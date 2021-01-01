Those chants have been noticeable in Arsenal games this season for the simple reason that they never normally sing them. Theyve always been above that sort of thing. I hope it was a one off and not a new breed of Arsenal fan.



I was in the middle of the away end. There were guys above us giving us the V's and telling us to fuck off but it wasn't quite San Siro with cups of piss raining down on us. No idea if those near the borders of the away end sang the horrible Hillsborough chants because I was in the middle and wouldn't have been able to tell either way. But Arsenal away is very much like Anfield when it's quiet, just a lot of people away from the away end doing very little, which to be fair is exactly what Anfield was like last week.