: Today at 01:12:25 pm »
we all like Martinelli but he was such a twat for whining and asking penalty when Fabinho clearly got all ball.
Online newterp

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61006 on: Today at 01:20:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:03:55 am
They've made some good moves recently and are finally doing the right thing in getting younger.
I definitely underestimated White in the summer - still think it was an over pay but he's clearly very good and will get better.

However the simple fact is they don't have a single player.. not one .. that would get in our first XI or really that close - and maybe only 2 that would get in our combined 18s

The gap they have to bridge between where they are and where the top 3 squads are is vast

I generally agree with most of your posts - but not this one. White is not good. Could he get better - yeah of course. He's a center back that doesn't do the center back fundamentals like defending well. I know the new thing is cultured ball-playing CBs - but unless the rest of the defensive line, keeper and DM are going to do all the dirty work for you - I'm not sure having White there is useful.
Offline thaddeus

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61007 on: Today at 01:33:50 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 12:58:18 pm
Really hope these don't qualify for the CL for another 5 years.  They just need to disappear. 

And that Ben White? Fuck me, what a limited footballer he is.
£50m was weird at the time and he's done nothing since to make me think he was worth it.  He's never going to be dominant being 'only' 6ft tall, he isn't quick, he's not that good on the ball compared to most modern central defenders.  Maybe he's a great organiser??

It's a shame the move where Jota turned a dead-end on the touchline just inside their half into a great chance wasn't finished by Gordon.  White looked like a pub player trying to stop Jota.
Offline ThoroughlyMediocre

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61008 on: Today at 01:49:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:20:38 pm
I generally agree with most of your posts - but not this one. White is not good. Could he get better - yeah of course. He's a center back that doesn't do the center back fundamentals like defending well. I know the new thing is cultured ball-playing CBs - but unless the rest of the defensive line, keeper and DM are going to do all the dirty work for you - I'm not sure having White there is useful.

I was a bit surprised at how bad he looked last night. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think Brighton played him in-between two CBs, which could have gone a ways towards masking his weaknesses I suppose.

Otherwise, I do agree with the original poster that Arsenal have done a pretty good job in changing the age profile of their squad. Yes, they've spent some money and not all of their signings have been spot-on, but even a couple of years ago all the conversation was how old/overpaid many of their players were. They've done a great job to both show their commitment to young players and be in the conversation for top 4 in the same breath as quickly as they have.

Arteta is still a prick though  ;D
Offline thaddeus

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61009 on: Today at 02:13:03 pm »
Quote from: ThoroughlyMediocre on Today at 01:49:40 pm
I was a bit surprised at how bad he looked last night. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think Brighton played him in-between two CBs, which could have gone a ways towards masking his weaknesses I suppose.

Otherwise, I do agree with the original poster that Arsenal have done a pretty good job in changing the age profile of their squad. Yes, they've spent some money and not all of their signings have been spot-on, but even a couple of years ago all the conversation was how old/overpaid many of their players were. They've done a great job to both show their commitment to young players and be in the conversation for top 4 in the same breath as quickly as they have.

Arteta is still a prick though  ;D
I agree, to a point  :)

£250m spent by Arteta to be in contention for top four is pretty much what you'd expect (unless you're Everton).  That £250m was on top of signings like Pepe and Tierney for a lot of money the summer before Arteta got the job and having a squad that already contained players like Xhaka, Lacazette and Aubameyang.  They also had two England international standard young players come through.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61010 on: Today at 02:26:31 pm »
Saka should hand in a transfer request and come to us. I'd like that a lot.
Offline El Lobo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61011 on: Today at 02:50:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:13:03 pm
I agree, to a point  :)

£250m spent by Arteta to be in contention for top four is pretty much what you'd expect (unless you're Everton).  That £250m was on top of signings like Pepe and Tierney for a lot of money the summer before Arteta got the job and having a squad that already contained players like Xhaka, Lacazette and Aubameyang.  They also had two England international standard young players come through.

I think this is being over-used a little to be honest.

West Ham, Everton and Villa were in contention for top four after 22 games last season. Sheffield United and Wolves were the season before. It only really matters if they're in the top 4 at the end of the season, and considering the money they've spent they really should be. The problem is.....they don't particularly look any better than a number of other teams. Top four contention could still quite easily see them 8th/9th at the end of the season.
Online afc turkish

« Reply #61012 on: Today at 03:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:38:01 pm

My other theory on their lack of dicipline, is that there is little respect from the Arsenal players for Arteta. Hes constantly in their ear on the sidelines, micromanaging ever second of the match, but the way they played suggest they ignore him.
Maybe they just do their own thing and he cant control them as they have little respect for him, hence the complete lack of dicipline. 

Needs to Lego the reins a little bit...
Offline DangerScouse

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61013 on: Today at 03:24:25 pm »
Fucking delighted to knock these c*nts out. Usually ambivalent towards them but that has changed given their pathetic, hypocritical cry arsing in the last couple of weeks.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #61014 on: Today at 03:38:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:03:55 am
I definitely underestimated White in the summer - still think it was an over pay but he's clearly very good and will get better.

Sitting in front of a keeper in a back three is the easiest position to play in football. I really don't think you can judge anyone's quality playing there.
Online disgraced cake

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61015 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm »
Still can't believe Arteta is still in charge. When he wasn't sacked after the loss at Everton I was shocked. He is poo.
Offline RedSince86

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #61016 on: Today at 03:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:38:12 pm
Sitting in front of a keeper in a back three is the easiest position to play in football. I really don't think you can judge anyone's quality playing there.
Yep why Maguire looks above average in the Euro's, defending in the middle of a back 3 on his 18 yard line.

Tony Adams at 50 odd years old would look good in that protective setup in the middle of a back 3. ;D
Online Schmidt

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61017 on: Today at 03:52:01 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:24:25 pm
Fucking delighted to knock these c*nts out. Usually ambivalent towards them but that has changed given their pathetic, hypocritical cry arsing in the last couple of weeks.

If we judge every fanbase on their twitter element there'll be no one left to be ambivalent towards.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61018 on: Today at 04:00:04 pm »
I like the new thread title ;D
Offline SK8 Red

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61019 on: Today at 04:14:55 pm »
Ben White "tracking" Jota down that flank must be the worst defending I have seen in my 45 years. Utter, utter sh1te...!!!! I could have done better.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61020 on: Today at 04:18:42 pm »
Personally think that if Arsenal don't finish 4th, Arteta will get the road. And it's hard to argue against that.

At the start of the season I don't think anyone would have expected Arsenal to get 4th - but given they are now out of contention for all trophies, and given the gap in the top 4 that United have left open, I think the Arsenal board will rightly see it as an unacceptable missed opportunity. He'll have had 2 and a half seasons and plenty of backing financially - I think it would be fair on both sides if he was sacked for failing to clinch 4th this season.

They say its between Spurs, United, West Ham and Arsenal - I think West Ham will fall away when the Europa starts back and I think Spurs are still under a new manager bounce. For me its United or Arsenal and while United missing out might be funnier, you can argue it will do them less harm than Arsenal missing out would do to them.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61021 on: Today at 04:32:40 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:50:55 pm
I think this is being over-used a little to be honest.

West Ham, Everton and Villa were in contention for top four after 22 games last season. Sheffield United and Wolves were the season before. It only really matters if they're in the top 4 at the end of the season, and considering the money they've spent they really should be. The problem is.....they don't particularly look any better than a number of other teams. Top four contention could still quite easily see them 8th/9th at the end of the season.

I get what you're saying. Being in contention for a Title is something to brag about, and even that only if you take it to the last few games of the season and definitely in the mix in the last month or two. And even if you miss out on the League narrowly, you still have CL football for next season, so they can go again for the League and the CL next season.

I don't see how being in contention for a Top 4 place is something to brag about. You either get Top 4 and win a CL spot or you don't. Arsenal haven't even got Europa League place in the League for the last two seasons. I don't think they will finish as bad as 8th again, I think they have a realistic possibility of finishing 5th/6th (as Chelsea and Spurs are likely to get 3rd/4th in whichever order), which is an improvement over last season, but only really an improvement due to the abysmal standards they've been to in the last couple of seasons. It will only bring them back to where they were in Emery's last full season at Arsenal (5th I think), which hasn't been good enough for a few years, even during the last number of years with Wenger.

I think that is their peak under this management and when you have other elite managers in the League such as Klopp, Guardiola, Tuchel and Conte. They need one or two of them to leave the League to have a clear-cut run of seasons within Top 4. They are basically us under Rafa's last season, Hodgson, Kenny and Rodgers' first season. Even then, we had a bit of a turnaround, but went back again, and needed Klopp to turn it around from there.

They think the work is done if they get to 5th or 4th this season and get Europa or CL, no the real challenge comes when you have to deal with Europe and still maintain Top 4. As I said, I think they will get Europa next season. Getting Europa League for next season will bring its own challenges, they would need a bigger squad to deal with than what they have now (without Europe) and certainly with more quality and depth in many areas. Having 2-3 promising youngsters and a bunch of average players will help you beat the mid-table and bottom level sides, but they won't take you to major heights. They have someway to go before they can get Top 4 and deal with the CL and the League together at that level and still retain Top 4 regularly.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61022 on: Today at 04:33:01 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 04:18:42 pm
Personally think that if Arsenal don't finish 4th, Arteta will get the road. And it's hard to argue against that.

At the start of the season I don't think anyone would have expected Arsenal to get 4th - but given they are now out of contention for all trophies, and given the gap in the top 4 that United have left open, I think the Arsenal board will rightly see it as an unacceptable missed opportunity. He'll have had 2 and a half seasons and plenty of backing financially - I think it would be fair on both sides if he was sacked for failing to clinch 4th this season.

They say its between Spurs, United, West Ham and Arsenal - I think West Ham will fall away when the Europa starts back and I think Spurs are still under a new manager bounce. For me its United or Arsenal and while United missing out might be funnier, you can argue it will do them less harm than Arsenal missing out would do to them.

Spurs have by far the best manager - could make all the difference!
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #61023 on: Today at 04:40:36 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:47:31 pm
Yep why Maguire looks above average in the Euro's, defending in the middle of a back 3 on his 18 yard line.

Tony Adams at 50 odd years old would look good in that protective setup in the middle of a back 3. ;D

Exactly.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61024 on: Today at 04:44:46 pm »
Fucking shite these!
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61025 on: Today at 04:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:33:01 pm
Spurs have by far the best manager - could make all the difference!

I think Spurs have a more experienced squad as well as the better manager.

Arsenal have the better youth prospects but they seem to have been in that position back to whenJack Wilshire was a lad.
Offline farawayred

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61026 on: Today at 04:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:33:01 pm
Spurs have by far the best manager - could make all the difference!
It may look unlikely at this time, but both Arsenal and Spurs may clinch CL places at the expense of Chelsea. Much will depend on how Chelsea arrests their current slump. I never took them seriously and always said that they will be tested after a couple of losses, and they seem to have lost (mental) control. They have not been able to react to a loss as a top team would do, bounce back. Spurs will be a point above if (big IF) they win their games in hand, Arsenal will be on par. If Chelsea keeps their current state, they could be losing the dog fight.
Online 4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Feb PL game postponed due to pesky Liverpudlians
« Reply #61027 on: Today at 04:55:13 pm »
Re Arteta barking orders all match long.

Was watching ESPN and they asked Stevie Nicol, who was a manager after he retired, about barking orders at players all match. He said for the players on the pitch if you constantly do that  it becomes white noise. They don't listen.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #61028 on: Today at 05:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:38:01 pm

My other theory on their lack of dicipline, is that there is little respect from the Arsenal players for Arteta. Hes constantly in their ear on the sidelines, micromanaging ever second of the match, but the way they played suggest they ignore him.
Maybe they just do their own thing and he cant control them as they have little respect for him, hence the complete lack of dicipline.

Or Arteta is not that good tactically and his instructions don't quite translate on the pitch/work successfully. They started to go at us with intensity, but the moment we cut them down with 2-3 passes and had a couple of attacks culminating at us scoring, they withdrew their pressure for the entire first half and let us control the ball at their half. It shows how reactive he is/his team is. Maybe if they had continued going at us, they might have had a chance or they might have been thrashed, but at least it would've been worth trying? It shows that they had only one plan in this game - go at us early, score a goal and then sit back and do what they did in the first leg which is put every player they have in or around their box and defend for their lives. Once that plan was shot down, they had absolutely nothing. Having one plan dependent on 1 game state is bad tactics/management.

In the second-half, they tried to have more of the ball, but that didn't work as they couldn't get the ball consistently to the few attackers that can actually hurt us, they kept hoofing it to their forwards who were completely outplayed in the air by Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Hendo, Konate etc. and still kept doing the same. And then they had no answers when were hitting them on the break and had chances to score 2-3 more. Fair enough, few teams can deal with us on the break, but it showed utter naivety to bank the entire game plan on everything going right for them.

And then when it starts to become difficult for them mid game, their players lose their heads and start playing mis-timed tackles. I think the mis-timed tackles come due to Arteta, not despite Arteta or the players not listening to Arteta, maybe he thinks that's showing passion or something. If it's not listening to him during the game, I'm sure he could've taken some action on the players who are doing this after games, like speaking to them in a different way for different players or even benching them - and turned this around in a few games, but the fact that it keeps happening again and again shows he's part of it. It's not just the respect thing, it's about having the tactical nous and then having the management skills to get the team to play the way he wants. The first part itself is a question mark, nobody knows how he wants his team to play, before we go to the second part.

It's like try every approach in the book in each game, and keep doing whichever works in that game. Press high - if it works, continue, if not withdraw, give the ball and defend. If it works, continue defending. If not try pressing high again, get the ball, try to pass around. If it doesn't work, lump it to the attackers. If that doesn't work, get back to defending and so on.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #61029 on: Today at 05:21:51 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:16:40 pm
Or Arteta is not that good tactically and his instructions don't quite translate on the pitch/work successfully. They started to go at us with intensity, but the moment we cut them down with 2-3 passes and had a couple of attacks culminating at us scoring, they withdrew their pressure for the entire first half and let us control the ball at their half. It shows how reactive he is/his team is. Maybe if they had continued going at us, they might have had a chance or they might have been thrashed, but at least it would've been worth trying? It shows that they had only one plan in this game - go at us early, score a goal and then sit back and do what they did in the first leg which is put every player they have in or around their box and defend for their lives. Once that plan was shot down, they had absolutely nothing. Having one plan dependent on 1 game state is bad tactics/management.

In the second-half, they tried to have more of the ball, but that didn't work as they couldn't get the ball consistently to the few attackers that can actually hurt us, they kept hoofing it to their forwards who were completely outplayed in the air by Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Hendo, Konate etc. and still kept doing the same. And then they had no answers when were hitting them on the break and had chances to score 2-3 more. Fair enough, few teams can deal with us on the break, but it showed utter naivety to bank the entire game plan on everything going right for them.

And then when it starts to become difficult for them mid game, their players lose their heads and start playing mis-timed tackles. I think the mis-timed tackles come due to Arteta, not despite Arteta or the players not listening to Arteta, maybe he thinks that's showing passion or something. If it's not listening to him during the game, I'm sure he could've taken some action on the players who are doing this after games, like speaking to them in a different way for different players or even benching them - and turned this around in a few games, but the fact that it keeps happening again and again shows he's part of it. It's not just the respect thing, it's about having the tactical nous and then having the management skills to get the team to play the way he wants. The first part itself is a question mark, nobody knows how he wants his team to play, before we go to the second part.

It's like try every approach in the book in each game, and keep doing whichever works in that game. Press high - if it works, continue, if not withdraw, give the ball and defend. If it works, continue defending. If not try pressing high again, get the ball, try to pass around. If it doesn't work, lump it to the attackers. If that doesn't work, get back to defending and so on.
Their game plan was to give it to Martinelli and hope for the best but we shut him out and they didn't look threatening.
