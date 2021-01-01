« previous next »
4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 07:10:55 pm
0 shots on target v Forest.
Armand9

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 07:11:48 pm
ref cost them the game, apparently
PoetryInMotion

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 07:14:06 pm
Not sure what people expected here. They lost to European Royalty!
PoetryInMotion

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 07:15:08 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 07:04:20 pm
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand they're back

In the Title race, you mean?
MonsLibpool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 07:17:37 pm
Now I see why we were "scared" of facing them.
MonsLibpool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 07:19:22 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:16:23 pm
He's been terrible whenever I've seen him play, like every single time.
Arteta is running the club like a primary school. Would struggle to manage a squad of "big" players.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 07:36:16 pm
Really poor today, again highlighting the lack of quality in depth, but there should be enough out there to give a better performance than that. Seen it all too often at times away from home.
Capon Debaser

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 07:36:27 pm
Quote from: Medellin on January  8, 2022, 03:23:01 pm
;D

https://streamable.com/93g1bj


The Teal Pyjamas somehow make him a lot less threatening. Well that an the fact he looks like his mams combed his hair
Tobelius

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 07:51:30 pm
Bad luck Mikel   ;)
farawayred

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 08:23:37 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:10:55 pm
0 shots on target v Forest.
to be honest, if we didn't cancel the cup game, they would have been a lot sharper. They would have won today. Klopp's fault.
Terry de Niro

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 08:42:42 pm
PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 10:22:49 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:23:37 pm
to be honest, if we didn't cancel the cup game, they would have been a lot sharper. They would have won today. Klopp's fault.
I was wondering how the hell they'd field a team of they'd had a mid week massacre.
Golyo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:32:07 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:10:55 pm
0 shots on target v Forest.
I always hate when pundits cherry-pick statistics like that. Forest 3/3, Arsenal 5/0 - Arsenal couldn't find the target but had more chances.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:35:24 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:36:16 pm
Really poor today, again highlighting the lack of quality in depth, but there should be enough out there to give a better performance than that. Seen it all too often at times away from home.


We seem to regularly throw in these non performance games in the middle of good runs, especially away from home.
It wasnt a smash and grab win, they were by far the better team, just like Everton away. Cant explain it, maybe lack of experience. Need to sort it out though.
AndyMuller

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 11:00:58 am
Looking forward to the title challenge next season.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 11:15:54 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:35:24 am

We seem to regularly throw in these non performance games in the middle of good runs, especially away from home.
It wasnt a smash and grab win, they were by far the better team, just like Everton away. Cant explain it, maybe lack of experience. Need to sort it out though.

In terms of yesterday, think Arteta & Edu need to take responsibility for leaving us so short in midfield. We knew Partey & Elneny were going to AFCON, and yet we still let Maitland-Niles go on loan to Roma when we only had Xhaka & Lokonga as first team midfielders, which meant as soon as Xhaka got ruled out we had to throw in young Patino.

So being left with young Patino & Lokonga as your midfield 2 when you have Torriera, Guendouzi & Maitland-Niles now out on loan is a bit criminal.

Doesn't excuse how flat the players that were playing were mind you..
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 11:38:51 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:15:54 am
In terms of yesterday, think Arteta & Edu need to take responsibility for leaving us so short in midfield. We knew Partey & Elneny were going to AFCON, and yet we still let Maitland-Niles go on loan to Roma when we only had Xhaka & Lokonga as first team midfielders, which meant as soon as Xhaka got ruled out we had to throw in young Patino.

So being left with young Patino & Lokonga as your midfield 2 when you have Torriera, Guendouzi & Maitland-Niles now out on loan is a bit criminal.

Doesn't excuse how flat the players that were playing were mind you..

If those that played performed we shouldve won , they were all awful. Surely the play was to start Gabriel who is banned against Liverpool, unless the ban counts for the fa cup as well .
Dont want to blame a young kid but I thought Patino had a shocker.
Koplass

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 11:41:47 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:17:37 pm
Now I see why we were "scared" of facing them.

They're terrifying.
lamonti

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 11:58:47 am
Will their fans wind their necks in now about the postponement due to COVID?
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 12:02:12 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:38:51 am
If those that played performed we shouldve won , they were all awful. Surely the play was to start Gabriel who is banned against Liverpool, unless the ban counts for the fa cup as well .
Dont want to blame a young kid but I thought Patino had a shocker.

Yeah, like I said, the ones that did play were poor, so ne excuses. We already know guys like Cedric & Nketiah aren't good enough, & there's a reason why we replaced guys like Holding as well. Patino was poor but it was a tough game to make your first start, you ideally want to drip feed him in home games against lesser opposition with someone experienced alongside him, not throw him in the deep end with another 21 year old like he was yesterday.

Arteta has spent to improve the first XI & it seems he's done well, but the quality in behind that is poor in certain areas.
