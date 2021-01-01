This is amazing!
I've never seen a bigger bunch of cry babies than Arsenal fans last week and now their own club are doing exactly the same thing (maybe worse).
You hope they might learn a lesson from this.
It isnt the same, and yes its worse.
One club has what they believe to me a major covid outbreak, and get rightly instructed to shut their training ground.
It was an impossibility for Liverpool to play the match in those circumstances.
Arsenal on the other hand are gaming the system. Yes, ultimately the premier leagues fault for not putting proper rules in place, but still, a bad look for Arsenal and the other teams doing it, but what do they care - the loophole is there, thanks to the best league in the world yet again proving to be an amateur operation.