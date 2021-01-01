Arsenal are fully aware of the spirit of the rules though. As a club, you are basically taking advantage of a pandemic to try and garner an advantage.



That is about as low as you can go.



I remember when Arsenal as a club had a bit of class about them.



The league are now taking into consideration all absentees not just COVID. It could be a sensible thing, Covid could easily be contributing to injuries of recovered players. Theres a lot we dont know about it and in a disrupted season the league has decided to give some leeway to clubs.Its not much of a contest if we fielded the under 15s, that also devalues the league, thats already made uncompetitive by the absence of financial fair play and oil countries buying clubs.