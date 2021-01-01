« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1513 1514 1515 1516 1517 [1518]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass  (Read 4676741 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,297
  • JFT 97
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60680 on: Today at 12:11:15 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 06:40:58 pm
Arsenal don't have the power to postpone the fixture, it's the league, the ones that set the rules.

Arsenal are fully aware of the spirit of the rules though. As a club, you are basically taking advantage of a pandemic to try and garner an advantage.

That is about as low as you can go. 

I remember when Arsenal as a club had a bit of class about them.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,407
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60681 on: Today at 01:45:29 am »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 06:01:53 pm
Assume you mean West Ham or Leeds?

 ;D

CalgarianRed is full of odd takes, I guess the lack of understanding of rivalires doesnt help. Sometimes new fans need to educate themselves a bit more before commenting!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60682 on: Today at 08:47:21 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:11:15 am
Arsenal are fully aware of the spirit of the rules though. As a club, you are basically taking advantage of a pandemic to try and garner an advantage.

That is about as low as you can go. 

I remember when Arsenal as a club had a bit of class about them.

The league are now taking into consideration all absentees not just COVID. It could be a sensible thing, Covid could easily be contributing to injuries of recovered players. Theres a lot we dont know about it and in a disrupted season the league has decided to give some leeway to clubs.
Its not much of a contest if we fielded the under 15s, that also devalues the league, thats already made uncompetitive by the absence of financial fair play and oil countries buying clubs.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:51:03 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,521
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60683 on: Today at 08:54:42 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:11:15 am
Arsenal are fully aware of the spirit of the rules though. As a club, you are basically taking advantage of a pandemic to try and garner an advantage.

That is about as low as you can go. 

I remember when Arsenal as a club had a bit of class about them.

The art of 'shithousery' has completely taken over English football.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 1513 1514 1515 1516 1517 [1518]   Go Up
« previous next »
 