Would still rather they get fourth ahead of Utd or Spurs.



100%. They have some talent there; Smith-Rowe, Saka, and Martinelli in particular are quality. They honestly looked fucked after 60 minutes tonight so there was an issue with fitness for sure; obviously a few got rushed back from injuries that normally wouldn't play. The last 6 weeks or so of football in England have been a mess and a farce to be honest.Ramsdale was gash for both goals. The first one he makes a stupid gamble and looks like a drunk as the ball rolls past him at 10mph into the middle of the fucking net! For the second, he throws himself to the ground and is about 5 feet from the ballI watch a fair few Arsenal games and honestly, Ramsdale is a complete liability. His passing from the back is dodgy as fuck, and he gets away with a lot of stupid little errors; he really reminds me of Pickford.