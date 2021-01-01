« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed  (Read 4688596 times)

Offline El Lobo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60920 on: Yesterday at 10:06:39 pm »
Should have kept Maitland-Niles, he seemed to like playing us
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60921 on: Yesterday at 10:06:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:57:55 pm
Would still rather they get fourth ahead of Utd or Spurs.

I think Spurs will get it. Their respective managers will be the difference, even if Arsenal have a better first XI. That Spurs first XI is poor even with Son, and Conte has got them winning games.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60922 on: Yesterday at 10:07:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:52:48 pm
TheNorthBank will never live this down.

I tell you who might have saved that first goal. Mr Emiliano Martinez.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60923 on: Yesterday at 10:08:30 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:38:33 pm
All jokes aside, these have a serious discipline issue. Maybe because Arteta was a dirty shithouse when he was a player its rubbed off.

Take that Saka, I actually like him but I think he plays the man rather than the ball alot, especially challenging for headers which can be extremly dangerous. He put a few dodgy one's in last week and probably should have been sent off. For some reason he was only carded in the last few minutes and I'm not sure why he escaped before then - perhaps something to do with having an 'England pass'?
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60924 on: Yesterday at 10:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 09:55:06 pm
Legohead is a twat, Lacazette has always acted like a prick on the pitch and Ramsdale and White show a Pickfordesque gap between the way they carry themselves and their actual ability, but for the rest they don't seem that unlikeable of a team to me.

Since Arteta took over, these have had the most Red Cards of all Top flight English teams and by a big margin.

They have a few flair players in attack, but only Martinelli can come into the game on his own. The others need more linkup play from midfielders and their defenders, which they cannot supply as those midfielders and defenders are not that good on the ball.
Offline jillc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60925 on: Yesterday at 10:10:27 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:04:22 pm
Can tell a few players were struggling fitness wise, Arteta gambled and it failed.

Like I said, no excuses though, your just a much better team currently, and we are a massive work in progress. We are doing a good job of turning over players just now & getting the bloat out, but we need these windows to keep improving the team & the squad.

Yes, I think that's a fair post. Hopefully you can concentrate on challenging for a top four finish and improve your squad. You have some pretty promising youngsters I like Martinelli a lot.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60926 on: Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:41:32 pm
Ben White is a terrible, terrible defender

Who looks 20yrs older than he is.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60927 on: Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm »
Trying to find something to rhyme with Ben White & his ability.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60928 on: Yesterday at 10:13:51 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm
Trying to find something to rhyme with Ben White & his ability.

Light?
Quite...poor

Nope, Im stumped.
Online 4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60929 on: Yesterday at 10:17:58 pm »
Well, we had to earn the win with the 2-0 after they won the first leg 0-0.
Online 4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60930 on: Yesterday at 10:18:27 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm
Trying to find something to rhyme with Ben White & his ability.

Ben No Fight White.
Online Dim Glas

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60931 on: Yesterday at 10:19:48 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:41:32 pm
Ben White is a terrible, terrible defender

lovely seen him made a mug of tonight (more than once) after him acting the big I Am after their draw in the 1st leg, oh and laughing at Takis miss  ;D
Offline farawayred

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60932 on: Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:17:58 pm
Well, we had to earn the win with the 2-0 after they won the first leg 0-0.
So, it's a tie then. What's the tiebreaker? Number of players on the field?  ;D
Offline RedG13

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60933 on: Yesterday at 10:21:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:40:03 pm
Thats the stupidest red card since the last one
I legit thought on replay it could have been a straight red too but was like why are you sliding late on a yellow.
Online Ghost Town

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60934 on: Yesterday at 10:21:10 pm »
Martinelli was brilliant. Almost impossible to get the ball off him at times. Saka and Smith Rowe were quiet compared to usual.

Thought Arsenal kept the ball well, lots of good short passing and playing out of trouble, but just didn't do much with it afterwards.

Still hope they get 4th
Online ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60935 on: Yesterday at 10:21:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:10:27 pm
Yes, I think that's a fair post. Hopefully you can concentrate on challenging for a top four finish and improve your squad. You have some pretty promising youngsters I like Martinelli a lot.

There's levels to this game mate. Currently Lacazette is our first choice forward & our back up is Nketiah. You have Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Ox, Milner, Keita as options in midfield, we have Xhaka, Partey, Lokonga & Elneny.

You just write the names out & can see the differences just now.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60936 on: Yesterday at 10:22:56 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:45:16 pm
Why, from the first leg Leno, Cedric & Chambers are out. Tomiyasu, Smith-Rowe & Odegaard missed the first leg so were legit out. Saka was obviously struggling with illness, Tierney was carrying a knock but was never classed as serious.

Hang on, what's this? I thought he got injured at Anfield, so wasn't available for the weekend and now you are telling me it was an illness? He was obviously fully fit for tonights match and played the full 90 minutes. So what is the truth, what was the illness as it clearly wasn't covid or anything else that prevents him playing a full game?
Online Andy82lfc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60937 on: Yesterday at 10:23:55 pm »
Never knew Partey had only flew back from Africa getting back this lunch time, then off the plane into the squad with zero training and then on the field! What kind of fucked up management is that?
Online Ghost Town

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60938 on: Yesterday at 10:28:06 pm »
Surely the thread title should be Zen and the Arteta of getting a Game Postponed?
Online ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60939 on: Yesterday at 10:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:22:56 pm
Hang on, what's this? I thought he got injured at Anfield, so wasn't available for the weekend and now you are telling me it was an illness? He was obviously fully fit for tonights match and played the full 90 minutes. So what is the truth, what was the illness as it clearly wasn't covid or anything else that prevents him playing a full game?

Maybe I was wrong, I had read somewhere that he was having stomach problems at Anfield, perhaps I was wrong, I don't know, I'm not sure anything officially came out a breakdown of what was wrong with each player.
Offline zero zero

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60940 on: Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:38:16 pm
Looks like Arsenal's positivity after the first leg was false ;)
:champ
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60941 on: Yesterday at 10:33:52 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:29:45 pm
Maybe I was wrong, I had read somewhere that he was having stomach problems at Anfield, perhaps I was wrong, I don't know, I'm not sure anything officially came out a breakdown of what was wrong with each player.

I thought he went of with a stomach problem last week?
Offline farawayred

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60942 on: Yesterday at 10:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:21:10 pm
Martinelli was brilliant. Almost impossible to get the ball off him at times. Saka and Smith Rowe were quiet compared to usual.

Thought Arsenal kept the ball well, lots of good short passing and playing out of trouble, but just didn't do much with it afterwards.

Still hope they get 4th
I actually think that Martinelli wasn't that great today. Yeah, he's full of tricks and has skills, but his actions didn't help the Arsenal game. Bar that volley. His link-up play wasn't great. Maybe because their right side was virtually non-existent, but everything seemed to go through Martinelli on the left and then the threat dies in the corner area with two defenders on the ball.
Offline liversaint

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60943 on: Yesterday at 10:35:28 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm
Trying to find something to rhyme with Ben White & his ability.

Ben Not Quite Right
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60944 on: Yesterday at 10:41:09 pm »
For all the mickey taking I hope they finish above Spurs and United. And if West Ham fade I wouldnt mind them getting top 4.
Online Dim Glas

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60945 on: Yesterday at 10:47:09 pm »
They have some serious dicipline issues dont they, under arteta? Surely something he needs to get a grip on. 

Not sure if he thinks he can get away with coaching his team to be so snide and dirty, because he saw Guardiola get away with it constantly or what, or if its a lack of respect from his team, so they just do what they want out there.
Offline El Lobo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60946 on: Yesterday at 10:49:08 pm »
Online ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60947 on: Yesterday at 10:52:46 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:33:52 pm
I thought he went of with a stomach problem last week?

Yeah, that's what I thought as well, thought he had indicated he was struggling during the game.
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60948 on: Yesterday at 11:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:41:09 pm
For all the mickey taking I hope they finish above Spurs and United. And if West Ham fade I wouldnt mind them getting top 4.

I hope two of West Ham, Arsenal and Spurs finish above Chelsea.
Online Red_Rich

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60949 on: Yesterday at 11:12:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:49:08 pm


You'd be good on Twitter, you  ::) :)
Online Ghost Town

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60950 on: Yesterday at 11:29:25 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60951 on: Yesterday at 11:31:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:29:25 pm
Is that Al666?

I think its the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Offline newterp

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60952 on: Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm »
Martinelli is great - no doubt.

I was really happy that both Odegaard and Smith-Rowe didnt do much - theyve been really good during arsenals run of form. But Fabinho basically destroyed them.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60953 on: Yesterday at 11:33:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:57:55 pm
Would still rather they get fourth ahead of Utd or Spurs.
100%. They have some talent there; Smith-Rowe, Saka, and Martinelli in particular are quality. They honestly looked fucked after 60 minutes tonight so there was an issue with fitness for sure; obviously a few got rushed back from injuries that normally wouldn't play. The last 6 weeks or so of football in England have been a mess and a farce to be honest.

Ramsdale was gash for both goals. The first one he makes a stupid gamble and looks like a drunk as the ball rolls past him at 10mph into the middle of the fucking net! For the second, he throws himself to the ground and is about 5 feet from the ball  :lmao :lmao :lmao

I watch a fair few Arsenal games and honestly, Ramsdale is a complete liability. His passing from the back is dodgy as fuck, and he gets away with a lot of stupid little errors; he really reminds me of Pickford.
Online S

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60954 on: Yesterday at 11:57:33 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:57:55 pm
Would still rather they get fourth ahead of Utd or Spurs.
Goes without saying. They wont though.
Online S

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60955 on: Yesterday at 11:59:56 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:33:22 pm
I watch a fair few Arsenal games and honestly, Ramsdale is a complete liability. His passing from the back is dodgy as fuck, and he gets away with a lot of stupid little errors; he really reminds me of Pickford.
Like Pickford, he sort of hides behind his personality. Hes loud and in your face, I think it gives people the perception such players are better than they are. Compare them to a genuinely world class keeper like Alisson, who is a picture of total calmness.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60956 on: Today at 12:01:28 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm
Martinelli is great - no doubt.

I was really happy that both Odegaard and Smith-Rowe didnt do much - theyve been really good during arsenals run of form. But Fabinho basically destroyed them.

We've played this 433 set up a couple of times with Smith-Rowe & Odegaard either side of a pivot, and I don't think it's ever looked good for whatever reason.

When they've played well in the same team, it's with Smith-Rowe on the left and Odegaard in the 10. Maybe if Xhaka wants to go 433 long term it's something we just need to try and persist with, but it does seem a bit lightweight currently, think that's why he usually goes.foe the 4231 with a double pivot.
Online the 92A

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60957 on: Today at 12:20:46 am »
I know their twitter are knobs and their away end have become annoying but I have a soft spot for these, must be Ian Wright and getting legged around Highbury best London club
