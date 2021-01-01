If those that played performed we shouldve won , they were all awful. Surely the play was to start Gabriel who is banned against Liverpool, unless the ban counts for the fa cup as well .

Dont want to blame a young kid but I thought Patino had a shocker.



Yeah, like I said, the ones that did play were poor, so ne excuses. We already know guys like Cedric & Nketiah aren't good enough, & there's a reason why we replaced guys like Holding as well. Patino was poor but it was a tough game to make your first start, you ideally want to drip feed him in home games against lesser opposition with someone experienced alongside him, not throw him in the deep end with another 21 year old like he was yesterday.Arteta has spent to improve the first XI & it seems he's done well, but the quality in behind that is poor in certain areas.