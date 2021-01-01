« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1509 1510 1511 1512 1513 [1514]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass  (Read 4673352 times)

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,673
  • Bam!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60520 on: Today at 10:49:36 am »
Playing youth while the covid cases are high is a risk, it risks bringing in young players that will then get it and pass it on. Playing youth because you have injuries is what should be expected.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60521 on: Today at 10:50:41 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:37:58 am
Like I said, embarrassing. I didn't want our game called off at all in an ideal world, I'd far rather have the second leg at home. Difference is we had six COVID cases. You have one.
I've personally never heard any Liverpool said wishing for any game to be postponed. We played Spurs without Virgil and our first choice midfield out and didn't use it as an excuse.

Arsenal fans are parodies of themselves.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60522 on: Today at 10:51:45 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:23:04 am
Think you might mean 180 there, chum.
👍
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,470
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60523 on: Today at 10:55:08 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:23:29 am
Your fans spent a week telling us to play the kids and get on with it and are now defending trying to postpone a game because of one Covid case  :lmao

Utterly embarrassing. I don't blame the club for pushing their luck, it's the PL's fault for being too soft and setting themselves up to fail, but my word your fanbase is something else. And it's not just Twitter either. I've seen and heard the full 180 with my own eyes and ears with a couple of friends and a few work colleagues.

That's why their away end were particularly hostile and unpleasant the other night. They were genuinely fuming the game was called off (even more so after Klopp mentioned false positives, which they're convinced is all a conspiracy). Now they're mocking Spurs for being angry that Arsenal are clearly pulling a fast one while hiding behind the rules.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,118
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60524 on: Today at 10:59:23 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:55:08 am
That's why their away end were particularly hostile and unpleasant the other night. They were genuinely fuming the game was called off (even more so after Klopp mentioned false positives, which they're convinced is all a conspiracy). Now they're mocking Spurs for being angry that Arsenal are clearly pulling a fast one while hiding behind the rules.

Lack of success does weird things to fans of big clubs, let's face it we were probably a lot angrier and more annoying in the doldrum years. But they're really taking it to new levels.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,470
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60525 on: Today at 11:06:07 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:29:55 am
Now youre doing the same thing, only wanting your games postponed but no one elses .

I don't want any games called off unless it's a last resort (i.e. a severe Covid outbreak).

Leeds had a severe Covid outbreak and had to face Arsenal and City anyway and get humped (and then got their game against us called off). It should have been all or none.

We had to go to Spurs with our first choice midfield all out ill which cost us that game. We've always tried to get games on but deemed it a last resort to put the semi final back a week and lose home advantage in the process. We had no injured players or AFCON back by putting it back a week. Arsenal are exploiting the rule which they're within their rights to do but it's laughable after the shit fit so many Arsenal fans have had over the last week and have now done a 180.

"But what about Leyton Orient?". "But what about Leeds?" who Arsenal were happy to smash all over the park.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,934
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60526 on: Today at 11:09:45 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:06:07 am
I don't want any games called off unless it's a last resort (i.e. a severe Covid outbreak).

Leeds had a severe Covid outbreak and had to face Arsenal and City anyway and get humped (and then got their game against us called off). It should have been all or none.

We had to go to Spurs with our first choice midfield all out ill which cost us that game. We've always tried to get games on but deemed it a last resort to put the semi final back a week and lose home advantage in the process. We had no injured players or AFCON back by putting it back a week. Arsenal are exploiting the rule which they're within their rights to do but it's laughable after the shit fit so many Arsenal fans have had over the last week and have now done a 180.

"But what about Leyton Orient?". "But what about Leeds?" who Arsenal were happy to smash all over the park.


Football fans will always be tribal and spout bollocks.

The PL are the ones to blame as the rules are clouded with a lack of transparency from Clubs.

But you simply can't use the AFCON or injuries as an excuse otherwise we could of played that card last season as we had no fit senior CBs.

No other League is in this mess.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,470
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60527 on: Today at 11:22:51 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:09:45 am
Football fans will always be tribal and spout bollocks.

The PL are the ones to blame as the rules are clouded with a lack of transparency from Clubs.

But you simply can't use the AFCON or injuries as an excuse otherwise we could of played that card last season as we had no fit senior CBs.

No other League is in this mess.

We're called cheats over 'fake tests' but whatever happened there, injuries are open to abuse. If you can state or show a player has a knock or a strain (even if he'd play through it normally) then it can go down as an injury. 24 hours after a big game most footballers will have strains or knocks.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60528 on: Today at 11:32:48 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:59:23 am
Lack of success does weird things to fans of big clubs, let's face it we were probably a lot angrier and more annoying in the doldrum years. But they're really taking it to new levels.
I disagree. I remember watching Boss Night just after we got 97 points. Our optimism was incredible even going back. That's why they used to taunt us that the next season would be our season.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,934
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60529 on: Today at 11:48:49 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:22:51 am
We're called cheats over 'fake tests' but whatever happened there, injuries are open to abuse. If you can state or show a player has a knock or a strain (even if he'd play through it normally) then it can go down as an injury. 24 hours after a big game most footballers will have strains or knocks.

It is easy to manipulate.

You can guarantee Saka is fit to play if they decide to play Thursday.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60530 on: Today at 11:59:59 am »
This is amazing!  ;D

I've never seen a bigger bunch of cry babies than Arsenal fans last week and now their own club are doing exactly the same thing (maybe worse).

You hope they might learn a lesson from this.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60531 on: Today at 12:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:45:06 am
it is literally what every Arsenal fan told us to do.  :)

And your excuses for loaning players out is bollocks. You left yourself short.

It is tough luck and you should be made to play.

Why should Arsenal be made to play when everyone else can get games cancelled though?

People talk about the irony of Arsenal fans, but they are football fans, & football fans can flip flop all the time. What shouldn't be double standards is how the rules apply to 1 team and not another.

The league made their own back, Arteta asked for more clarity earlier in the season & everyone called him a cry arse. Arsenal are just trying to take advantage of the same rules that have been applied elsewhere unless I'm mistaken?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:03 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60532 on: Today at 12:04:53 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:02:14 pm
Why should Arsenal be made to play when everyone else can get games cancelled though?

People talk about the irony of Arsenal fans, but they are football fans, & football fans can flip flop all the time. What shouldn't be double standards is how the rules apply to 1 team and not another.

The league made their own back, Arteta asked for more clarity earlier in the season & everyone called him a cry arse. Arsenal are just trying to take advantage of the same rules that have been applied elsewhere unless I'm mistaken?
Hypocrites! :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,934
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60533 on: Today at 12:05:00 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:02:14 pm
Why should Arsenal be made to play when everyone else can get games cancelled though?

People talk about the irony of Arsenal fans, but they are football fans, & football fans can flip flop all the time. What shouldn't be double standards is how the rules apply to 1 team and not another.

The league made their own back, Arteta asked for more clarity earlier in the season & everyone called him a cry arse. Arsenal are just trying to take advantage of the same rules that have been applied elsewhere unless I'm mistaken?

But the rules havent been applied consistently.

You are citing the AFCON as a reason yet loaned two players out.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60534 on: Today at 12:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:05:00 pm
But the rules havent been applied consistently.

You are citing the AFCON as a reason yet loaned two players out.
They don't just want to admit that they are scared of facing Spurs. They really deserve medals for their mental gymnastics.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,470
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60535 on: Today at 12:07:34 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:02:14 pm
Why should Arsenal be made to play when everyone else can get games cancelled though?

People talk about the irony of Arsenal fans, but they are football fans, & football fans can flip flop all the time. What shouldn't be double standards is how the rules apply to 1 team and not another.

The league made their own back, Arteta asked for more clarity earlier in the season & everyone called him a cry arse. Arsenal are just trying to take advantage of the same rules that have been applied elsewhere unless I'm mistaken?

The same Arsenal fans were righteously demanding the chance to beat up a team of kids in a semi final last week. "Just play the kids" and now want to hide behind a loophole in the rule book so they can rest their legs for the second leg and face Spurs when they've got their AFCON players and injured players back.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,392
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60536 on: Today at 12:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:59:59 am
This is amazing!  ;D

I've never seen a bigger bunch of cry babies than Arsenal fans last week and now their own club are doing exactly the same thing (maybe worse).

You hope they might learn a lesson from this.

It isnt the same, and yes its worse.
One club has what they believe to me a major covid outbreak, and get rightly instructed to shut their training ground.

It was an impossibility for Liverpool to play the match in those circumstances.

Arsenal on the other hand are gaming the system. Yes, ultimately the premier leagues fault for not putting proper rules in place, but still, a bad look for Arsenal and the other teams doing it, but what do they care - the loophole is there, thanks to the best league in the world yet again proving to be an amateur operation.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60537 on: Today at 12:15:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:04:53 pm
Hypocrites! :lmao :lmao :lmao


Im not a hypocrite mate, I'm in here on record saying I didn't see any problem cancelling our game. I don't speak for the rest of the cry arses.

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:05:00 pm
But the rules havent been applied consistently.

You are citing the AFCON as a reason yet loaned two players out.

Exactly, and that's our point, and Arteta's point way back last month, and why we are likely chancing our arm now. The league let Leicester site AFCON as a reason.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:59 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60538 on: Today at 12:19:29 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:15:16 pm


Im not a hypocrite mate, I'm in here on record saying I didn't see any problem cancelling our game. I don't speak for the rest of the cry arses.
Fair enough mate.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,146
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60539 on: Today at 12:21:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:19:29 pm
Fair enough mate.

You see the worse of all football fans on twitter, including our own. :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60540 on: Today at 12:23:44 pm »
Everyone is playing the system, Liverpool with 40 false positives and 1 actual positive is as funny as it got. It still worked. So why cant we try .
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60541 on: Today at 12:29:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:21:01 pm
You see the worse of all football fans on twitter, including our own. :)

Twitter for me is just the equivalent of the kids on a school ground looking to start arguments or fights with little or no common sense, except there's a lot more of them as they can hide behind a keyboard.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,075
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60542 on: Today at 12:29:33 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:23:44 pm
Everyone is playing the system, Liverpool with 40 false positives and 1 actual positive is as funny as it got. It still worked. So why cant we try .
Is it Covid cases or injuries the main thing?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60543 on: Today at 12:32:45 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:29:33 pm
Is it Covid cases or injuries the main thing?

Its confidential . Means take our word for it . Or even better wed love to tell you but there are privacy issues that we have to protect and mind that Amazon camera on your way out they paid a lot of money to watch us shower

Its all bullshit , but it is a COVID season, so I guess strange patterns were always going to develop
« Last Edit: Today at 12:34:38 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60544 on: Today at 12:44:30 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:23:44 pm
Everyone is playing the system, Liverpool with 40 false positives and 1 actual positive is as funny as it got. It still worked. So why cant we try .

Whilst I don't actually take issue with Arsenal requesting a postponement, Liverpool had so many confirmed and suspected cases that they had to shut their training ground. I know people think this was all part of some elaborate hoax but that would be an extreme measure to take just to get a league cup tie postponed where we actually ended up losing our home advantage in the second leg.

My issue here is the reaction Liverpool got compared to every other club in the country. I wonder will Aston Villa's official account be tweeting snide messages about Arsenal. It's the different standards my club gets held to that bother me.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,017
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60545 on: Today at 12:49:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:23:44 pm
Everyone is playing the system, Liverpool with 40 false positives and 1 actual positive is as funny as it got. It still worked. So why cant we try .

So you do think we faked the tests, then? I already asked you once but to be fair you've a lot of feedback to work through - what benefit did we seek by blagging a postponement? We didn't get any unavailable players back afaik, and we sacrificed the benefit of home ground in the second leg.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60546 on: Today at 12:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 12:44:30 pm
Whilst I don't actually take issue with Arsenal requesting a postponement, Liverpool had so many confirmed and suspected cases that they had to shut their training ground. I know people think this was all part of some elaborate hoax but that would be an extreme measure to take just to get a league cup tie postponed where we actually ended up losing our home advantage in the second leg.

My issue here is the reaction Liverpool got compared to every other club in the country. I wonder will Aston Villa's official account be tweeting snide messages about Arsenal. It's the different standards my club gets held to that bother me.

Did Arsenal themselves make a big song or dance about the postponement? I certainly didn't on here, I know folk thought North Bank was having a go, but from what I read he was only having a go at the lack of clarity, not a go at Liverpool.

So really, everyones main gripe is with a bunch of cry arses on social media, the cess pit of football fans, or other clubs having a snide pop?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60547 on: Today at 12:55:44 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:49:04 pm
So you do think we faked the tests, then? I already asked you once but to be fair you've a lot of feedback to work through - what benefit did we seek by blagging a postponement? We didn't get any unavailable players back afaik, and we sacrificed the benefit of home ground in the second leg.

Of course you did, Allison Firmino and Matip missed the game against Chelsea and wouldve missed the game at arsenal as it wouldve fallen within the same week if the first leg wasnt postponed. And thats just 3 off the top of my head . You went from a huge outbreak where to be fair it wouldve been insane to play the game , to just Trent, and he too was back in time for the rearranged match so you can add him.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,392
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60548 on: Today at 01:04:37 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:52:14 pm
Did Arsenal themselves make a big song or dance about the postponement? I certainly didn't on here, I know folk thought North Bank was having a go, but from what I read he was only having a go at the lack of clarity, not a go at Liverpool.

So really, everyones main gripe is with a bunch of cry arses on social media, the cess pit of football fans, or other clubs having a snide pop?

Said it on here (not this thread) the other day after that Atheltic shitstir article came out saying teams wanted LFC investigated, that I doubted any had.  As anyone with even with limited thinking could see that Liverpool gained nothing, and in fact lost something, but having to postpone. 

But at the end of the day the social media side of fandom - and I include forums in that, are hugely influencial, as much as we like to pretend it isnt. You only have to look at artricles from so called serious media outlets that are laced with links to tweets as the basis for those articles. So it isnt just some dickhead keyboard warrior fans, it spills over. Some of the stuff journalists and writers, where coming out with over this last week was bordering on libelous. And Id love nothing more than for a team to one day actually take them to task legally over it. Probably the only way to curb the cess pit that is footballing media these days.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60549 on: Today at 01:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 12:44:30 pm
Whilst I don't actually take issue with Arsenal requesting a postponement, Liverpool had so many confirmed and suspected cases that they had to shut their training ground. I know people think this was all part of some elaborate hoax but that would be an extreme measure to take just to get a league cup tie postponed where we actually ended up losing our home advantage in the second leg.

My issue here is the reaction Liverpool got compared to every other club in the country. I wonder will Aston Villa's official account be tweeting snide messages about Arsenal. It's the different standards my club gets held to that bother me.

You didnt Get The voice of the people Gary Neville and his sidekick carra screaming Enough. I think the reaction to us is far worse than what you got.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,134
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60550 on: Today at 01:06:44 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:54:05 pm
Pretty much. The PL's lack of transparency and inability to apply their own rules has caused this mess

100% have made a rod for their own back.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,545
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60551 on: Today at 01:08:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:05:35 pm
You didnt Get The voice of the people Gary Neville and his sidekick carra screaming Enough. I think the reaction to us is far worse than what you got.

Its barely caused a ripple from what Ive seen. Just a bit of piss taking from us on here.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,075
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
« Reply #60552 on: Today at 01:09:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:32:45 pm
Its confidential . Means take our word for it . Or even better wed love to tell you but there are privacy issues that we have to protect and mind that Amazon camera on your way out they paid a lot of money to watch us shower

Its all bullshit , but it is a COVID season, so I guess strange patterns were always going to develop
It's the games getting postponed for injuries that is galling.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1509 1510 1511 1512 1513 [1514]   Go Up
« previous next »
 