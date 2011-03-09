always had great respect for wenger and what he brought not only to arsenal but to our league and some of my fav non liverpool players in our league have been arsenal lads, so i dont have any animosity towards arsenal and i'd rather they win shit than chelsea/city/utd, and i dont really care that much for the League Cup but fuck you whinging motherfuckers im glad we schooled you on your own ground where you were never in it after 15 mins, take that and shove it up your moaning asses and just shut the fuck up next time and concentrate on playing football and not silly buggers



uh, yeah, i think that's it



Yeah that's it, isn't it.I'll be honest, the last few years have been quite sad in terms of 'teams we don't mind'. Arsenal, Leicester and Newcastle (to varying extents) have become pretty unlikable due to their fanbases resorting to the same old shite 'bantz' and seemingly having an odd vendetta against our club. I'd have happily have Arsenal finish 2nd every season usually as long as its us first, but their fans and particularly Arteta (and the influence he's had on their players) has changed that. Still hope they finish above the likes of Chelsea, United and Spurs but.....their manager really is a twat. And last night was lovely considering the furore over our request to postpone the first leg and the idea for the last week that we'd thrown away our chance and Arsenal had suddenly become favourites. I suspect we'll get the same sort of thing again in the away league game, whenever thats re-arranged for. Maybe know who you're competing against rather than trying to force a rivalry.And of course, Ben White laughing at Minaminos miss at the end of the first leg. You've played most of your career in the lower leagues, you've looked out of your depth at Arsenal and you're well on the way to being one of the worst signings in PL history considering what you cost. 'Showboating' after a first leg is something you learn not to do when you're about 12, particularly if your team didn't even win it.