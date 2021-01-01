« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed

Schmidt

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
Reply #60960 on: Today at 12:43:58 am
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:59:56 pm
Like Pickford, he sort of hides behind his personality. Hes loud and in your face, I think it gives people the perception such players are better than they are. Compare them to a genuinely world class keeper like Alisson, who is a picture of total calmness.

They're the kind of keepers that run out and shout into the void every time they concede a shot because it looks like a thing they're supposed to do.
RedG13

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
Reply #60961 on: Today at 01:21:04 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:47:09 pm
They have some serious dicipline issues dont they, under arteta? Surely something he needs to get a grip on. 

Not sure if he thinks he can get away with coaching his team to be so snide and dirty, because he saw Guardiola get away with it constantly or what, or if its a lack of respect from his team, so they just do what they want out there.
Didn't City stop with the super constant blatant tactical fouls or reduce the amount they did that after Arteta left? Pretty sure in one of the City docs, Arteta thought was best way to stop the counter.
S

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
Reply #60962 on: Today at 02:46:52 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:36:08 am
Edit: thats even with the poverty songs and a wall pusher I seen in a video about an hour ago.
Those chants have been noticeable in Arsenal games this season for the simple reason that they never normally sing them. Theyve always been above that sort of thing. I hope it was a one off and not a new breed of Arsenal fan.
Hij

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
Reply #60963 on: Today at 03:02:32 am
Quote from: S on Today at 02:46:52 am
Those chants have been noticeable in Arsenal games this season for the simple reason that they never normally sing them. Theyve always been above that sort of thing. I hope it was a one off and not a new breed of Arsenal fan.
I was in the middle of the away end. There were guys above us giving us the V's and telling us to fuck off but it wasn't quite San Siro with cups of piss raining down on us. No idea if those near the borders of the away end sang the horrible Hillsborough chants because I was in the middle and wouldn't have been able to tell either way. But Arsenal away is very much like Anfield when it's quiet, just a lot of people away from the away end doing very little, which to be fair is exactly what Anfield was like last week.
Hij

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
Reply #60964 on: Today at 03:05:15 am
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:59:56 pm
Like Pickford, he sort of hides behind his personality. Hes loud and in your face, I think it gives people the perception such players are better than they are. Compare them to a genuinely world class keeper like Alisson, who is a picture of total calmness.
I like him though really. Gave some random set of fans what for when they did that awful "aaaah you're shit" as he kicked the ball a few months back and he clapped the Kop last week as we clapped him which is funny really as a lot of keepers these days pretend we aren't clapping them and get booed.

Is he a great keeper, really I'm not sure, and I'm not arsed if he is but he seems to take the game for the spirit it should be played in. I was more enjoying White watching the ball roll into the net twice after giving Minamino shit the week before.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
Reply #60965 on: Today at 05:39:44 am
That was bad , not much of a contest . We have so much work to do . Red card had nothing to do with it shouldve been 4 down before it.
Hope liverpool go on to win it.
jillc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
Reply #60966 on: Today at 06:30:42 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:39:44 am
That was bad , not much of a contest . We have so much work to do . Red card had nothing to do with it shouldve been 4 down before it.
Hope liverpool go on to win it.

Thanks, I hope you lot get in the top four at the expense of United.
