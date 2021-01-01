

My other theory on their lack of dicipline, is that there is little respect from the Arsenal players for Arteta. Hes constantly in their ear on the sidelines, micromanaging ever second of the match, but the way they played suggest they ignore him.

Maybe they just do their own thing and he cant control them as they have little respect for him, hence the complete lack of dicipline.



Or Arteta is not that good tactically and his instructions don't quite translate on the pitch/work successfully. They started to go at us with intensity, but the moment we cut them down with 2-3 passes and had a couple of attacks culminating at us scoring, they withdrew their pressure for the entire first half and let us control the ball at their half. It shows how reactive he is/his team is. Maybe if they had continued going at us, they might have had a chance or they might have been thrashed, but at least it would've been worth trying? It shows that they had only one plan in this game - go at us early, score a goal and then sit back and do what they did in the first leg which is put every player they have in or around their box and defend for their lives. Once that plan was shot down, they had absolutely nothing. Having one plan dependent on 1 game state is bad tactics/management.In the second-half, they tried to have more of the ball, but that didn't work as they couldn't get the ball consistently to the few attackers that can actually hurt us, they kept hoofing it to their forwards who were completely outplayed in the air by Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Hendo, Konate etc. and still kept doing the same. And then they had no answers when were hitting them on the break and had chances to score 2-3 more. Fair enough, few teams can deal with us on the break, but it showed utter naivety to bank the entire game plan on everything going right for them.And then when it starts to become difficult for them mid game, their players lose their heads and start playing mis-timed tackles. I think the mis-timed tackles come due to Arteta, not despite Arteta or the players not listening to Arteta, maybe he thinks that's showing passion or something. If it's not listening to him during the game, I'm sure he could've taken some action on the players who are doing this after games, like speaking to them in a different way for different players or even benching them - and turned this around in a few games, but the fact that it keeps happening again and again shows he's part of it. It's not just the respect thing, it's about having the tactical nous and then having the management skills to get the team to play the way he wants. The first part itself is a question mark, nobody knows how he wants his team to play, before we go to the second part.It's like try every approach in the book in each game, and keep doing whichever works in that game. Press high - if it works, continue, if not withdraw, give the ball and defend. If it works, continue defending. If not try pressing high again, get the ball, try to pass around. If it doesn't work, lump it to the attackers. If that doesn't work, get back to defending and so on.