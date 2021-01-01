« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass

Online Dave McCoy

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60400 on: Today at 06:07:44 pm
Quote from: vicar on Today at 06:04:41 pm
Miguel Delany saying that Arsenal have asked to postpone their game on sunday.... I presume down to Covid . So does that mean they have spread it around our team last night, so when we have to postpone a game everyone will kick off again?

Oh the irony if they try and postpone the second leg!

I'm pretty sure they're just trying to delay it due to Xhaka's red card, I think Lokonga will be their only fit midfielder and the winner of the game on Sunday will have a good advantage for the top 4 run-in. Kind of bullshit but whatever.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60401 on: Today at 06:15:05 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:04:27 pm
Requested for the NLD is postponed.  :-X

Oh the irony
Online ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60402 on: Today at 06:15:42 pm
Another example where we are trying to learn from Liverpool.  8)
Online Lycan

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60403 on: Today at 06:18:56 pm
"PLAY THE KIDS YOU CHEATS!!!"
Online Lycan

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60404 on: Today at 06:25:52 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:06:09 pm
Butwait, are they going to be outraged at themselves now ?

 ;D
Online redgriffin73

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60405 on: Today at 06:26:57 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:04:27 pm
Requested for the NLD is postponed.  :-X

I don't see why they can't just play the kids?
Online Lycan

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60406 on: Today at 06:33:44 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 06:26:57 pm
I don't see why they can't just play the kids?

Weird how Football Twitter hasn't had an absolute meltdown over this.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60407 on: Today at 06:39:39 pm
Haha, well well well.

Let a couple of players go out on loan recently too.
Online red1977

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60408 on: Today at 06:40:50 pm
Danny Mills and Hoddle must be fuming at another club "breaking the rules".
Online Original

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60409 on: Today at 06:41:52 pm
Anyone spotted any faux outrage, because I'm struggling to see any whatsoever
Online Nick110581

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60410 on: Today at 06:42:09 pm
The rules are so clouded that Teams can essentially use injuries on top of Covid.

The main reasoning for them asking for cancellation is the AFCON.
Online Ray K

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Malice Through The Looking Glass
Reply #60411 on: Today at 06:43:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:39:39 pm
Haha, well well well.

Let a couple of players go out on loan recently too.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cqwaP7h9a7g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cqwaP7h9a7g</a>
