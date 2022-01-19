« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1516 1517 1518 1519 1520 [1521]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed  (Read 4684542 times)

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • Justice for the 97
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60800 on: Yesterday at 05:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 04:18:49 pm
They are loaning out and selling a player today too. They are clearly worried about squad depth and it definitely wasn't a ploy to rest players.
Exactly - already loaned 4 players out this month before this. Arsenal taking the piss.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,683
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60801 on: Yesterday at 06:44:44 pm »
Terminated the contract of Kolasinac today  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,167
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60802 on: Yesterday at 06:46:11 pm »
Fair play to them, made the Premier League look very foolish. Disgrace as well like, their fans should be hugely embarrassed.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,458
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60803 on: Yesterday at 07:01:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:44:44 pm
Terminated the contract of Kolasinac today  :lmao

They love a contract termination at Arsenal dont they.

Such a wonderfully ran club.

I suppose now with a few players off the book, theyll start spending even more dosh soon to fill the gaps.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • Justice for the 97
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60804 on: Yesterday at 07:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:44:44 pm
Terminated the contract of Kolasinac today  :lmao
Ha, you couldn't make it up ! (although Arsenal seem to do with their players health)
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60805 on: Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm »
Partey getting knocked out tonight. Get him on the plane tomorrow first thing. Start against Liverpool Thursday
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,681
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60806 on: Yesterday at 08:08:26 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm
Partey getting knocked out tonight. Get him on the plane tomorrow first thing. Start against Liverpool Thursday

Yes please.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • Justice for the 97
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60807 on: Yesterday at 08:11:42 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm
Partey getting knocked out tonight. Get him on the plane tomorrow first thing. Start against Liverpool Thursday
Will he have woken up by then ?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,447
  • Dutch Class
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60808 on: Yesterday at 08:17:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm
Partey getting knocked out tonight.

Is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson aware of this?
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60809 on: Yesterday at 10:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:01:09 pm
They love a contract termination at Arsenal dont they.

Such a wonderfully ran club.

I suppose now with a few players off the book, theyll start spending even more dosh soon to fill the gaps.

He had 5 months left on his contract, saving 100k+ a week is still a £2M saving.
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60810 on: Yesterday at 10:44:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:17:50 pm
Is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson aware of this?

:lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,035
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60811 on: Today at 02:12:40 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:01:09 pm
They love a contract termination at Arsenal dont they.

Such a wonderfully ran club.

I suppose now with a few players off the book, theyll start spending even more dosh soon to fill the gaps.

Guardian pod from Monday wondered if teams would be hastily shipping out unwanted players to bring themselves under the 13+1 rule. Derbydodgers FC have today provided the definitive answer.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,693
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60812 on: Today at 02:28:03 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 01:40:09 pm
I don't know what the reasoning was, & wasn't present at the discussions, and have never defended the Arsenal guys questioning you, & since I wasn't 1 of them that questioned you, I can't speak for them I'm afraid.

That's fair
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,041
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60813 on: Today at 11:35:38 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:12:40 am
Guardian pod from Monday wondered if teams would be hastily shipping out unwanted players to bring themselves under the 13+1 rule. Derbydodgers FC have today provided the definitive answer.

Great new name for g.i. joe and his gang of merry spoofs. Hypocrisy fc could also work.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,009
  • Weve been to...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60814 on: Today at 02:35:29 pm »
My new favourite stat as well.
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,374
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60815 on: Today at 02:38:23 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm
Partey getting knocked out tonight. Get him on the plane tomorrow first thing. Start against Liverpool Thursday

Fingers crossed. He's absolutely fucking dreadful
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,875
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60816 on: Today at 03:35:17 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 02:35:29 pm
My new favourite stat as well.

 :lmao
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,458
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60817 on: Today at 04:18:15 pm »
The FA is investigating a yellow card received by an Arsenal player in a Premier League fixture this season, amid concerns of suspicious betting patterns.

https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1483831774287470596?s=20

Doesnt say if it's the referee or player thats being investigated, although it may in the paywalled article!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 880
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60818 on: Today at 04:22:38 pm »
Xhaka v Leeds.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,681
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60819 on: Today at 04:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 04:22:38 pm
Xhaka v Leeds.

What was suspicious about it? Did it not come until after half time?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,172
  • Truthiness
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60820 on: Today at 04:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 04:22:38 pm
Xhaka v Leeds.
There's no Xhaka cards that could be deemed suspicious.  If he hadn't been carded in a particular game, that would be worth investigating.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,764
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60821 on: Today at 04:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:24:10 pm
What was suspicious about it? Did it not come until after half time?

Xhaka being called a Premier league standard player has been suspicious since he arrived.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,172
  • Truthiness
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60822 on: Today at 04:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 04:22:38 pm
Xhaka v Leeds.
Oh you're right and not taking the piss  :D

https://twitter.com/swansalona1/status/1472286408870182917?s=20
50k+ matched on Xhaka to be booked from 9/4 - 4/5....then this happens.

Happy Xmas.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,313
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60823 on: Today at 05:02:49 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:04:37 pm
Partey getting knocked out tonight. Get him on the plane tomorrow first thing. Start against Liverpool Thursday

What are the rules about what you have on the back of your shirt?
Because if I were Partey, I'd wear one that said Work Event, instead ;D
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60824 on: Today at 05:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:56:11 pm
Oh you're right and not taking the piss  :D

https://twitter.com/swansalona1/status/1472286408870182917?s=20
50k+ matched on Xhaka to be booked from 9/4 - 4/5....then this happens.

Happy Xmas.
Okay, that looks dodgy.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,147
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60825 on: Today at 05:09:17 pm »
Arsenal's twitter gang really not showing up well to be honest.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,458
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60826 on: Today at 05:14:35 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 05:09:17 pm
Arsenal's twitter gang really not showing up well to be honest.

who does show up well on twitter?
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60827 on: Today at 05:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 05:06:12 pm
Okay, that looks dodgy.

Having said that, you can always bank on Xhaka to receive a booking at any point of time. From this perspective, I doubt it's unusual.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,479
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60828 on: Today at 05:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:02:49 pm
What are the rules about what you have on the back of your shirt?
Because if I were Partey, I'd wear one that said Work Event, instead ;D

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,327
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60829 on: Today at 05:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:02:49 pm
What are the rules about what you have on the back of your shirt?
Because if I were Partey, I'd wear one that said Work Event, instead ;D
Ha ha yes, and if he were wearing the No.10 shirt it'd be even better :D
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,172
  • Truthiness
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60830 on: Today at 05:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 05:15:40 pm
Having said that, you can always bank on Xhaka to receive a booking at any point of time. From this perspective, I doubt it's unusual.
Makes you wonder about Granit's older brother.  He must have been trying to eat the keys their parents gave them if Granit was the reliable one.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,455
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60831 on: Today at 05:28:02 pm »
How is that clown Xhaka reeving a card suspicious?  ???
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,609
  • Seis Veces
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60832 on: Today at 06:05:25 pm »
Disgusting behaviour. Award their next opponents, in all competitions of course, a 3-0 walkover victory, imvho
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,683
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60833 on: Today at 06:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:56:11 pm
Oh you're right and not taking the piss  :D

https://twitter.com/swansalona1/status/1472286408870182917?s=20
50k+ matched on Xhaka to be booked from 9/4 - 4/5....then this happens.

Happy Xmas.

I bet on cards relatively often. 9/4 for a Xhaka card isn't wild odds, neither is the price coming in to 4/5. If he had a couple of fouls during the game then he'd have expected one due to persistent fouling. He could also have been given a final warning by the ref which would also have brought the price in.
Looking at the timing on that clip, he wouldn't have been either 9/4 or 4/5. He'd have been a whole lot higher and most bookies take the player card market down around that time too.

Although having said that, I've just looked at the match stats and he had 0 fouls  :D

Had a look at previous bets. I backed him to be booked against Newcastle on 2nd May last year. He was 9/4 and got booked in the 20th minute.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:23:36 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60834 on: Today at 06:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:02:49 pm
What are the rules about what you have on the back of your shirt?
Because if I were Partey, I'd wear one that said Work Event, instead ;D

Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,313
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60835 on: Today at 06:24:20 pm »
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60836 on: Today at 07:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:15:27 pm
I bet on cards relatively often. 9/4 for a Xhaka card isn't wild odds, neither is the price coming in to 4/5. If he had a couple of fouls during the game then he'd have expected one due to persistent fouling. He could also have been given a final warning by the ref which would also have brought the price in.
Looking at the timing on that clip, he wouldn't have been either 9/4 or 4/5. He'd have been a whole lot higher and most bookies take the player card market down around that time too.

Although having said that, I've just looked at the match stats and he had 0 fouls  :D

Had a look at previous bets. I backed him to be booked against Newcastle on 2nd May last year. He was 9/4 and got booked in the 20th minute.

Isn't the issue that someone placed a single £50k bet on Xhaka to get booked when Arsenal were already 4-1 up and there was barely 10 minutes left of the game?

I'd agree that sticking a tenner on him getting a booking seems a perfectly valid bet, but the size of the bet combined with the bizarreness of the booking - Xhaka spending 20 seconds time wasting on a free kick in his own half while his team is 4-1 up - I can see why it looks... strange.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,683
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Zen & The Art of Getting a Game Postponed
« Reply #60837 on: Today at 07:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 07:00:45 pm
Isn't the issue that someone placed a single £50k bet on Xhaka to get booked when Arsenal were already 4-1 up and there was barely 10 minutes left of the game?

I'd agree that sticking a tenner on him getting a booking seems a perfectly valid bet, but the size of the bet combined with the bizarreness of the booking - Xhaka spending 20 seconds time wasting on a free kick in his own half while his team is 4-1 up - I can see why it looks... strange.

There's no confirmation that the card against Leeds is definitely the one being looked at, but if it is then the odds wouldn't have been 9/4 that late in the game, especially given he had no fouls.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 1516 1517 1518 1519 1520 [1521]   Go Up
« previous next »
 