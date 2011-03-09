« previous next »
Offline Schmidt

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60960 on: Today at 12:43:58 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:59:56 pm
Like Pickford, he sort of hides behind his personality. Hes loud and in your face, I think it gives people the perception such players are better than they are. Compare them to a genuinely world class keeper like Alisson, who is a picture of total calmness.

They're the kind of keepers that run out and shout into the void every time they concede a shot because it looks like a thing they're supposed to do.
Offline RedG13

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60961 on: Today at 01:21:04 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:47:09 pm
They have some serious dicipline issues dont they, under arteta? Surely something he needs to get a grip on. 

Not sure if he thinks he can get away with coaching his team to be so snide and dirty, because he saw Guardiola get away with it constantly or what, or if its a lack of respect from his team, so they just do what they want out there.
Didn't City stop with the super constant blatant tactical fouls or reduce the amount they did that after Arteta left? Pretty sure in one of the City docs, Arteta thought was best way to stop the counter.
Offline S

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60962 on: Today at 02:46:52 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:36:08 am
Edit: thats even with the poverty songs and a wall pusher I seen in a video about an hour ago.
Those chants have been noticeable in Arsenal games this season for the simple reason that they never normally sing them. Theyve always been above that sort of thing. I hope it was a one off and not a new breed of Arsenal fan.
Offline Hij

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60963 on: Today at 03:02:32 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 02:46:52 am
Those chants have been noticeable in Arsenal games this season for the simple reason that they never normally sing them. Theyve always been above that sort of thing. I hope it was a one off and not a new breed of Arsenal fan.
I was in the middle of the away end. There were guys above us giving us the V's and telling us to fuck off but it wasn't quite San Siro with cups of piss raining down on us. No idea if those near the borders of the away end sang the horrible Hillsborough chants because I was in the middle and wouldn't have been able to tell either way. But Arsenal away is very much like Anfield when it's quiet, just a lot of people away from the away end doing very little, which to be fair is exactly what Anfield was like last week.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60964 on: Today at 03:05:15 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:59:56 pm
Like Pickford, he sort of hides behind his personality. Hes loud and in your face, I think it gives people the perception such players are better than they are. Compare them to a genuinely world class keeper like Alisson, who is a picture of total calmness.
I like him though really. Gave some random set of fans what for when they did that awful "aaaah you're shit" as he kicked the ball a few months back and he clapped the Kop last week as we clapped him which is funny really as a lot of keepers these days pretend we aren't clapping them and get booed.

Is he a great keeper, really I'm not sure, and I'm not arsed if he is but he seems to take the game for the spirit it should be played in. I was more enjoying White watching the ball roll into the net twice after giving Minamino shit the week before.
Offline The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60965 on: Today at 05:39:44 am »
That was bad , not much of a contest . We have so much work to do . Red card had nothing to do with it shouldve been 4 down before it.
Hope liverpool go on to win it.
Offline jillc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60966 on: Today at 06:30:42 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:39:44 am
That was bad , not much of a contest . We have so much work to do . Red card had nothing to do with it shouldve been 4 down before it.
Hope liverpool go on to win it.

Thanks, I hope you lot get in the top four at the expense of United.
Offline farawayred

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60967 on: Today at 06:38:49 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:30:42 am
Thanks, I hope you lot get in the top four at the expense of United.
I think that a fight with United would be for 6th place at best. ;D
Spurs are probably their direct competitors for 4th, which makes it really exciting.
Offline dimitri

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60968 on: Today at 06:44:15 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:13:51 pm
Light?
Quite...poor

Nope, Im stumped.
uum....I think the word you are looking for is "Shite"
Offline lamonti

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60969 on: Today at 06:56:58 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:33:22 pm
100%. They have some talent there; Smith-Rowe, Saka, and Martinelli in particular are quality. They honestly looked fucked after 60 minutes tonight so there was an issue with fitness for sure; obviously a few got rushed back from injuries that normally wouldn't play. The last 6 weeks or so of football in England have been a mess and a farce to be honest.

Ramsdale was gash for both goals. The first one he makes a stupid gamble and looks like a drunk as the ball rolls past him at 10mph into the middle of the fucking net! For the second, he throws himself to the ground and is about 5 feet from the ball  :lmao :lmao :lmao

I watch a fair few Arsenal games and honestly, Ramsdale is a complete liability. His passing from the back is dodgy as fuck, and he gets away with a lot of stupid little errors; he really reminds me of Pickford.

He's made a few very good saves that have drawn attention to the fact that he can make very good saves, and much of the mainstream UK press have been making him out to be an excellent goalkeeper.

In every game this season against us he's thrown in a clanger. First goal at Anfield in the league he lets it bounce through his hands after a good bit of showboating after his first few saves. First leg of this he spent the last ten going mental and only Taki skied the ball with an open goal we'd be talking about Ramsdale's error. First one today, the ball rolls slowly into nowhere near the corner.

I genuinely think Kelleher is a distance better than him.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60970 on: Today at 07:21:29 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:39:44 am
That was bad , not much of a contest . We have so much work to do . Red card had nothing to do with it shouldve been 4 down before it.
Hope liverpool go on to win it.

On the plus side, you get to stay on RAWK so not all bad!
Online Alan_X

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60971 on: Today at 07:29:27 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:34:25 pm
I actually think that Martinelli wasn't that great today. Yeah, he's full of tricks and has skills, but his actions didn't help the Arsenal game. Bar that volley. His link-up play wasn't great. Maybe because their right side was virtually non-existent, but everything seemed to go through Martinelli on the left and then the threat dies in the corner area with two defenders on the ball.

That was my take too. He looked dangerous but never really threatened. He was well martialled and don't think he actually created any chances.
Offline Armand9

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60972 on: Today at 07:37:14 am »
always had great respect for wenger and what he brought not only to arsenal but to our league and some of my fav non liverpool players in our league have been arsenal lads, so i dont have any animosity towards arsenal and i'd rather they win shit than chelsea/city/utd, and i dont really care that much for the League Cup but fuck you whinging motherfuckers im glad we schooled you on your own ground where you were never in it after 15 mins, take that and shove it up your moaning asses and just shut the fuck up next time and concentrate on playing football and not silly buggers

uh, yeah, i think that's it
Online Avens

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60973 on: Today at 07:50:21 am »
Quote from: dimitri on Today at 06:44:15 am
uum....I think the word you are looking for is "Shite"

Online MonsLibpool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60974 on: Today at 08:03:47 am »
I thought we were scared of playing them?

They rested their best XI by not playing last weekend and still got turned over.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60975 on: Today at 08:05:55 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:56:58 am
He's made a few very good saves that have drawn attention to the fact that he can make very good saves, and much of the mainstream UK press have been making him out to be an excellent goalkeeper.

In every game this season against us he's thrown in a clanger. First goal at Anfield in the league he lets it bounce through his hands after a good bit of showboating after his first few saves. First leg of this he spent the last ten going mental and only Taki skied the ball with an open goal we'd be talking about Ramsdale's error. First one today, the ball rolls slowly into nowhere near the corner.

I genuinely think Kelleher is a distance better than him.

We've a couple of new guys that seem to have saved their worst games for games against you guys, Ramsdale being 1, Tomiyasu being another.

Generally both have been very good signings, unfortunately for us they've not been great vs you guys, Tomiyasu morphed into the poor version of Bellerin last night and just didn't look ready at all, & for the goals Ramsdale looked a bit foolish.
Offline Persephone

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60976 on: Today at 08:06:00 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:29:27 am
That was my take too. He looked dangerous but never really threatened. He was well martialled and don't think he actually created any chances.
To be fair it's hard to be a constant threat for 90min when the rest of your team is a bit rubbish. Those first 15 min he had Trent and Matip worried. But to hear the comms that I had, he was the second coming of Henry at his pomp.
Online Red_Mist

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60977 on: Today at 08:23:34 am »
Their plain red and plain white flags pre-match were..interesting. Our Imperator must be having rethink on his whole business model. Just get a red sheet, stick it on a pole. Right, thats me done.
Offline The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60978 on: Today at 08:32:39 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:21:29 am
On the plus side, you get to stay on RAWK so not all bad!

I think Ill be here for a very long time still !

I have to say Liverpool are a very impressive team. Every pass is purposeful, the players movement is great. The way they control the game, everything is measured , confident football. We just kept hitting the ball long to nowhere and then spending 5 minutes trying to get it back.

I still like the signings we made this summer... but Ben White, not sure about him, hes playing like he doesnt watch football.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60979 on: Today at 08:36:10 am »
This "red cards under Arteta" isn't new to me. They had an awful record under Wenger and I can't remember, but I don't think it was great under Emery
Online Red_Mist

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60980 on: Today at 08:42:31 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:32:39 am
I think Ill be here for a very long time still !

I have to say Liverpool are a very impressive team. Every pass is purposeful, the players movement is great. The way they control the game, everything is measured , confident football. We just kept hitting the ball long to nowhere and then spending 5 minutes trying to get it back.
The way you started the match made me think we were in for a long old night, but seems it was the cracking atmosphere at the start mustve had them fired up. Once that died down, especially after Jotas first, it felt comfortable (although I still didnt fully relax until injury time as it would have gone off again if youd pulled one back).
Offline Jwils21

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60981 on: Today at 08:42:35 am »
The red card for Partey was just funny. All game the camera is flashing to the bench, lauding praise on him for only arriving back into the country at midday, acting like hed be the saviour from the bench, only for him to get two daft yellows.  :wave
Online Flaccid Bobby Fowler

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60982 on: Today at 09:00:43 am »
Couple of take aways from that:

Of our lads, thought Gordon played well tracking back and got into some good positions, should of had a goal. Considering his age and against a full strength Arsenal thats seriously promising. Thought Minamino did well when he came on. Jota was obviously fucking brilliant as per and Hendo pressed all night. Shout out to Kelleher too who made a fucking world class save for that free kick and was generally cool as you like all game without really being troubled.

Of theirs, Ben White is a bit shit really isn't he. Illanga played well having not seen much of him previously. Thought Martinelli played well without really threatening - could be a really good player under the right manager. Saka & Smith Rowe were very quiet which helped us - maybe Robbo learned a bit from that first leg as Saka played well that night but expected more from him. They played Sam Allerdyce hoofball all game which was food and drink for our lads at the back. Horrbile long ball merchants all game trying to win the second ball - the only success (if it was even successful) they had was when they tried to hit it on to Trent towards Martinelli. I've no idea what to make of Arteta!!! He's either really really shit and getting by with his mini pep impersonation or just a bit shit and may get better with time.

Anyway its always good getting out of London with a win even more so after that first leg celebrating they did  ;D

Offline boots

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60983 on: Today at 09:04:48 am »
My Gooner best mates are conspicuous by their silence this morning. After the draw, they celebrated. Prior to the match last eve, they were their normal gooner dafties. Today, silence... :D
Online El Lobo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60984 on: Today at 09:15:57 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 07:37:14 am
always had great respect for wenger and what he brought not only to arsenal but to our league and some of my fav non liverpool players in our league have been arsenal lads, so i dont have any animosity towards arsenal and i'd rather they win shit than chelsea/city/utd, and i dont really care that much for the League Cup but fuck you whinging motherfuckers im glad we schooled you on your own ground where you were never in it after 15 mins, take that and shove it up your moaning asses and just shut the fuck up next time and concentrate on playing football and not silly buggers

uh, yeah, i think that's it

Yeah that's it, isn't it.

I'll be honest, the last few years have been quite sad in terms of 'teams we don't mind'. Arsenal, Leicester and Newcastle (to varying extents) have become pretty unlikable due to their fanbases resorting to the same old shite 'bantz' and seemingly having an odd vendetta against our club. I'd have happily have Arsenal finish 2nd every season usually as long as its us first, but their fans and particularly Arteta (and the influence he's had on their players) has changed that. Still hope they finish above the likes of Chelsea, United and Spurs but.....their manager really is a twat. And last night was lovely considering the furore over our request to postpone the first leg and the idea for the last week that we'd thrown away our chance and Arsenal had suddenly become favourites. I suspect we'll get the same sort of thing again in the away league game, whenever thats re-arranged for. Maybe know who you're competing against rather than trying to force a rivalry.

And of course, Ben White laughing at Minaminos miss at the end of the first leg. You've played most of your career in the lower leagues, you've looked out of your depth at Arsenal and you're well on the way to being one of the worst signings in PL history considering what you cost. 'Showboating' after a first leg is something you learn not to do when you're about 12, particularly if your team didn't even win it.
Online Ghost Town

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60985 on: Today at 09:21:59 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 09:04:48 am
My Gooner best mates are conspicuous by their silence this morning. After the draw, they celebrated. Prior to the match last eve, they were their normal gooner dafties. Today, silence... :D
Bunch of meffs


;) :D
Online JackWard33

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60986 on: Today at 11:03:55 am »
They've made some good moves recently and are finally doing the right thing in getting younger.
I definitely underestimated White in the summer - still think it was an over pay but he's clearly very good and will get better.

However the simple fact is they don't have a single player.. not one .. that would get in our first XI or really that close - and maybe only 2 that would get in our combined 18s

The gap they have to bridge between where they are and where the top 3 squads are is vast
